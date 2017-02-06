Der Spiegel editorial urges Europe to form an 'alliance' to stand up to 'America's dangerous president'
German weekly newsmagazine Der Spiegel rallied Europe to form an "alliance" against President Trump in its latest editorial published online Sunday. The magazine, which recently featured on its cover an image of Trump holding a knife in one hand and the decapitated head of Lady Liberty in the other, argued in the editorial that it's "absolutely necessary" for Germany to take the lead on addressing this "threat." "This does not mean escalation or that we must abandon our contacts with America and all the working groups between our governments," the editorial reads. "What is does mean, though, is that Europe must grow stronger and start planning its political and economic defenses."
Der Spiegel admitted the job wouldn't be an easy one for Germany, because "it is from the Americans that we obtained our liberal democracy"; because of Trump's chief strategist, "fire-starter Stephen Bannon"; and because of the unpredictability of how the "brute and choleric man on the other side will react to diplomatic pressure":
It is literally painful to write this sentence, but the president of the United States is a pathological liar. The president of the U.S. is a racist (it also hurts to write this). He is attempting a coup from the top; he wants to establish an illiberal democracy, or worse; he wants to undermine the balance of power. He fired an acting attorney general who held a differing opinion from his own and accused her of "betrayal." This is the vocabulary used by Nero, the emperor and destroyer of Rome. It is the way tyrants think. [Der Spiegel]
Alas, the editorial contended, this is "not a threat that will somehow resolve itself." "It is high time that we stand up for what is important: democracy, freedom, the West, and its alliances."
Read the editorial in full at Der Spiegel.
On Monday, Israel's parliament passed a controversial law retroactively legalizing Israeli settlements built on privately owned Palestinian land. The bill, which passed on a vote of 60-52, came just days after President Trump's administration warned Israel that expanding settlements "may not be helpful in achieving" peace in the Middle East.
Previously, Trump had indicated he would take a softer stance on settlements, which are largely condemned by the international community. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seemingly encouraged by Trump's more lenient approach, announced shortly after Trump's inauguration that he planned to build thousands of new settlements. Netanyahu reportedly alerted the Trump administration ahead of the vote Monday.
Under the law, the Palestinian land would be seized by the Israeli government, and the original owners of the land, taken for Jewish settlements, would "be compensated either with money or alternative land, even if they do not agree to give up their property," The Associated Press reported. Those in support of the bill argue it would allow "settlers to live without fear of being driven from their homes," The Guardian reported; those who oppose the bill say it is "reckless" and "would turn the world against Israel," The Washington Post reported.
The law is already expected to face challenges from the international community and from the Israeli courts. "The chance that it will be struck down by the Supreme Court is 100 percent," Israeli defense minister Avigdor Lieberman said last week.
President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a speech to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, in which he falsely accused the media of declining to report terror attacks. "It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that," Trump said.
Trump says "the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report" on terrorism: "They have their reasons, and you understand that."
— David Mack (@davidmackau) February 6, 2017
Trump's rhetoric at CENTCOM set off alarm bells among both the media and the Pentagon staff. "Super, super dangerous," said The Washington Post's Chris Cillizza. "Makes people believe the media has some sort of nefarious motives." Meanwhile, BuzzFeed's senior national security correspondent Nancy Youssef reported overhearing a Pentagon staffer ask, "What are we supposed to do with that?" after watching the speech.
The Trump administration has faced heat over similar allegations, with Kellyanne Conway recently referring to a "Bowling Green Massacre," which never occurred.
The Authors Guild just issued a powerful statement urging authors to remember their 'important role' in 'not normal' times
The nonpartisan Authors Guild issued a statement demanding fiction and nonfiction writers alike "maintain vigilance in these 'not normal' times," Publishers Weekly reported Monday:
There are times in a democracy when writers have a particularly important role to play, and this is one. Given the contested and confusing public discourse that surrounds us, we need more than ever the thoughtful, long-form writing that fiction and nonfiction authors alike provide. Writers help us better understand our world, both present and past, by shining a light on seen and unseen truths. The recent appearance on bestseller lists of dystopian literature such as 1984, Brave New World, It Can't Happen Here, and The Handmaid's Tale reminds us that the novelists, poets, and critics who give imaginative shape to our experience are indispensable in our current political climate. A free society treasures its writers for this important role. [AuthorsGuild.org]
The organization cited its long history of protecting writers, including during the Great Depression and the blacklists of the McCarthy era. "We've been the collective voice of American authors since 1912," the guild said in its statement, adding, "We haven't stopped fighting for writers, and we won't stop now." Read the entire statement here.
