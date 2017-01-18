Most people on Earth still don't use the internet

Over half the population of the world still does not use the internet, a report by the United Nations' International Telecommunication Union has found. Fifty-three percent of the global population is "offline," with four-fifths of that population living in Asia-Pacific and Africa:
"The reasons for being offline or for limited internet use are manifold: Many do not have access because they live in remote or difficult to reach areas and do not have access to digital or other basic infrastructure such as electricity or transport," the authors found. "Some do not see the benefits of being connected, often because of limited awareness, cultural impediments, or limited relevant digital content. Still others are illiterate, and many are too poor to afford even the most basic of internet packages and devices. Existing inequalities in terms of income and education, particularly prominent among women, and other factors exacerbate the problem."
The ITU aims to have 60 percent of the world "online" by 2020. Read the full report here. Jeva Lange
Tweeting isn't something President-elect Donald Trump likes to do, it's simply something he has to do — or so he says. "Look, I don't like tweeting. I have other things I could be doing," Trump said during an interview on Fox & Friends that aired Wednesday morning. "But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it's my only way that I can counteract."
And counteract he has. Trump has racked up more than 34,000 tweets since he joined Twitter in March 2009, and he's taken up calling out news outlets, people he dislikes, and businesses considering offshoring jobs. Just this morning, for example, Trump slammed the Today show for being "biased" and having "little credibility."
But Trump claimed this would all come to an end if the media just treated him better. "Now if the press were honest, which it's not, I would absolutely not use Twitter," he said. "I wouldn't have to."
For now though, he indicated, he has no choice but to continue tweeting to his more than 20 million followers, collecting thousands and thousands of 'likes' along the way. Becca Stanek
Ignorance can surely, at times, be bliss. Donald Trump appears "unusually subdued" these days, Axios co-founders Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei noted during their interview with the president-elect, and it might just be that the weight of the office is suddenly coming clear.
"A top adviser told us the sober tone reflects a bumpy few days inside Trump Tower — and the realization that he's days away from truly running the nation," Allen and VandeHei write. Trump admitted as much himself:
Trump seemed, dare we say, humbled by recent intelligence briefings on global threats. Dick Cheney's friends used to tell us he was a decidedly darker, changed man once he started reading the daily intel reports after 9/11. Trump seemed moved by what he's now seeing.
"I've had a lot of briefings that are very … I don't want to say 'scary,' because I'll solve the problems," he said. "But … we have some big enemies out there in this country and we have some very big enemies — very big and, in some cases, strong enemies."
He offered a reminder many critics hope he never forgets: "You also realize that you've got to get it right because a mistake would be very, very costly in so many different ways." [Axios]
But lest you begin to miss the "old Trump," don't worry, he's not that much more subdued: As of Wednesday morning, he was still his usual self, taking furious shots at the media on Twitter. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump is now just hours away from being in a position to make America great again. But when pressed on how "greatness" can be "measured and sensed" by The Washington Post, Trump responded with a new vision for America: more military parades.
"Being a great president has to do with a lot of things, but one of them is being a great cheerleader for the country," Trump said. "And we're going to show the people as we build up our military, we're going to display our military.
"That military may come marching down Pennsylvania Avenue. That military may be flying over New York City and Washington, D.C., for parades. I mean, we're going to be showing our military," he added. [The Washington Post]
Critics reeled at the announcement. "Not reassuring to see an incoming leader [with] authoritarian tendencies talking about military parades in major cities," tweeted Dartmouth political science professor Brendan Nyhan.
Trump admitted the parades would not be enough. "Being a cheerleader or a salesman for the country is very important, but you still have to produce the results," he said. Jeva Lange
President Obama will hold his final news conference on Wednesday, two days before he leaves office, the White House said. Obama is wrapping up his eight-year presidency with his approval rating at 60 percent, according to a new CNN/ORC poll. That is his highest mark since 2009, putting him near the top in the list of outgoing presidents. He's outranked only by Bill Clinton, who had a 66 percent approval rating in January 2001, and Ronald Reagan, who left office in January 1989 with a 64 percent rating. Harold Maass
President-elect Donald Trump quietly met with Alabama-based Judge William Pryor on Saturday, people familiar with the unannounced meeting told The Associated Press. The move comes just a handful of days before Trump is supposed to announce his Supreme Court nominee.
Trump has already expressed that Pryor, 54, as well as Judge Diane Sykes, 59, are his favorites for the position. Pryor serves on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and was the attorney general in Alabama between 1997 and 2004, following in the footsteps of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.). Sessions is Trump's choice for attorney general, and has praised Pryor as someone who "personally does not believe in abortion. He does not believe it is right. He believes it is wrong."
Pryor has slammed Roe v. Wade as the "worst abomination in the history of constitutional law," but his addition to the court would need the support of another Trump Supreme Court appointment before abortion rights could be greatly restructured.
If selected, Pryor would fill a vacancy on the court left by Justice Antonin Scalia after his death last year. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refused to give President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, a hearing; Garland's nomination recently expired after 293 days. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for health and human services secretary, Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.), will face a gauntlet of unfriendly Democrats on Wednesday during his Senate confirmation hearing.
It will be the first of two hearings for Price, a six-term Republican who formerly served as the chair on the House Budget committee and once worked as an orthopedic surgeon. Price will face particular scrutiny from Democrats as he has long been an opponent of the Affordable Care Act and has proposed reworking the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Democrats could hit Price over his splits with Trump on privatizing Medicare, the cost of replacing ObamaCare, and Price's stock holdings related to health companies like Aetna and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, CNBC reports. Jeva Lange
Donald Trump recaps Rex Tillerson's career for foreign diplomats: 'He goes into a country, takes the oil'
On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump flew down to Washington, D.C., to attend his first Inauguration Week event in the nation's capital, a black-tie dinner to honor his longtime friend and inauguration committee chairman, Tom Barrack. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence both addressed the roughly 150 foreign diplomats and ambassadors, wealthy donors, and future members of his staff and Cabinet, with Pence assuring the diplomats that while Trump "will be a president who puts America first," his teams shares "a commitment to engage with all of the world."
Trump agreed, saying, "We have great respect for your countries," then lauded his own choice of Pence as running mate, even though he "had a couple of beauties I could have picked" instead. He went on to say he's proud of his Cabinet picks, asserting, "We have put together a team, I think the likes of which has never been assembled." And because he was speaking to diplomats, he singled out his pick for secretary of state, former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson. The confirmation process has been "tougher than he thought," Trump said. "He's led this charmed life. He goes into a country, takes the oil, goes into another country. It's tough dealing with these politicians, right?" The crowd laughed.
Some of Trump's other claims were slightly dubious, like his assertion that "they've just announced we're going to have record crowds coming" to his inauguration, including "the Bikers for Trump." "Boy, they had a scene today — I don't know if I'd want to ride one of those, but they do like me," Trump said. "They had a scene today where they had helicopters flying over a highway someplace in this country, and they had thousands of those guys coming into town."
Trump had made a similar claim on Twitter earlier Tuesday, and while the Bikers for Trump group has applied for a permit for 5,000 bikers to gather at a Washington park on Inauguration Day, the permit has not been issued yet, according to the National Parks Service. Also, those images and video of the bikers streaming into town shared on social media appear to be at least several months old and from elsewhere in the country. Peter Weber