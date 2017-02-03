Ivanka Trump hosts dinner with executives to discuss women in the workforce

Ivanka Trump waded into politics Thursday evening for the first time since her father's inauguration, hosting a dinner party with business executives to discuss promoting women in the workforce, Politico reports.

"They want to hear from people who know the importance of keeping women in the workplace, and hear about what are the barriers," said Ernst & Young CEO Mark Weinberger, who attended the dinner. "They want to discuss what can be done through government, what can be done through business. They said, 'Would you sit down?' I said, absolutely."

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky, investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Trump's head of the National Economic Council, Gary Cohn, and former Goldman Sachs partner and adviser Dina Powell were also in attendance.

Ivanka Trump's nearness to her father makes her a valuable audience, and she has increasingly distanced herself from her former business roles, stepping down as an executive at the Trump Organization and moving away from her fashion line. Ivanka Trump has not impressed everyone, though: A former employee last year called her out for not offering maternity leave and Nordstrom recently made moves to discontinue carrying the first daughter's eponymous clothing line. Jeva Lange