Serena Williams beats Venus in the Australian Open final for her 23rd Grand Slam

American tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams squared off against each other in the Australian Open final on Saturday, and Serena beat her older sister in two 6-4 sets. The win puts Serena back at the top of women's tennis rankings worldwide, while Venus moves up to 11th place. This marks Serena's 23rd major singles title, the highest Grand Slam count of any player in the open era of women's tennis.
"I really would like to take this moment to congratulate Venus," Serena said while accepting her trophy. "She's an amazing person. There’s no way I would be at 23 without her." Watch Serena's moment of victory below. Bonnie Kristian
SHE’S DONE IT! No. 23@serenawilliams is your #AusOpen 2017 women’s singles champion. pic.twitter.com/LC6fpWi3Ik
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
Congressional Republicans were divided in a closed-door meeting Thursday over how to best proceed with their pledge to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, according to a recording of the session first documented in a Washington Post report Friday afternoon. The recording was sent anonymously to the Post and several other news outlets, including Politico.
The lawmakers worried the repeal process is moving too quickly and debated how to nix the parts of ObamaCare the GOP finds most objectionable without spiking the price of care, adding to the national debt, or leaving millions of Americans without coverage. "We're telling those people that we're not going to pull the rug out from under them," said Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.) in a plea for a measured approach, "and if we do this too fast, we are in fact going to pull the rug out from under them."
"We'd better be sure that we're prepared to live with the market we've created" with the eventual replacement plan, cautioned Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.). "That's going to be called TrumpCare. Republicans will own that lock, stock and barrel, and we'll be judged in the election less than two years away." Rep. John Faso (R-N.Y.) expressed worry that including a measure removing federal funding from Planned Parenthood in the repeal bill could prove to be "a gigantic political trap," perhaps even one undercut by a hypothetical "tweet from the president [saying], 'We should protect Planned Parenthood.'" Bonnie Kristian
Oscar-nominated British actor John Hurt died Wednesday after a long bout of pancreatic cancer, his representative announced Saturday. He was 77 years old.
Perhaps best known for his role in 1980's The Elephant Man, Hurt's career spanned six decades and included roles in the Harry Potter movies as Mr. Ollivander, V for Vendetta, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and Doctor Who as the War Doctor. He most recently appeared in Jackie, a biopic about Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and completed filming on several projects that will be released posthumously.
"John was the most sublime of actors and the most gentlemanly of gentlemen with the greatest of hearts and the most generosity of spirit," Hurt's wife, Anwen, said in a statement. "He touched all our lives with joy and magic and it will be a strange world without him." Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling tweeted, "So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends." Bonnie Kristian
Trump signs executive orders for 'rebuilding' the military, establishing 'new vetting measures' to keep 'radical Islamic terrorists' out
President Trump signed two more executive orders Friday, one focused on "the protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry" and the other mandating "a great rebuilding" of the military. The first, Trump said, will establish "new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists" out of the U.S. "We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas," Trump said. "We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."
The second order regarding the military outlines a plan for "new planes, new ships, new resources, and new tools for our men and women in uniform," the president said. Becca Stanek
President Trump spotted awkwardly holding hands with British Prime Minister outside the White House
After their meeting at the White House on Friday, President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May were spotted holding hands. The moment was fleeting, but photographic and video evidence exists to prove their hand-in-hand stroll along the Colonnade was something that actually happened:
.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump and UK Prime Minister @Theresa_May hold hands briefly outside the @WhiteHousehttps://t.co/ftt9CEhImZ #MayTrump pic.twitter.com/CPZVMDDDm6
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 27, 2017
Picture of the day: Donald Trump and Theresa May holding hands outside the White House.#SpecialRelationship pic.twitter.com/ZQxUpX9hCr
— UK News (@UK__News) January 27, 2017
As The Independent's Tom Batchelor pointed out, "it is unclear who initiated the contact" — or who was the first to let go. Shortly after the strangely tender moment, both Trump and May declared their support for the "special relationship" between the U.S. and the UK at a joint press conference.
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto might be relieved he's canceled his meeting with Trump next Tuesday. Becca Stanek
President Trump told CBN News' David Brody on Friday that Christian refugees will be a "priority" for the United States.
"They’ve been horribly treated," Trump said. "Do you know if you were a Christian in Syria it was impossible, at least very tough to get into the United States? If you were a Muslim you could come in, but if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible and the reason that was so unfair, everybody was persecuted in all fairness, but they were chopping off the heads of everybody but more so the Christians."
Christians make up about 10 percent of the Syrian population and "despite their minority status ... have long been among Syria's elite," the BBC reports. Additionally, the vast majority of the Islamic State's victims are other Muslims. The United States does not have any sort of ban or restrictions on accepting Christian refugees.
President Trump added: "I thought it was very, very unfair. So we are going to help them.” The full interview with Brody will air on Sunday on Freeform at 11 p.m. ET. Jeva Lange
Longtime rivals Roger Federer, the No. 17 seed, and Rafael Nadal, the No. 9 seed, will face off Sunday in the Australian Open singles finals. Nadal made it to his first Grand Slam final since 2014 after a nearly five-hour-long semifinal match against Grigor Dimitrov that began in Melbourne on Friday evening and didn't wrap up until 12:44 a.m. local time Saturday.
Federer and Nadal haven't faced each other in a Grand Slam final since the 2011 French Open, where Nadal beat Federer in four sets. Though Nadal has beat Federer in 9 out of their 11 Grand Slam matchups, he has been sidelined in recent years because of injuries. Nadal will be fighting for his 15th major title, while Federer will be battling for his 18th.
But before Federer and Nadal face off, sisters Serena Williams, the No. 2 seed, and Venus Williams, the No. 13 seed, will take the court for the women's final Saturday. Venus' success in the semifinals Tuesday over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova advanced her to a Grand Slam final for the first time in eight years:
I love Venus Williams' unbridled joy at reaching another grand slam final — her 1st in 8 years — at age 36 pic.twitter.com/YmLapywyo0
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 26, 2017
The Williams sisters are "the two active players with the most Grand Slam singles titles," The New York Times reported. Serena has won 22 titles, while Venus has won seven.
Between the men's and the women's finals, this will be "the first Grand Slam tournament in the Open era in which all four singles finalists are 30 or older," the Times noted. Nadal is 30, Federer is 35, Serena is 35, and Venus is 36.
The women's match starts Saturday at 7:30 p.m. local time, or 3:30 a.m. ET. The men's starts Sunday at 7:30 p.m. local time, or 3:30 a.m. ET. Becca Stanek
President Donald Trump lost the popular vote by almost 3 million people, but he secured the presidency by earning 304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton's 227. Nevertheless, Trump proposed eliminating the Electoral College in favor of simple popular vote this week, but was shot down by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), The Wall Street Journal reports:
If you became president solely due to EC, why would you suggest killing it? https://t.co/J8Hj1mlwKw pic.twitter.com/RW0gnefd6K
— Pete Schroeder (@peteschroeder) January 27, 2017
Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration over losing the popular vote, claiming without evidence that millions of illegal votes were cast in the election, predominately in large blue states. Jeva Lange