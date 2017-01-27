President Trump has already filed for re-election. That's not normal.

President Donald Trump filed for re-election just five hours after he was sworn in as commander-in-chief on Inauguration Day, the Free Beacon's Lachlan Markay discovered Friday:
On the day he was sworn in, Donald Trump filed 2020 reelection paperwork with the FEC https://t.co/AbvyQO56er pic.twitter.com/RTqNyPI03l
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 27, 2017
A timestamp on the form indicates that it came in at 5:11 PM on inauguration day pic.twitter.com/mWQho9kMe6
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 27, 2017
By comparison:
@lachlan is this standard? Do we know when Obama filed for 2012?
— Indigo Traveler (@indigo_traveler) January 27, 2017
Good question. Obama filed the Form 2 (statement of candidacy) for his reelection campaign in April 2011 https://t.co/1wC72I4fLq https://t.co/oTgV35KwJd
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 27, 2017
Start your engines! Jeva Lange
They say history repeats itself, but what they don't tell you is that sometimes it doesn't take very long. President Donald Trump and his closest staffers are seemingly making the exact same missteps as Hillary Clinton. Here's a look. Jeva Lange
The private email server
Hillary Clinton famously used a private email server while serving as secretary of state, an act Trump once claimed "disqualifies her from seeking presidency." But Trump's senior White House staff use a private Republican National Committee server, Newsweek reports. This isn't explicitly illegal — but it's led to some scrutiny in the past, such as when 22 million emails vanished under former President George W. Bush, or when the Russians possibly compromised the RNC server at the same time as their hack on the Democratic National Committee. Any emails that aren't forwarded from the private server to a White House address are also in violation of the Presidential Records Act. "Given how hard the Trump campaign hammered Clinton [on] her own use of a private email server during her tenure [...] this is not a good look," Engadget writes.
The personal email account
While government officials have not always used .gov accounts, Clinton's usage was ruled as "more serious" in 2016. "The audit did note that former Secretary of State Colin Powell had also exclusively used a private email account. ... But the failings of Clinton were singled out in the audit as being more serious than her predecessor," The Associated Press reported last May. This past Thursday, Twitter users noticed that Trump's @POTUS Twitter account appeared to be linked to the personal Gmail account of his White House social media director, Dan Scavino. Scavino has apparently fixed that, but linking to a commercial email address made the Twitter account more vulnerable to hacking.
The ties to Teneo
Trump's former spokesman, Jason Miller, turned down a White House position in December, citing commitments to his family. On Friday, Axios reported Miller was taking a position with Teneo Strategy, a company that once put the Clintons in hot water. The Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee scrutinized for years whether Teneo had "improper access to the highest levels of U.S. government" when Clinton was secretary of state, Reuters reports. While Miller does not have a job in the White House, he assured in December that he looks "forward to continuing to support the president-elect from the outside after my work on the transition concludes."
President Trump is going to face resistance from Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) if he repeals sanctions on Russia, as is reportedly "under consideration" by his administration. In a statement released the day before Trump's phone call Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, McCain urged Trump to "put an end to this speculation and reject such a reckless course." "If he does not, I will work with my colleagues to codify sanctions against Russia into law," McCain wrote in the statement.
McCain went on to recall Russia's wrongdoings, including its annexation of Crimea, its intervention in Syria, its "massive military buildup along NATO's eastern flank," and its "flagrant demonstration" of "disdain and disrespect" in its cyberattacks ahead of the U.S. presidential election. McCain also reminded Trump the last three U.S. presidents have had "high hopes for building a partnership" with Russia, though each attempt "failed" because "Putin wants to be our enemy."
Trump "should remember that the man on the other end of the line is a murderer and thug who seeks to undermine American national security interests at every turn," McCain said. "For our commander-in-chief to think otherwise would be naïve and dangerous."
McCain's statement is available in full below. Becca Stanek
McCain warns Trump on his Vladimir Putin phone call: "He should remember that the man on the other end of the line is a murderer and a thug" pic.twitter.com/gz0HuDqAr8
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 27, 2017
CNN's Chris Cuomo demanded evidence from the man President Trump says can prove voter fraud. He said he was still 'checking' the facts.
By the time CNN's Chris Cuomo was done interrogating Gregg Phillips, founder of advocacy group VoteStand, on Friday morning, Phillips' claim that he'd "verified more than three million votes" were cast by "non-citizens" in the presidential election wasn't looking so airtight.
Completed analysis of database of 180 million voter registrations.
Number of non-citizen votes exceeds 3 million.
Consulting legal team.
— Gregg Phillips (@JumpVote) November 11, 2016
We have verified more than three million votes cast by non-citizens.
We are joining .@TrueTheVote to initiate legal action. #unrigged
— Gregg Phillips (@JumpVote) November 13, 2016
Cuomo started the interview by asking Phillips for his evidence, which Phillips then admitted he couldn't yet provide because his operation was still "going back in and checking" to make sure they know who each of the voters are. But Phillips said he was already certain the numbers were "right."
"But why would I believe your conclusion if you won't show me your means and methods of analysis?" Cuomo asked. Phillips argued that "you can reach a conclusion and then still verify it." "Then how do you know if you're right?" Cuomo asked. "That's exactly what we're doing," Phillips said.
Cuomo argued Phillips should've had all this in line before making a claim that is "about the legitimacy of a democracy." Even more problematic, Cuomo said, is that President Trump has already repeated Phillips' claims. After watching the interview, Trump tweeted Friday that he's "looking forward to seeing final results of VoteStand" — which Phillips suggested might take at least a few more months to produce.
