Nancy Pelosi isn't ready to impeach 'reckless' President Trump

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is ready to pounce if President Trump does something impeachable. But so far, Pelosi said Monday at a news conference at the Capitol, Trump's actions — "reckless" as they may seem — are "not grounds for impeachment." "When and if he breaks the law, that is when something like that will come up," Pelosi said.

Pelosi's fellow California congresswoman, Rep. Maxine Waters (D), thinks Trump's moment is coming sooner rather than later, though. "I think that he is leading himself into that kind of position,” Waters said Monday, pointing to Trump's favorable remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin and his travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations. "The answer's going to be, eventually, we've got to do something about him. We cannot continue to have a president who is acting in that manner." Becca Stanek