Senate Democrats plan to hold the floor for the next 24 hours to protest the nomination of Betsy DeVos, President Trump's pick for education secretary. At the start of the all-night debate Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) declared DeVos the "least qualified nominee in a historically unqualified Cabinet," and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) promised Democrats will do "everything we can to persuade just one more Republican to join us."
Already, Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowswki (Alaska) have said they will oppose DeVos, which may make it necessary for Vice President Mike Pence to step in to cast a tie-breaking vote in DeVos' favor. Politico noted if that were to happen, it would mark "the first time a vice president has needed to cast the tie-breaking vote for a Cabinet secretary." If another Republican decides to vote against DeVos, however, she will not be confirmed.
The Democrats' marathon session is slated to last until noon Tuesday, at which point the Senate will hold a final vote on DeVos' confirmation.
President Donald Trump will not be allowed to address the U.K. Parliament during his eventual state visit, The Independent reports. "An address by a foreign leader to both houses of Parliament is not an automatic right," said Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow, a former Conservative Party member. "It is an earned honor."
Bercow went on: "We value our relationship with the United States. If a state visit takes place, that is way beyond and above the pay grade of the speaker. However, as far as this place is concerned I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons … I would not wish to issue an invitation to President Trump to speak in the Royal Gallery." Parts of the Commons erupted into "rare" applause at Bercow's declaration, The Independent notes.
Speaker Bercow just cancelled Trump visit to parliament. A proud moment for Commons. Racism and sexism not welcome here.
— Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) February 6, 2017
Some British politicians, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, have demanded Trump's invitation to visit the U.K. be canceled altogether until he revokes his ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominately Muslim nations. More than one million U.K. citizens have signed a petition demanding Trump's state visit — expected later this year — be canceled.
No one in NFL Super Bowl history has ever made a comeback like the New England Patriots did Sunday night, so perhaps you can forgive the editors of The Boston Globe "early edition" for assuming the worst when the paper went to the presses with the Pats trailing 21-0.
"A Bitter End," the early headline said with a photo of a sad-looking Tom Brady kneeling on the field:
If you're a subscriber that gets early edition of The Boston Globe (like those in Florida) you have a "Dewey Beats Truman" collectible.
— John Holt (@JohnHoltTV) February 6, 2017
The newspaper directed readers to go to its website to follow the game, GoLocalProv reports. Of course, as it turns out, the later edition of the Globe went with a decidedly different vibe on its front page.
Sneak peek at tomorrow's front page #SuperBowl #Patriots
— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 6, 2017
Is it possible to make the same "honest mistake" twice?
Just days before President Trump's top aide Kellyanne Conway cited the non-existent "Bowling Green massacre" during an interview Thursday on MSNBC's Hardball, she used the same made-up "massacre" to defend Trump's immigration executive order during an interview with Cosmopolitan on Jan. 29, the magazine reported Monday. In discussing the order, Conway reportedly told Cosmopolitan that Trump "did that because two Iraqi nationals came to this country, joined ISIS, traveled back to the Middle East to get trained and refine their terrorism skills and come back here, and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre of taking innocent soldiers' lives away."
Conway made a similar remark about the "massacre" Thursday night, referencing two "radicalized" Iraqi refugees who were arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2011 for attempting to send weapons and money to al Qaeda. Though both men are serving life sentences, the FBI said that neither man was charged with "plotting attacks within the United States," nor did the men have any intent to do so.
Over the weekend, Conway admitted that she "misspoke" — though she did not mention she may have misspoken more than once. "I should have said 'plot,'" Conway said on Fox News' Media Buzz, "or I should have just called them 'terrorists.'" Becca Stanek