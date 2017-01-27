Trump and Sean Hannity agree that SNL is bad and getting along with Russia is good

On Thursday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity broadcast his hour-long interview with President Trump, and he noted that in all the years they've known each other, they've only talked around midnight or at 5 or 6 a.m. "Well, I like working," Trump said. "I don't think I'm a workaholic, I just like what I'm doing. I don't go too much with the vacations because I'm bored." "You get bored?" Hannity asked, laughing. "And the good thing about this, I have plenty to do," Trump said.
The interview touched on some weighty subjects, but Hannity dwelled a lot on softer topics. On a tour of the West Wing, he asked about Trump's family, noting the "attack" on 10-year-old son Barron — a reference to a Saturday Night Live writer who tweeted something tasteless, apologized, and was then suspended indefinitely. "Well, Saturday Night Live, a person from Saturday Night Live was terrible," Trump said. "It's a failing show, it's not funny, Alec Baldwin's a disaster, he's terrible on the show — and, by the way, I don't mind some humor — but terrible. But for them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son is a disgrace."
Trump talked about being briefed on the nuclear launch codes: "When you see the kind of destruction that's explained to you, you realize that getting along with people is a very good thing." Hannity brought up Russia, and Trump agreed it's better to get along. In the Oval Office, he complained about the quickly corrected pool report that incorrectly said Trump had removed the bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office — "these are lying people, these are bad people" — then pointed to his desk, smartphone visible among the stacks of paper: "Look at my desk — papers. You don't see presidents with papers on that desk."
Hannity asked about the letter former President Barack Obama left on Trump's desk, and Trump said that he and Obama have been very cordial since the election. "I was tough on him, he was tough on me," he said, "and I like him, he likes me — I think he likes me, I mean you're gonna have to ask him." "He doesn't talk to me," Hannity said.
In the more substantive parts of the interview, Trump criticized media dishonesty again, called terrorists "sneaky, dirty rats," and told Hannity he will pick his Supreme Court nominee from the list he unveiled during the campaign. "I have made my decision, pretty much, in my mind — I mean, subject to change at the last moment," he said. If "obstructionist" Democrats demand 60 votes for confirmation, Trump said, he wants Senate Republicans to kill the filibuster. Peter Weber
President Trump is pretty openly at war with the news media — "I have a running war with the media, they are among the most dishonest human beings on Earth," he said at CIA headquarters — and it's pretty clear he and his advisers think they are winning. "The elite media got it dead wrong," Trump chief strategist Stephen Bannon told The New York Times on Thursday, referring to the widespread belief, based on polls, that Trump would lose the election. That was "a humiliating defeat that they will never wash away, that will always be there," he added. "The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile."
How seriously the news media should take this open declaration of war on the press and the facts they rely on, and the motive behind this battle, are a matter of discussion, but on CNN Thursday afternoon, Jake Tapper had an easy, short response to Bannon's taunt.
Maybe that's why Trump isn't a big fan of CNN. On Fox News Thursday night, Sean Hannity told Trump, "I said journalism is dead. So we agree." Trump, the voice of reason, said journalism is "never dead," just filled with "very dishonest people, in many cases." Who he is at war with.
Less than a week into President Trump's term, late-night TV hosts aren't having trouble finding material. On Thursday's Late Night, Seth Meyers took a look at Trump's repeated, almost universally discredited claim that 3-5 million people voted illegally for his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton. "Even bigger than Trump's obsession with the crowd at his inauguration is his insecurity about losing the popular vote," Meyers said. "And if you were hoping a week of being president would change that," the investigation Trump ordered into "VOTER FRAUD" is "a real bubble-burster."
Everyone from Republican elections officials to his own lawyers have debunked his claim of massive voter fraud, Meyers said, "and yet he continues to persist in what is either a lie or a delusion, so what's going on with this bizarre fixation?" He noted reports that Trump is at his tetchiest when tired or stressed — who isn't? — and played part of his Wednesday interview with ABC News. "It's so weird that a guy who is obsessed with popularity, as Trump is, is willing to say no one would commit voter fraud for him," Meyers said.
Then he turned to the crazy New York Times report about Trump's purported evidence that voter fraud is real: "What the hell is going on? A very famous German golfer told me he saw some Mexican voting? If your grandpa started talking like this, you would consider putting him in a home." When Trump was finished telling congressional leaders his German golfer anecdote, nobody challenged him, and House Speaker Paul Ryan gave his thumbs-up on MSNBC to investigating imaginary voter fraud if it makes Trump feel better. "You'll have to forgive Paul, he's a little disoriented," Meyers said. "He's still recovering from his spine-removal surgery."
This isn't really a laughing matter, Meyers said. "Clearly this is the beginning of an attempt by the president to crack down on people who voted against him, using fake voter fraud as a pretext, but Trump did not restrict his lies and delusions just to voter fraud claims." Meyers spent the rest of his segment on Trump's mysterious plans to replace ObamaCare, get Mexico to pay for his border wall, and ban Muslim immigrants. He ended were he began, and where Trump ended his ABC interview: Trump's crowd size obsession. Watch below. Peter Weber
A summit on climate change canceled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week is back on, thanks to former vice president and environmental activist Al Gore.
"They tried to cancel this conference, but it is going forward anyway," Gore said in a statement. "Today we face a challenging political climate, but climate shouldn't be a political issue. Health professionals urgently need the very best science in order to protect the public, and climate science has increasingly critical implications for their day-to-day work. With more and more hot days, which exacerbate the proliferation of the Zika virus and other public health threats, we cannot afford to waste any time."
