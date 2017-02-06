Trump's big problem with SNL's Sean Spicer spoof was apparently that Spicer was played by a woman
Saturday Night Live is, it seems, relevant again. Alec Baldwin's impersonation of President Trump can spark a mean tweet from Trump himself, but Melissa McCarthy's tour de force as press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday's show has really rattled the White House, Politico reports. Spicer has tried to play it off, joking about how McCarthy has his gum-chewing wrong, and on Monday afternoon he told Politico he'd rather talk about work and "it doesn't really matter what I think." But it does matter what his boss thinks, and Trump reportedly wasn't happy with the skit. From Politico:
More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer's portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president's eyes, according to sources close to him. And the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer's longevity in the grueling, high-profile job in which he has struggled to strike the right balance between representing an administration that considers the media the "opposition party," and developing a functional relationship with the press. "Trump doesn't like his people to look weak," added a top Trump donor. [Politico]
Spicer has been working really hard to repair media bridges he burned on his first outing, the day after Trump's inauguration, and he's playing the dual roles of press secretary and communications director — because, The New York Times reported Sunday, Trump "is used to quarterbacking his own media strategy, and did not see the value of hiring an outsider." Still, inside the White House, Trump people are quick to tell the reporters that Spicer wasn't the president's first choice for the job, and just the fact that he was lampooned by a female instead of male comedian has reportedly made his nearly impossible job of impressing his boss and maintaining credibility with the press that much harder.
On Monday night, Rosie O'Donnell volunteer to play Stephen Bannon on SNL.
In case you aren't one of the 14 million people who have viewed the SNL skit already, or want to watch again to marvel at the power of satire, here you go. Peter Weber
It only lasted about as long as an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and now, Kanye West has scrubbed his Twitter account of all evidence pointing to his brief bromance with President Trump.
In December, West — who at one point said if he had voted, it would have been for Trump — met with the then-president-elect in New York City, gamely posing for pictures in the Trump Tower lobby and later tweeting that he felt it was "important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change." He also shared that he thought he could influence Trump on "bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago."
TMZ reports that West wasn't happy about several of Trump's recent actions, including his executive order that banned travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, and he swiftly deleted his pro-Trump tweets. RIP, Trump/West's unlikely friendship, 2016-2017. Catherine Garcia
The leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) was the main target of a U.S. raid in Yemen last week, military and intelligence officials tell NBC News, but he survived and has recorded a message heckling President Trump.
The intent of the mission to either capture or kill Qissam al-Rimi was kept a close secret, the officials said, and it's unclear if al-Rimi was tipped off ahead of the raid, was never at the compound, or escaped during an exchange of gunfire. Al-Rimi, who took over AQAP in 2015, is considered the third most dangerous terrorist in the world, and several military officials told NBC News he is still in Yemen. They say the recording that surfaced after the raid is authentic, and features al-Rimi mocking Trump, saying, "The fool of the White House got slapped at the beginning of his road in your lands."
The officials say the mission was deemed worth the risk because of the prospect of killing or capturing al-Rimi, and Trump was told by Defense Secretary James Mattis and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff "they doubted that the Obama administration would have been bold enough to try it," NBC News reported, paraphrasing "a senior White House official with direct knowledge of the discussions." The raid involved SEAL Team 6 and dozens of other Americans, Yemeni soldiers, and commandos from the United Arab Emirates. A senior U.S. intelligence official told NBC News "almost everything went wrong" once the raid started, with the occupants of the home being targeted almost immediately alerted that the operation was taking place. Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens of SEAL Team 6 was killed in the raid; so were 14 al Qaeda members and civilians, including the 8-year-old daughter of the U.S.-born radical cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, who himself had been killed in a 2011 airstrike in Yemen.
