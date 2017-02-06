Even the Patriots' hometown paper didn't believe they'd pull off the comeback

No one in NFL Super Bowl history has ever made a comeback like the New England Patriots did Sunday night, so perhaps you can forgive the editors of The Boston Globe "early edition" for assuming the worst when the paper went to the presses with the Pats trailing 21-0.

"A Bitter End," the early headline said with a photo of a sad-looking Tom Brady kneeling on the field:

If you're a subscriber that gets early edition of The Boston Globe (like those in Florida) you have a "Dewey Beats Truman" collectible. pic.twitter.com/xZe6bE4pET — John Holt (@JohnHoltTV) February 6, 2017