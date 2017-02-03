Trump administration imposes sanctions on individuals, entities over Iran missile test

President Donald Trump's administration announced Friday that it is imposing sanctions on 13 individuals and 12 companies in response to Iran's ballistic missile test last Sunday, The Associated Press reports. The sanctions include groups based in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and China, the BBC reports.

Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn earlier announced that the U.S. would be putting Iran "on notice" over the test, although the White House has not accused Tehran of violating the Iran nuclear deal, brokered by former President Barack Obama in 2015. America's new sanctions were also written in a way intended not to violate the Iran deal, Reuters adds.

"Iran is playing with fire," Trump tweeted earlier Friday. "They don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me!"

Iran has maintained it will not cave to "useless" threats from "an inexperienced person." Jeva Lange