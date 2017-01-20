Hillary Clinton arrives at Trump's inauguration to 'honor democracy and its enduring values'

Hillary Clinton and former President Bill-Clinton have arrived for President-elect Donald Trump's big day. Shortly before 11 a.m. ET, the Democratic nominee and her husband were photographed getting out of their car and heading into Trump's inaugural ceremony. Hillary, wearing a white pantsuit, and Bill were greeted by loud cheers when they were introduced:

Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive for the #inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/0y9Okm1IHW — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 20, 2017

Soon after her arrival, Hillary tweeted a nod to her reasons for attending:

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

Former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush, and former President Jimmy Carter have also arrived. Becca Stanek