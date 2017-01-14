President Obama delivered his final weekly White House address on Saturday, musing on his time in office and asking Americans to be "guardians of our democracy."

"Whether we've seen eye-to-eye or rarely agreed at all, my conversations with you, the American people — in living rooms and schools; at farms and on factory floors; at diners and on distant military outposts — are what have kept me honest, kept me inspired, and kept me going," he said. "Every day, I learned from you. You made me a better president, and you made me a better man."