A drone was caught flying over the Falcons' pre-Super Bowl practice

Security officers grounded a drone operated by a local resident over the Atlanta Falcons' pre-Super Bowl practice on Thursday, NFL.com reports. The team was practicing at the Rice University campus, near Houston's NRG Stadium where the championship game will be held Sunday night. It is unclear how the drone was caught, and the Falcons' practice security went otherwise undisturbed.
The Falcons have good reason to be wary of possible surveillance, as their Super Bowl rivals, the New England Patriots, are known to have secretly filmed New York Jets' defensive coaches' signals in violation of NFL rules. In a scandal dubbed "Spygate," the team was disciplined for the surveillance in 2007.
The Super Bowl LI kickoff is scheduled to air at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The Patriots are aiming for their fifth Super Bowl win in what will be their ninth overall Super Bowl appearance. The Falcons, by contrast, have not competed in the Super Bowl for nearly two decades and have never won. Lady Gaga will headline the halftime show with Tony Bennett, and country singer Luke Bryan will perform the National Anthem. Bonnie Kristian
The Democratic Party does not need to prioritize new leadership, says House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi rebuffed questions from NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday about whether her party needs new faces at the top to grapple with the challenges presented by President Trump and the current political climate.
"Does the Democratic Party need new leaders to touch base on [issues where Trump's message resonated]?" Todd asked, citing a recent speech by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) calling for dramatic changes to her party after Democrats' failure to adequately appeal to Americans in the 2016 race. "Whether it's Hillary Clinton, yourself, Chuck Schumer, you've all been in power a long time, and there was a rejection of that in the 2016 election," Todd said to Pelosi. "Do you accept that?"
"Well, we have plenty of room for all kinds of leadership at every level," answered Pelosi, who has led House Democrats for 14 years. "Right now we need experience, as well as new leadership. And I was a new leader when I emerged myself. I'm all for that. But that's not the point," she added, before diverting the conversation to Trump's economic policies. Watch her comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
Pence says the White House will 'use all legal means at our disposal' to reinstate Trump's immigration order
Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday pledged the White House would "use all legal means at our disposal" to reinstate President Trump's immigration executive order, which presently remains suspended thanks to two federal court rulings.
Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Pence deflected host Chris Wallace's question about the effectiveness of targeting seven countries that have not produced a deadly attack on American soil since 9/11. "Look, we don't appoint judges to our district courts to conduct foreign policy or to make decisions about our national security," Pence said, insisting the Trump team will "win this argument."
The vice president also made an appearance on ABC's This Week on Sunday, where he tread similar ground, repeating the "all legal means" talking point. "There's simply no question under the Constitution, and frankly under federal law, that the president of the United States has the authority in the interest of national security to determine who has the right to come into this country," Pence argued, though he conceded the point from host George Stephanopoulos — counteracting the foreign policy argument — that "this judge [has] the authority to do what he did."
Watch a portion of Pence's comments on Fox below. Bonnie Kristian
.@VP Mike Pence reacts to the federal appeals court decision not to reinstate the travel ban. Full int on @FoxNews today at 2pm & 9pm ET. pic.twitter.com/7N1ArlkVWo
— FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 5, 2017
Nearly 100 people were killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan over the weekend as a result of heavy snow and resultant avalanches, collapsed buildings, and road accidents. Government offices and the international airport have closed in the capital city of Kabul and at least 12 districts have been rendered inaccessible by snow accumulation on the roads.
An estimated 250 vehicles are trapped in the snow on one highway alone, and the dangerous conditions have limited rescue efforts. "There is no way to rush the injured persons to [the] hospital because all roads in the valley have been blocked due to heavy snowfall," said an official of the Chitral district of Pakistan.
Snow storms are continuing Sunday and more avalanches are anticipated. Bonnie Kristian
Contra President Trump, McConnell says there's no equivalency between Russia and the United States
Speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) rejected President Trump's latest defense of improved relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. An advance excerpt of a Fox News interview between Trump and Bill O'Reilly was released Saturday, and it showed Trump suggesting those who believe the United States does not, like Russia, engage in strongman practices are naive.
"Well, look, Putin is a former KGB agent. He's a thug. He was not elected in a way that most people consider a credible election. The Russians annexed Ukraine, invaded Crimea, and messed around in our elections," McConnell said in response to Tapper's question about Trump's remarks. "No, I don't think there's any equivalency with the way the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does," he added. "I'm not going to critique the president's every utterance, but I think America is exceptional. America is different. We don't operate in any way the way the Russians do."
For background on America's often deadly history of messing around in other countries' elections, read this analysis from The Week's Ryan Cooper. Watch an excerpt of McConnell's comments via CNN below. Bonnie Kristian
"Hello, bonjour, hola, konichiwa, and welcome to the United States," says a chipper Cecily Strong at the beginning of Saturday Night Live's parody service announcement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Strong is ready to explain how immigrants and visitors can enter America, but a Homeland Security bureaucrat (Beck Bennett) has a few edits to bring the clip up-to-date with President Trump's immigration executive order.
Unfortunately for SNL writers, the order was suspended by a federal judge in between when the pre-taped segment was filmed and when it was set to air. Scrambling to keep the clip relevant, SNL's solution was to dub a quick voiceover by Bennett in the final moments of the skit. "A judge blocked the ban?" he asks. "No, please, I just made the whole video!" Watch the full sketch below. Bonnie Kristian
Protesters demonstrated around the world for the third straight weekend to oppose President Trump's temporarily suspended immigration order. About 2,000 people rallied at Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, chanting "Hey, hey, ho, ho,
Protests were also organized at a number of major airports and city centers in the United States, as well as in cities abroad including London, Paris, and Jakarta. In Los Angeles, a competing group of demonstrators rallied to support the president. View some scenes from the weekend's events below. Bonnie Kristian
SF protest "Move Trump, Get out the way" #NoBanNoWallsf pic.twitter.com/WAW3QMP7Af
— El (@El95_) February 5, 2017
Police with riot gear keep Anti-Trump protesters and Pro-Trump supporters apart at #LAX. #laxprotest pic.twitter.com/0wAPMDx7XN
— Matt Johnson (@MattJohnsonNEWS) February 5, 2017
Anti-Trump protest crowd size ballooned since earlier, many more hundreds now in streets. Chant: "No ban, no wall, Philadelphia is for all." pic.twitter.com/9ZPHbIovPY
— Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) February 4, 2017
SNL's President Trump and Skeletor Stephen Bannon declare war on Australia, Mexico, and Germany
Saturday Night Live opened with the return of Alec Baldwin as President Trump and a Skeletor lookalike as his chief strategist, Stephen Bannon. The skit begins with Trump learning his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — who are believed to be a moderating force in the White House — are observing Shabbat and therefore unable to moderate. "When the Jews are away, the goys will play," Trump declares before summoning Bannon to his side.
The game of the evening turns out to be rapidly escalating calls with world leaders, specifically the prime minister of Australian, the president of Mexico, and the chancellor of Germany. By the end of every call, Trump has declared war on each country — "America first, Australia sucks, your reef is failing, prepare to go to war!" — and failed to force Mexico to pay for the border wall. I dunno, though, I kind of think his free cruise scam idea could work. Watch the full sketch below. Bonnie Kristian