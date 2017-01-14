President Obama delivered his final weekly White House address on Saturday, musing on his time in office and asking Americans to be "guardians of our democracy."
"Whether we've seen eye-to-eye or rarely agreed at all, my conversations with you, the American people — in living rooms and schools; at farms and on factory floors; at diners and on distant military outposts — are what have kept me honest, kept me inspired, and kept me going," he said. "Every day, I learned from you. You made me a better president, and you made me a better man."
Obama has less than one week left before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Watch the full address below. Bonnie Kristian
A student art contest painting that depicts protests of police misconduct in Ferguson, Missouri, will be permanently removed from the U.S. Capitol complex after a week of controversy. Painted by a Missouri high schooler, 18-year-old David Pulphus, the scene centrally shows a police officer with the face of a wild pig aiming his gun at a protester who appears to be a dog or wolf.
Fox's @ChadPergram just took this pic of "Blue Lives Matter" flag hanging above "police as pigs" painting in Capitol pic.twitter.com/9h0V0rfOhO
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 12, 2017
After winning a congressional art competition hosted by Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.), the painting was hung in a hallway connecting the Capitol building and two House office buildings. It attracted criticism from congressional Republicans — House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) called the piece "disgusting" — and was first taken down by Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) last week.
Clay and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus put the artwork back up, after which a "Blue Lives Matter" flag appeared on the wall above it. On Friday, the painting was deemed to be in violation of the congressional art competition ban on "depicting subjects of contemporary political controversy or a sensationalistic or gruesome nature," so it will be permanently removed. Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump attacked Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) on Twitter Saturday morning after the congressman said in an interview published Friday he does not consider Trump "a legitimate president" because of attempted Russian interference in the presidential election.
Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to......
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017
mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017
Lewis plans to skip Trump's upcoming inauguration, missing the ceremony for the first time since he entered Congress in 1987. Bonnie Kristian
The city government of Biloxi, Mississippi, found itself in a storm of online criticism Friday night after the municipal Twitter account announced in a now-deleted tweet that most city offices would be closed Monday in observance of "Great Americans Day" — not Martin Luther King Day, as the federal holiday is officially known.
@CityofBiloxi Fixed it for you guys. pic.twitter.com/14JL4zxfcv
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) January 14, 2017
After the tweet began to go viral, Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich said in a statement that he believes the day's title should honor King and municipal code should be changed to reflect that. The unusual local name was traced to a 1985 city council proclamation that the third Monday of every January would be reserved "to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as other great Americans who have made important contributions to the birth, growth and evolution of this country," the statement reported.
Biloxi hosts an annual parade in King's honor on MLK Day, and city officials stressed Biloxi's appreciation of diversity after the Twitter incident. In 1959, the city was the site of a Civil Rights battle over segregated beaches. Bonnie Kristian
A major ice storm plus freezing rain will make for dangerous conditions across the Midwest this weekend, stretching as far as Texas and Washington, D.C. in a 1,000-mile span. One motorist has already been killed by the storm, which is expected to lay down a glaze of ice up to an inch thick that will make travel difficult and topple power lines.
Forecasters have warned the storm could be the worst in a decade, and Missouri and Oklahoma have declared states of emergency. The National Guard is preparing to offer emergency assistance in several states. Sunday's playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, which will be held in Kansas City, has been pushed back to 8:20 p.m. ET to avoid storm conditions during the match-up. Bonnie Kristian
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Saturday that President-elect Donald Trump's promise to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is a mistake which could hinder the Mideast peace process. "We are waiting to see if it happens," Abbas said while visiting Vatican City to inaugurate the Palestinian embassy to the Holy See. "If it does it will not help peace and we hope it does not happen," he continued.
Palestinians oppose the move on grounds that it could undermine historic claims to the disputed city by Muslim and Christian residents, consolidating the power of the Israeli state and upsetting any movement toward a two-state solution.
On Sunday, diplomats from 70 nations — not including representatives of Israel, Palestine, and the incoming Trump administration — are meeting in Paris to discuss the establishment of a Palestinian state. The Israelis and Palestinians have not engaged in peace negotiations with each other since 2014. Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump may lift U.S. sanctions against Russia if relations between the two countries improve during his time in office, he indicated in an interview published by The Wall Street Journal Friday. "If you get along and if Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody’s doing some really great things?" Trump asked, though he noted he will not make any major changes "at least for a period of time."
Trump also suggested possible diplomatic shakeup with China, announcing that "Everything is under negotiation including 'One China,'" the long-time U.S. policy of formally accepting Beijing's claim that Taiwan is not a separate nation. "We sold them $2 billion of military equipment last year," he said of Taiwan. "We can sell them $2 billion of the latest and greatest military equipment but we’re not allowed to accept a phone call. First of all it would have been very rude not to accept the phone call," Trump added, referring to the diplomatic kerfuffle over his acceptance of a congratulatory call from the Taiwanese president soon after the election.
Still, the president-elect made a point to highlight the holiday greeting he received from Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying, "I have a beautiful card from the chairman." Bonnie Kristian
Rungu's Electric Juggernaut ($3,299) is not really a bicycle — or even a tricycle, for that matter. It's an ATV. Designed for gliding over sand and snow, this 90-pound e-trike may be the ultimate winter toy. It's got three massive 4.8-inch-wide tires and a 2,100-watt pedal-assist motor, which will help you cruise along at nearly 30 mph, keeping abreast of drivers as they stare in disbelief. Charging up steep hills feels "like redlining a monster truck," says Stephen Krcmar at Outside magazine, and the disc brakes and two fatties up front make crashing next to impossible. "Ridiculous? Yes. Ridiculously entertaining? Hell yes."