Kirsten Gillibrand to EPA nominee Scott Pruitt: 'I need you to care about human health'

During an emotional line of inquiry Wednesday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) tore into Donald Trump's nominee for the head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, demanding he prioritize human health over cleanup costs to polluters.
"I need you to care about human health," Gillibrand demanded, "and really believe that the cost — when human health is at risk, when people are dying — is far higher than ... the cost to that polluter to clean up the air. I need you to feel it, as if your children sitting behind you are the ones in the emergency room."
Pruitt has long been an outspoken enemy of the EPA, and his nomination has raised the alarm among Democratic senators as well as environmental groups. "Scott Pruitt's antipathy for holding polluters accountable in his own state is a bad sign for things to come across America if he's given the reins at the EPA," the president of the nonprofit Environmental Working Group, Ken Cook, told State Impact. "The EPA's job is to protect public health, not let industry off the hook for polluting our rivers and drinking water." Jeva Lange
NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Wednesday that the year 2016 is officially the hottest year on record. That makes the third consecutive year that the previous record temperatures were surpassed; 2014 and 2015 were also declared the hottest years on record upon their conclusion.
The average surface temperatures recorded in the year 2016 were 0.07 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than 2015's temperatures, The Washington Post reported, and each month from January through August was successively the warmest on record.
NASA Releases Data Visualization of the Hottest August in 136 Years of Recorded History
January 18, 2017
NASA and the NOAA are the nation's leading scientific agencies. On Wednesday, Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, said during his Senate confirmation hearing that he does not believe climate change is a hoax after Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) asked him about NASA and the NOAA's announcement. Kimberly Alters
Elizabeth Warren rips Tom Price's explanation for his questionable stock purchases: 'Wink wink, nod nod, we're all supposed to believe that?'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) went into the hearing for President-elect Donald Trump's health and human services nominee Wednesday with guns ablazing.
Throughout the hearing, Democrats raised a fuss about the fact that Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) bought between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of shares in medical device manufacturer Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. last March, CNN reported, and then just days later introduced legislation that would have stalled a regulation that could have hurt the company. Warren seized on that point: "I'm not asking you about what you supported, I'm just asking: Did you buy the stock and then did you introduce a bill that would be helpful to the companies you just bought stock in?"
"The stock was bought by a broker who was making those decisions, I wasn't making those decisions," Price explained.
After a short back and forth, Warren sought to clarify: "Let's just be clear … This is someone who buys stock at your direction. This is someone who buys and sells the stock you want them to buy and sell."
"That's not true, senator," Price said.
"Well, because you decide not to tell them?" Warren fired back. "Wink wink, nod nod? And we're all just supposed to believe that?"
Warren even gets into a short spat with the Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the committee chairman, when he tries to tell her that her time is up at the end of her questioning. Watch the exchange below. Jeva Lange
George H.W. Bush apologizes for missing Trump's inauguration: 'If I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under'
Former President George H.W. Bush will not be attending Donald Trump's inauguration this Friday, but not for the same reasons some other politicians are skipping the event. In fact, Bush sent a warm letter to the president-elect last week apologizing for his absence:
George H.W. Bush in letter to Trump about Inauguration: "My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under."
January 18, 2017
On top of his existing conditions, Bush was hospitalized early Wednesday morning for "shortness of breath" and is currently being monitored "for precaution." Local media reports indicate he will be able to leave Houston Methodist Hospital in a few days — but skipping an event that requires sitting outside for several hours in the rain and cold expected Friday in Washington, D.C., is still probably a good move for the 92-year-old, wheelchair-bound Bush.
Nonetheless, Bush emphasized his support for the "honorable" president-elect: "I want you to know that I wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country," he wrote. Kelly Gonsalves
Wilbur Ross acknowledges need for federal spending on infrastructure — something Republicans have tried to avoid
Commerce secretary nominee Wilbur Ross seems to side with President-elect Donald Trump when it comes to federal government spending on infrastructure projects. At his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, Ross admitted that "there will be some necessity" for direct government spending on infrastructure, alongside private spending and tax breaks. "I think there's a role for the federal government to play ... in dealing with some of these critical infrastructure needs," Ross said.