After the raid, the White House declared it a "successful operation by all standards," and the Pentagon said in a statement that U.S. forces found "materials and information that is yielding valuable intelligence." Catherine Garcia
On Monday, Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX joined a legal brief filed by Apple, Google, and nearly 100 other tech companies in opposition to President Trump's executive order that restricts immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The brief was filed over the weekend, arguing that the order "inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth." Musk is a member of Trump's business advisory council, and he has said he thinks it's best to discuss matters directly with Trump, Reuters reports. Catherine Garcia
President Trump's pick for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, admitted in a statement on Monday that he once hired an undocumented immigrant to work for his family.
"My wife and I employed a housekeeper for a few years, during which I was unaware that she was not legally permitted to work in the U.S.," acknowledged Puzder, the chief executive of CKE Restaurants, confirming a report in The Huffington Post. "When I learned of her status, we immediately ended her employment and offered her assistance in getting legal status. We have fully paid back taxes to the IRS and the state of California and submitted all required paperwork."
Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said that "based upon what I've learned," because Puzder "voluntarily corrected" his error, he should not be disqualified from being a Cabinet secretary. Similar revelations from Zoe Baird and Kimba Wood, former President Bill Clinton's picks for attorney general in 1993, sank their nominations, and former President George W. Bush's labor secretary nominee, Linda Chavez, withdrew her name for a lesser related offense. Catherine Garcia
White House list of 'under-reported' terror attacks includes Orlando, San Bernardino, and Paris
Anyone who watched cable news, read a newspaper, logged onto Facebook, or blinked in the days after the terrorist attacks in San Bernardino, Brussels, and Orlando were aware of what took place, but those well-documented incidents were included on a list distributed by a White House official Monday night of attacks the administration believes did not get enough media coverage.
The official said "most" of the 78 listed terrorist attacks that happened between 2014 and 2016 "did not receive adequate attention from Western media sources," CNN says. Earlier in the day, President Trump, while speaking at U.S. Central Command in Florida, falsely accused the media of choosing not to report terrorist attacks; White House press secretary Sean Spicer quickly walked back the comments a bit, saying Trump meant to say the incidents were "under-reported."
CNN's Jim Acosta was taken aback by the list, which included the 2016 Pulse Nightclub attack in Orlando, the deadliest mass shooting by a single shooter in the United States, and the coordinated November 2015 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. "It's a head-scratcher because several of these we here at CNN and other international news outlets covered extensively," he said. "It's puzzling as to why the White House would include these attacks on this list when they were covered for days on end."
The list is also riddled with errors and inaccuracies — San Bernardino is spelled wrong, as is the word "attacker" nearly a dozen times — and it does not note which of the attacks the Trump administration believes did receive adequate coverage. Catherine Garcia
A spokesman for Peter Thiel is quashing rumors that the billionaire PayPal co-founder is planning on entering the California gubernatorial race next year.
There was speculation that Thiel, who supported Donald Trump during his presidential campaign and was recently revealed to be a citizen of New Zealand, would throw his hat into the ring, but Jeremiah Hall tersely told the Los Angeles Times in an email that "Peter is not running for governor." While there are several high profile Democrats already in the race — Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Treasurer John Chiang, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and former state Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin — there is just one well-known name on the Republican side: Rosey Grier, the 84-year-old Los Angeles Rams legend.
After Grier ended his football career, he became a minister and social activist. He told the Times last month he plans to run for governor because "I think we can do a lot of good. I've spent my life serving my fellow man. I thought I would continue doing that." Catherine Garcia
On Monday evening, the Department of Justice filed a 15-page brief defending President Trump's executive order on immigration, and moments later, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said it will hear a challenge to his travel ban Tuesday evening.
Last week, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily suspended two key parts of the ban against all refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, and on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit court will listen to oral arguments during a hearing conducted by telephone at 6 p.m. ET to decide the fate of the restraining order. The attorneys general of Washington and Minnesota have both challenged Trump's executive order, arguing that if the temporary suspension is lifted, "chaos" will ensue once more. The case is widely expected to end up before the Supreme Court. Catherine Garcia