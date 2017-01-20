Hillary Clinton arrives at Trump's inauguration to 'honor democracy and its enduring values'

Hillary Clinton and former President Bill-Clinton have arrived for President-elect Donald Trump's big day. Shortly before 11 a.m. ET, the Democratic nominee and her husband were photographed getting out of their car and heading into Trump's inaugural ceremony. Hillary, wearing a white pantsuit, and Bill were greeted by loud cheers when they were introduced:
Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive for the #inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/0y9Okm1IHW
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 20, 2017
Soon after her arrival, Hillary tweeted a nod to her reasons for attending:
I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017
Former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush, and former President Jimmy Carter have also arrived. Becca Stanek
The red carpet of politics kicked off on Friday morning as many familiar faces took their seats ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Incoming Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway wore a $3,600 Gucci dress that you would be forgiven for mistaking for a Revolutionary War soldier costume until you realize the gold buttons are tiny tigers:
BBC News commentary: "Kelly Anne Conway there, wearing a very……. patriotic…. coat" pic.twitter.com/ALc8ZaCxs0
— Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) January 20, 2017
The buttons on Kellyanne's coat are little gold tigers pic.twitter.com/g7t2V7fIVm
— Tom Gara (@tomgara) January 20, 2017
Former Speaker of the House John Boehner was significantly subtler, but still flaunting the red, white, and blue:
Former Speaker of the House John Boehner arrives at U.S. Capitol. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/IDJKKTUXAa
— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) January 20, 2017
Former Vice President Dick Cheney was all-American in a different sense, donning a cowboy hat:
Former VP Dick Cheney in white hat inside Capitol. pic.twitter.com/cZerpCuESD
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 20, 2017
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) arrived wearing a Vermont-chic raincoat:
NOW ARRIVING: @BernieSanders at the U.S. Capitol for #InaugurationDay: https://t.co/FplwVf8vis pic.twitter.com/adGktGeAqO
— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2017
Melanie Trump went full Jackie O in a pastel blue dress by Ralph Lauren:
Fashion: Melania Trump dons Ralph Lauren at inauguration, mirrors Jackie Kennedy https://t.co/VcrFYU1eqe pic.twitter.com/I1XFRIBijX
— Gist Path (@GistPath) January 20, 2017
Ivanka and Tiffany Trump matched in their white dresses:
NOW: Donald Trump's five children, Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Barron, arrive on podium #InaugurationDay https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/MUoG9xz2hV
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2017
Outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama kept it classy in a red dress and coat:
.@MichelleObama leaves the White House for a final time as FLOTUS #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/A2Hhi17QhM
— Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) January 20, 2017
And Hillary Clinton wore white, a symbolic gesture harkening back to her historic campaign. Jeva Lange
Hillary Clinton is wearing power white today, as she did on key nights during the campaign, and in tribute to suffragettes
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 20, 2017
Hillary Clinton has arrived at Donald Trump’s inauguration (@gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/j9GcmwGZeu
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 20, 2017
Forget livestreams or long waits exposed to the elements. Some wealthy spectators in Washington, D.C., could be splurging as much as $500,000 for an "Inauguration Day package" at Trump Hotel, The New York Times reports.
The deal was actually available as early as July last year, and did not hinge on Trump becoming president — "It's a pretty safe bet that no Democrat would want to help line the pockets of the GOP candidate, so if it's Hillary Clinton taking the oath of office [in January], the potential clientele will be all but nil," The Washington Post wrote last summer.
But with Trump just hours away from assuming the title of commander-in-chief, it's possible someone has taken the hotel up on the deal, which offers perks "including a dinner in the two-bedroom suite's oversized dining room, selecting from your choice of favorite POTUS menus from past galas" and "24/7 car service and two roundtrip first-class tickets from anywhere in the United States," Travel Market Report notes. Any travel agent who sold the package earned a $50,000 commission. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump heads into his inauguration Friday with historically low approval numbers that have dropped from 40 percent earlier this week to as low as 37 percent via a Fox News poll released today. For comparison, President Obama's favorables were around 80 percent when he took office in 2009, and it is typical for presidents to enjoy a sort of honeymoon period around the time of the inauguration.
