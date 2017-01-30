National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is reportedly getting on Trump's nerves

The promotion of White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon to a permanent position on the principals committee of the National Security Council on Sunday gave him the same standing as diminished National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. "People close to Mr. Bannon said he is not accumulating power for power's sake, but is instead helping to fill a staff leadership vacuum created, in part, by Mr. Flynn's stumbling performance as national security adviser," The New York Times writes.
For one, Flynn is reportedly getting on the president's nerves:
Mr. Flynn's penchant for talking too much was on display on Friday in a meeting with Theresa May, the British prime minister, according to two people with direct knowledge of the events.
When Mrs. May said that she understood wanting a dialogue with Mr. Putin but stressed the need to be careful, Mr. Trump asked Mr. Flynn when the two were scheduled to speak.
Mr. Flynn replied it was Saturday — he had delayed it to fit in Mrs. May’s meeting for "protocol" as a United States ally, adding at length that Mr. Putin was impatient to chat.
Mr. Trump, the person said, appeared irritated by the response. [The New York Times]
Then there is Flynn's son, who promoted on social media false rumors that the Clintons ran a child sex ring out of a pizza restaurant. He isn't much helping matters either; you can read the whole story at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
Former President Barack Obama praised nationwide protests against President Donald Trump's immigration order in his first comments since leaving the White House on Jan. 20. "President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country," a statement from his office said.
In reaction to Trump's executive order banning people from seven predominately Muslim nations from entering the U.S., the statement added that Obama "fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion. … Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble [...] is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake."
Read the full statement below. Jeva Lange
Obama statement on the protests of Trump's Executive Order pic.twitter.com/EnLodhaG0T
— Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) January 30, 2017
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson will become the first state attorney general to sue over President Trump's immigration executive order when he files his lawsuit Monday. Ferguson announced his lawsuit a day after he and 15 other state attorneys general released a statement Sunday calling Trump's ban, which blocks people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S., "un-American and unlawful."
Ferguson's lawsuit seeks a "temporary restraining order blocking of the [executive] order" and to "invalidate key provisions" of the executive order, The Seattle Times reported. "We are a country based on the rule of law," Ferguson said at a news conference in Seattle on Monday. "In a courtroom, it is not the loudest voice that prevails. It's the constitution." Becca Stanek
Democrats will filibuster Trump's Supreme Court nominee unless it's Merrick Garland, which it won't be
President Donald Trump has yet to announce his Supreme Court nominee, but Senate Democrats are already plotting to filibuster anyone not named Merrick Garland. "We will use every lever in our power to stop this," vowed Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) to Politico. "A very large number of my colleagues will be opposed."
By the current rules, Trump's nominee will need at least 60 votes to be confirmed. The Senate is made up of 52 Republican senators, 46 Democratic senators, and two left-leaning Independent senators. Democrats view a filibuster as payback for former President Barack Obama's "stolen" Supreme Court seat. Republicans refused a hearing for Obama's nominee, Garland, before Obama left office earlier this month.
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also vowed to fight "tooth and nail" against any of Trump's nominees that aren't "mainstream."
Trump's nominee will almost certainly move the court to the right. But exactly how far right could vary widely: https://t.co/PGCfO5OAdZ pic.twitter.com/GzfyZwUBfz
— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) January 30, 2017
Senate rules can theoretically be changed by the Republican majority to allow Supreme Court nominees to be confirmed by a simple majority. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell threatened Democrats against trying any tricks: "We're going to get this nominee confirmed. I hope he or she will be confirmed based upon the completely outstanding credentials that we're going to see," McConnell told Politico. Jeva Lange
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) now plans to oppose a total of eight of President Trump's Cabinet nominees. In a Facebook post Monday, Schumer announced he will vote against Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R-S.C.), Trump's pick for director of the Office of Management and Budget; Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.), Trump's nominee for health secretary; Steven Mnuchin, Trump's treasury secretary nominee; Scott Pruitt, Trump's pick for head of the Environmental Protection Agency; and Andy Puzder, the president's choice for labor secretary. Schumer previously expressed his opposition to education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos, secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson, and attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.).
Schumer's announcement followed his statement of staunch opposition over the weekend to Trump's executive order banning people from seven countries from entering the U.S. The New York senator vowed Monday to "demand that each nominee issue a public statement on his or her view of President Trump's Muslim Ban." In announcing his opposition to the nominees on Facebook, Schumer said he had determined them to be "the very worst of this anti-immigrant, anti-middle-class, billionaires' club Cabinet." Becca Stanek
Well, there you have it. Chris Miller, the co-director of the new Han Solo-centered Star Wars spin-off, has thrown his answer in the ring regarding George Lucas' controversial and oft-debated edits to the 1997 re-release of A New Hope:
Han
First
Shot pic.twitter.com/KReR6rgKFT
— Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 30, 2017
Okay, okay: It's probably just a pun to mark the first day of shooting on the spin-off film. But come on, of course Han shot first.
The Solo-centric film is set to be released next year, with Hail Caesar! star Alden Ehrenreich front and center as a young Solo and Atlanta's Donald Glover taking on the role of Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke are also involved in the project. Phil Lord will direct alongside Miller; the two have worked together on 21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, and their respective sequels.
And no, the title of the new film is not Star Wars: Red Cup. The film is still officially nameless — though it is certainly not pun-less. Sarah Weldon
Google's Doodle adorning its search bar Monday was suspiciously timely:
Google Doodle subtweets: Fred Korematsu, the Japanese-American man who sued over internment order. https://t.co/dCVggZidXF pic.twitter.com/VtFqPd93Mn
— Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) January 30, 2017
While Monday did mark what would have been the 98th birthday of Fred Korematsu, a civil rights activist who fought Japanese Americans' internment during World War II, Google's homage to Korematsu also came just days after President Trump signed an executive order on immigration banning people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
Korematsu, the son of Japanese immigrants, refused to abide by President Franklin D. Roosevelt's executive order after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which Time explains "forced about 115,000 American citizens of Japanese descent to live in designated military zones." Korematsu teamed up with the ACLU and appealed the order in the Supreme Court case of Korematsu v. United States. Though the court ruled against him and he was sent to the Central Utah War Relocation Center, his activism was ultimately rewarded in 1998 when former President Bill Clinton awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Google didn't make it clear whether its Doodle on Monday was, as Business Insider's Steve Kobach put it, a "sub-doodle." However, the company has expressed concern over Trump's order. Google co-founder Sergey Brin sent an email to Google's staff late Friday, writing that it was "painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues." The tech giant has also created a $2 million crisis fund in the wake of Trump's ban. Becca Stanek
Masaya Nakamura, the founder of Namco and the "father of Pac-Man," passed away last week, Bandai Namco Entertainment announced Monday. The cause of death was not released. He was 91.
Nakamura founded Namco in 1955 and achieved success at the height of the coin-operated arcade gaming mania of the 1980s. Namco pioneered some of arcade gaming’s most popular titles, including Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, and Galaga. Pac-Man in particular became Namco's claim to fame, laying the foundation for the future of video games by offering an alternative to shooter- and Pong-style games.
The news of Nakamura's passing was withheld until after his funeral services, which were attended by close family and friends. He died Jan. 22.
Namco estimated in 2015 that Pac-Man has been played more than 10 billion times since its launch in 1980. The Pac-Man franchise also holds several Guinness World Records, including being the "first video game family," developing the "first female character in a video game" with Ms. Pac-Man in 1982, and notably becoming the "most successful coin-operated arcade machine." Ricky Soberano