The British Parliament won't let Trump address them because of his 'racism' and 'sexism'

President Donald Trump will not be allowed to address the U.K. Parliament during his eventual state visit, The Independent reports. "An address by a foreign leader to both houses of Parliament is not an automatic right," said Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow, a former Conservative Party member. "It is an earned honor."

Bercow went on: "We value our relationship with the United States. If a state visit takes place, that is way beyond and above the pay grade of the speaker. However, as far as this place is concerned I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons … I would not wish to issue an invitation to President Trump to speak in the Royal Gallery." Parts of the Commons erupted into "rare" applause at Bercow's declaration, The Independent notes.

Speaker Bercow just cancelled Trump visit to parliament. A proud moment for Commons. Racism and sexism not welcome here. — Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) February 6, 2017