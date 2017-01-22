At least 1.6 million people joined hundreds of Women's Marches against Trump

Official estimates of the crowds at Women's Marches criticizing the Trump administration nationwide on Saturday put the events' attendance at about 1.6 million collectively, CNN reports, with around 600,000 people in Washington, D.C., alone.

March organizers' estimates are higher, reporting about 5 million protesters across the United States, including 750,000 in Los Angeles, where the police assessment is just 100,000 marchers. Unknown thousands also marched in more than 20 countries abroad; all told, some 670 marches were organized on all seven continents.

Crowd scientists say women's march in Washington had 3 times more people than Trump's inauguration.

By any tally, the march in Washington far exceeded initial projections of 200,000 attendees. The protesters may well have outnumbered inauguration attendees, too: The D.C. Metro system reported it saw more riders by 11 a.m. on Saturday than on the day of the inauguration: 275,000 rides Saturday compared to 193,000 by the same time Friday. Bonnie Kristian