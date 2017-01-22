Trump pledges support for U.S. intelligence agencies, bashes press at CIA speech

President Trump will meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington on Friday, she confirmed Sunday, to discuss the future relationship between Washington and London, specifically where free trade and NATO cooperation are concerned.

May told the BBC she will not shy away from frank or even difficult conversation, referencing the Women's Marches against Trump organized around the globe the day before. "I've already said that some of the comments that Donald Trump has made in relation to women are unacceptable, some of those he himself has apologized for," she said. "When I sit down [with Trump], I think the biggest statement that will be made about the role of women is the fact that I will be there as a female prime minister. Whenever there is something that I find unacceptable, I won't be afraid to say that to Donald Trump."

Trump is also to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who indicated Sunday he will speak with the new president by phone Sunday night. "A telephone conversation will be held this evening between President Trump and me. Many matters face us, the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the situation in Syria, the Iranian threat," he said. The Week Staff