Gore is teaming up with the American Public Health Association and other organizations to hold the event, which the CDC scrapped after President Trump's inauguration. The CDC said it was "exploring options to reschedule the meeting," but rumors began to spread that it was canceled out of fear of the Trump administration, The Hill reports. The CDC is under the Department of Health and Human Services, and Trump's nominee to head the agency, Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.), is a climate change skeptic. Catherine Garcia
If you're one of those people who needs a last-minute nudge to complete your health insurance paperwork, and your health insurance comes through the Affordable Care Act, you're apparently on your own this year. The Trump White House has ordered the Heath and Human Services Department to scrap all advertising and outreach on ObamaCare in the crucial final five days of the open enrollment period, HHS and Capitol Hill sources tell Politico. That includes reminders to people who have begun enrolling through HeathCare.gov and even ads that have already been paid for, according to the sources.
As of Jan. 4, 8.8 million people have already signed up for coverage on the federal ObamaCare exchanges, a slight increase even as Trump and Republicans in Congress began the process of gutting the law. HHS had projected that 13.8 million people would sign up by the Jan. 31 deadline, and in past years, the final five days have seen a rush of last-minute enrollments, especially from the younger and healthier people the insurance system needs to function properly. Without the ads and reminders, those numbers are expected to fall short.
"President Trump is signaling he's the new sheriff," Rep. Chris Collins, (R-N.Y.), Trump's top congressional ally, tells Politico. "He's been elected with a mandate. He's not going to tolerate his employees contradicting and undermining his mandate to get this country going in another direction."
And it is true, the sunny ads — which feature young, healthy people getting cheap insurance — do contradict Trump's assertion, as to ABC News' David Muir, that ObamaCare is "too expensive. It's horrible health care. It doesn't cover what you have to cover. It's a disaster."
Trump has also been arguing — to House Republicans, for example, and on ABC News — that ObamaCare is exploding under its own weight. (Here's a counterargument.) "I told the Republicans this, the best thing we could do is nothing for two years, let it explode," Trump told Muir on Wednesday. "And then we'll go in and we'll do a new plan and — and the Democrats will vote for it.... If I didn't do anything for two years they'd be begging me to do something." Well, you can't say Trump is doing nothing. Peter Weber
Everyone was under the impression that British Prime Minister Theresa May was going to meet with President Trump on Friday, but it turns out, Teresa May is coming instead.
So says a memo sent out from the White House, specifically the Office of the Press Secretary, to media organizations on Thursday. Bloomberg reports that May's first name was spelled wrong (the "h," while silent, is still there) throughout the document, and that wasn't the only glaring error of the day — the subject line of another message announced a "Readout of the Vice President's Call with Australian Foreign Prime Minister Julie Bishop." Bishop's title is actually Minister for Foreign Affairs.
Here's an idea — instead of hiring a proofreader, just have Fox News run a segment every hour, on the hour, where the anchor reads — and spells — the names of foreign leaders. That way, we know at least Trump will get it right. Catherine Garcia
In a sobering op-ed for Time, Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union, writes that it "looks as if the world is preparing for war."
Gorbachev says no problem is "more urgent today than the militarization of politics and the new arms race," and reversing this "ruinous race must be our top priority." While globally budgets are tight for essentials, military spending is growing, and "money is easily found for sophisticated weapons." Gorbachev says politicians and military leaders sound "increasingly belligerent" and defense doctrines "more dangerous. Commentators and TV personalities are joining the bellicose chorus. It all looks as if the world is preparing for war."
The time to act is now, Gorbachev writes. The U.S. and Russia should once again declare that "nuclear war cannot be won" and "our nations will not seek military superiority." The U.N. Security Council must also adopt a resolution stating that nuclear war is "unacceptable and must never be fought," and because the U.S. and Russia hold more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear arsenals, they need to lead the way. People are afraid and on edge, Gorbachev says, due to militarism, armed conflicts, and the arms race, and "ridding the world of this fear means making people freer. This should become a common goal. Many other problems would then be easier to resolve." Read the entire piece at Time. Catherine Garcia
In his first few days in office, President Trump has made a theatrical display of signing a dozen leather-bound executive orders, reportedly written by two top Trump advisers — policy aide Stephen Miller and strategist Stephen Bannon — and rushed through without consulting lawyers and experts at the agencies expected to carry them out. Trevor Noah tackled the flurry of executive orders on Wednesday's Daily Show, trying to weed through what they mean — and especially what they don't mean.
"A lot of people think that signing these orders means Trump is making up new laws, but that's not true," Noah said. "You see, the president has the authority to interpret and enforce existing laws — for example, Obama used the existing presidential power to hire federal employees to raise their minimum wage, because he knew they soon were all going to be unemployed." But a lot of the executive orders Trump signed in his first five days "don't mean anything," Noah said, pointing to Trump's proclamation that his inauguration day is a "National Day of Patriotic Devotion."
Trump's executive order on building his Mexico border wall sounds like he's checked off that box on his to-do list, "but all he did was sign a piece of paper — which is normally how Trump gets things built: signs it, the people build it," Noah said. "But in this case, he still needs Congress to allocate the money for it. So basically, this is like when a kid makes one of their Christmas lists — you can ask Santa for a pony, but unless your parents go spend money at the pony store...."
Some of Trump's other executive orders have real and more immediate consequences, like his draft proposal to ban visitors and refugees from several Muslim countries and his legally questionable blackmailing of "sanctuary cities," Noah said, but he offered a word of caution for both supporters and opponents of Trump's policies. "Look, I understand, seeing Donald Trump sign like a dozen executive orders in less than a week may make it seem like he's getting sh-t done," he said, but "remember, just because you signed an executive order doesn't mean it's going to get done. Because Obama's gone, but Guantanamo is still here." Watch below (note: there's some mildly NSFW language). Peter Weber