Republicans have so far been lukewarm about Trump's proposal to invest $1 trillion in the country's bridges, highways, and airports — at least, if it should happen on the government's tab. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), for one, has been critical of Democrats' efforts to spend more on infrastructure, remarking last September — after a highway spending bill was passed for the first time since the 1990s — that spending on mass transit and highways was "already in place at 10 percent above baseline spending." In January, however, Ryan suggested Trump's infrastructure package is something they'd be "happy to do."
Ross did say Wednesday that "we're very fortunate that it's a very low interest rate environment when we're trying to solve this problem." Becca Stanek
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt sat before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday for his confirmation hearing as President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. As Oklahoma's top litigator, Pruitt has sued the very agency he now seeks to lead several times, and during his hearing Wednesday he said he intends to use the EPA to regulate through "cooperative federalism."
Some Republican senators questioning Pruitt echoed his view that the public distrusts the EPA due to overreach and over-regulation. As ABC News points out, Pruitt has "gained a reputation as a pro-business attorney general who believed strongly in the rights of states to set their own limits on environmental matters," and on Wednesday he did little to indicate he would change that stance as a federal regulator. When pressed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on whether he would continue an EPA precedent that grants California the right to set its own stronger regulations with regard to vehicle pollution, Pruitt said he would "review" the matter but declined to say outright whether he intends to uphold it.
Pruitt declared his EPA would adhere to the "rule of law" and that he would focus on restoring the public's "trust" in the federal government. He also expressed a desire for EPA officials to "be seen as partners, not adversaries" and for the agency itself to "provide more assistance to states," National Journal's Jason Plautz reports.
Huffington Post contributor Wajahat Ali noted that Pruitt has referred to himself as "the leading advocate against the EPA's activist agenda." Kimberly Alters
Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) faced intense questioning from Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) on Wednesday over his decision to purchase Innate Immunotherapeutics stock after a conversation with Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.). "Rep. Price, recent press reports about your investments in the Australian biotech company, Innate Immunotherapeutics, raise some curious questions about your judgments, and I want to review the facts," Murray began. "You made the decision to purchase that stock, not a broker, yes or no?"
"That was a decision I made, yes," Price answered.
With serious questions about Price's medical stock trades during his time in the House, people we represent deserve answers.
January 18, 2017
Murray continued to push in her questioning: "Congressman Chris Collins, who sits on President-elect Trump's transition team, is both an investor and a board member of [Innate Immunotherapeutics]. He was reportedly overheard just last week off the House floor bragging about how he had made people millionaires from a stock tip," she said. "Congressman Price, in our meeting, you informed me you made purchases based on conversations with Rep. Collins, is that correct?"
Price has denied the accusation, claiming he had spoken to Collins simply about the company in general — but it's certainly not a great moment for the congressman. "[Innate Immunotherapeutics'] drug could benefit from the 21st Century Cures Act, which Mr. Price voted for. The law, signed in December, will speed up the Food and Drug Administration's approval of new medicines," The New York Times reports. "At the very least, Mr. Price exercised abysmal judgment by trading the shares of companies over whose fortunes he exercised so much control." Jeva Lange
Gov. Nikki Haley (R-S.C.), President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, declined to commit to staying aboard the Paris Agreement when pressed at her Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday. Haley insisted climate change would always be "on the table," but said the U.S. also must consider whether it would put industries "at peril" by supporting efforts that may impose additional regulations or restrictions. The Paris climate accords, which were reached in December 2015 at U.N. meetings in Paris, seek to limit greenhouse gas emissions to battle climate change.
Haley's position on the Paris Agreement falls in line with her overall stance on climate change, ThinkProgress noted. Though Haley has "not explicitly denied the veracity of climate change science," she has not necessarily acknowledged the effects of climate change head-on either, ThinkProgress said.
Watch Haley discuss the Paris Agreement below. Becca Stanek
Answering questions from Sen. Tom Udall about climate change, U.N. ambassador nominee Nikki Haley say that the issue
January 18, 2017