Watch Phillips try to make his case below. Becca Stanek
The brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till has haunted and horrified decades of Americans. The story goes that in 1955, when Chicago native Till was visiting family in Sumner, Mississippi, he allegedly whistled at Carolyn Bryant, the wife of a white man, Roy Bryant. Till said something "unprintable," Carolyn told the court later. "[Till] said [he had done something] with white women before" and Carolyn was "just scared to death."
Roy Bryant and his friend, J.W. Milam, were so furious that they abducted Till, disfigured and murdered him, and dumped his body in a river. Milam and Bryant were arrested, but the all-white jury who listened to Carolyn Bryant's testimony voted "not guilty" in under an hour. The two men walked free, and the incident launched the modern-day Civil Rights movement.
But key details in the story might be incorrect, Vanity Fair reports — because the details are actually a lie.
Down through the decades, Carolyn Bryant Donham (she would divorce, then marry twice more) was a mystery woman. An attractive mother of two young boys, she had spent approximately one minute alone with Till before, in view of others, the alleged whistling had occurred. (He may not have whistled; he was said to have a lisp.) Carolyn then dropped out of sight, never speaking to the media about the incident. But she is hidden no more. In a new book, The Blood of Emmett Till (Simon & Schuster), Timothy Tyson, a Duke University senior research scholar, reveals that Carolyn — in 2007, at age 72 — confessed that she had fabricated the most sensational part of her testimony. "That part's not true," she told Tyson, about her claim that Till had made verbal and physical advances on her. As for the rest of what happened that evening in the country store, she said she couldn't remember. (Carolyn is now 82, and her current whereabouts have been kept secret by her family.) [Vanity Fair]
Read the full story at Vanity Fair. Jeva Lange
Art of the Deal author and U.S. President Donald Trump is maybe not the negotiator he's chalked up to be. Despite his spokesperson once dubbing him "the best negotiator in the history of the world," Thursday's series of incidents with Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto were evidence to the contrary, The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza writes.
Mexico is a major trading partner and ally of the U.S., but was alienated Thursday when Trump insisted Mexico would pay for the border wall, Peña Nieto insisted he wouldn't, and Trump responded by tweeting that if that was the case, then maybe the two leaders should cancel their upcoming meeting. Peña Nieto, in essence, said, "Okay, fine."
This depressing episode confirms several of the worst fears about Trump. The first is that he is not a good negotiator. Rather than waiting a week before he issued his executive orders on immigration, Trump signed them at a moment that maximally embarrassed [Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis] Videgaray, the Mexican official who is the most sympathetic to him. The moves left the unpopular Peña Nieto with no choice but to cancel next week's visit, and poisoned the relationship with one of America's closest allies and our third-largest trading partner. [The New Yorker]
A Mexican Embassy official noted to Lizza that the diplomats at the White House were also furious at Trump for signing an executive order in his first days as president that called for the construction on the border and expanded deportation laws. "They were like, 'What the f--- are we going to negotiate?'" the official told The New Yorker. "'You've done the job. What are we going to negotiate if you've signed this? What's wrong with you?'" Jeva Lange
President Trump has nominated the former chief executive of ExxonMobil for secretary of state, dismissed climate change as a hoax, and created pervasive concerns in the clean energy industry about the future of federal subsidies. Yet, shares of electric automaker Tesla, which recently merged with solar energy panel manufacturer SolarCity, have soared since Trump took office. This week, The New York Times reported, Tesla closed "within striking distance of a record high."
That may all be thanks to Tesla and SolarCity founder Elon Musk's strategic relationship with Trump. Musk hasn't always been a fan of Trump — he once said Trump was "not the right guy" to be president — but Musk now seems set on making a bromance bloom, and Trump isn't disinterested:
The president-elect invited Mr. Musk to Trump Tower in December as part of a group of technology executives and named him to his strategic and policy forum of business leaders.
And Mr. Musk was with a group of manufacturing executives at a White House meeting this week at which, according to a participant, he broached the subject of a carbon tax. Surprisingly, Mr. Trump didn't reject it out of hand.
For his part, Mr. Musk this week endorsed Rex W. Tillerson, a pillar of the fossil fuel establishment as chief executive of ExxonMobil, for secretary of state. [The New York Times]
The relationship isn't totally out of left field, said Adam Jonas, an automotive analyst at Morgan Stanley who recently upgraded Tesla stock to "overweight." "When you look at the businesses Tesla is in, you see many areas of overlapping interest," Jonas told The New York Times. "To the extent the new administration prioritizes the creation of valuable, innovative high tech, and manufacturing jobs, Tesla stands at the epicenter of that." Trump's interest in jobs creation might be the leverage Musk needs to save federal subsidies.
Already, solar investors' concerns are starting to abate. But can a bromance really save the day? "I want to believe that Trump won't kill solar," said alternative energy analyst Andrew Hughes. "But there's still a lot of uncertainty."
For more on the story, head over to The New York Times. Becca Stanek
Nobody likes playing poorly, but Enes Kanter of the Oklahoma City Thunder made it so much worse for himself Thursday night when he punched the team bench out of frustration and, in doing so, broke his arm:
Thunder coach Billy Donovan confirms Enes Kanter sustained a fractured forearm. He smacked the team's bench tonight.pic.twitter.com/ohMnimbyyt
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 27, 2017
Forearm breaks like Kanter's typically take about two months to heal. "It's tough, man, especially to do it the way he did it, it's very unfortunate," said the Thunder's Russell Westbrook after the game. "He's a strong man, and he'll be back better."
The Thunder ended up winning the game anyway, beating the Dallas Mavericks 109-98. Kanter lost to the chair, 1-0. Jeva Lange