One theory as to why Trump's numbers are so low: He's now subject to the same public distrust of authority that got him elected. Reason's Jesse Walker explains:
[L]ong before Trump ran for office, Americans' confidence in everything from Congress to banks to the media has been sinking. For years polls have told the same story: People are putting less faith in authority. Now the polls are telling a new variation on that story. ... The public distrust that helped propel Trump into the White House isn't going to go away now that he's there. Americans may yet persuade themselves that Trump is making the nation's institutions great, but for now he's the face of another institution in decline. [Reason]
In other words, Trump was elected to repudiate The Man. As of today, he is The Man. Bonnie Kristian
The main inaugural event is in Washington, D.C., but President-elect Donald Trump's supporters are partying in Eastern Europe, too.
Festivities are underway in incoming first lady Melania Trump's childhood town of Sevnica, Slovenia, a village of about 5,000 people. Sevnica Mayor Srecko Ocvirk has organized a celebration of local industry and products, as well as free tours of the town and its ancient castle.
Meanwhile, some in Russia are reportedly in the grip of "Trumpomania," with craftsmen creating commemorative trinkets including coins and nesting dolls to celebrate Trump's new position. The most enthusiastic are hosting all-night parties to watch the president-elect be sworn into office. "Trump's election has generated enormous enthusiasm in Russia because [of] his warm words about Russia," said Sergei Markov, a pro-Putin former lawmaker, adding, "We don't know for sure if there will be an improvement [in U.S.-Russian relations] or not. But we Russians are optimists." Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn into office Friday morning in Washington, D.C., becoming the 45th president of the United States. Inauguration Day involves several traditions for the incoming president, not least of which is the traditional welcome to the White House by the incumbent to his successor.
To that end, President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcomed Trump and his wife Melania at the White House's North Portico on Friday morning. Melania Trump presented Michelle Obama with a gift, and the four posed for a photo on the portico steps — watch the whole thing below. Kimberly Alters
President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome President-elect Trump and future First Lady Melania Trump to the White House. pic.twitter.com/umxRiHtnL0
— ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017
Kellyanne Conway indicated Friday morning that President-elect Donald Trump will waste no time getting down to business once he's sworn into office. In an interview on CBS This Morning, just hours ahead of Trump's inaugural ceremony, the top Trump adviser revealed Trump will "take a few of" his first actions as president "today." "It will be a shock to the system that is Washington, D.C., where the glacial pace has never seen a businessman in New York come through with ... the pen of the executive orders," Conway said.
Conway did not indicate what actions Trump may take Friday, but she did say the president-elect has a "five- or six-point plan in short order" that includes "repealing and replacing ObamaCare, regulatory relief, [and] tax reform." Most of what the president-elect will be doing between now and Monday is allowing "people to soak in the moment of this great time," Conway said. "I've seen him through many different emotions," Conway said. "I feel like he's just so ebullient and buoyant."
Catch Conway's interview below. Becca Stanek
Ahead of Trump's inauguration, Cory Booker urges Americans not to 'curl up, give up, or shut up'
Hours before President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn into office Friday, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) urged Americans still grappling with the reality of a Trump presidency to stand strong. In a lengthy Facebook post, Booker reminded Americans that this "is not a time to curl up, give up, or shut up," but to "stand up, to speak the words that heal, help, and recommit to the cause of our country."
Though Booker has pushed back against Trump, becoming the first sitting senator to testify against a fellow senator at the confirmation hearing of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), Trump's nominee for attorney general, in his Facebook post Booker also noted the importance of building bridges and working to find "common ground." "Let us be humble and do the difficult work of finding ways to collaborate and cooperate with those whose political affiliations may differ from ours," Booker wrote. "But let us never, ever, surrender, forfeit, or retreat from our core values."
Read the entire post below. Becca Stanek