'It's hard to resist a sweet deal on a good car'

'Hyundai is becoming the new Tesla'

Patrick George at The Atlantic

Many "automakers are hemorrhaging money on EVs," but Hyundai "might be uniquely well-equipped to keep Americans interested in going electric," says Patrick George. Hyundai's "electric cars come with price tags, battery ranges, and high-tech features that are hard to beat," and bring "Tesla levels of technology to the 'traditional' car industry." But "ultimately, Hyundai's big EV investments in America will test this question: Are Americans still willing to go electric if they aren't heavily subsidized to do so?"

'Appeasement or punishment: What will the US show tyrants?'

Kira Rudik at The Hill

We "don't know what this era will be called in books," but the "eyes of the whole world are focused on Ukraine," says Kira Rudik. Nobody "knows for sure what strategy the new administration will choose regarding the war." Donald Trump "should see that what is happening in Ukraine is a precedent that one country in the 21st century can simply annex the territory of another." This is "not the signal America wants to send to the world."

'Let’s stop killing animals in shelters and get more of them adopted out'

Los Angeles Times editorial board

Life in an "animal shelter for dogs and cats and other creatures that have the misfortune to end up there is never great," but the "vast majority of dogs and cats survive in shelters from one year to the next and make it out alive," says the Los Angeles Times editorial board. A "no-kill policy is a righteous goal, but saving animals from death should not mean subjecting them to a house of horrors inside the shelters."

'The history that Syria's new leaders will need to overcome'

Sefa Secen at Time

Assad's fall "marks a pivotal opportunity for Syrians to rebuild a social compact, create viable political alternatives, and chart a brighter future for the country," says Sefa Secen. But to "take advantage of this crossroads, Syrians need to understand their country's post-independence history." This "suggests that a successful transition to a post-Assad Syria will require efforts to foster an inclusive national identity and a political conscience that transcends the sectarian and ethnic divides."

