84-year-old artist uses a California middle school as his canvas

History comes alive at Chaparral Middle School in Diamond Bar, California, where Cornelis Greive, an 84-year-old grandfather, has spent more than 1,000 volunteer hours painting murals of Anne Franke, Amelia Earhart, and Albert Einstein.
"Cor has added a lot of color and really brightened up our campus," Principal Ron Thibodeaux said in a statement. "He's a gem." Greive, who started painting at Chaparral in August, has completed about 20 portraits, and typically finishes each piece in about two hours. He said his goal is to make students, staff, and parents proud of Chaparral, and his favorite paintings there are of Abraham Lincoln and Harry Truman. "They have a lot in common," he said. "Both were denied higher education, but they stayed grounded. They never had any money but were always giving to others."
Greive's granddaughter Grace is a sixth grader at Chaparral, and he also painted several murals at her elementary school (Greive says in two years, he plans on taking his brushes and following her to Diamond Bar High School). "I enjoy it here at school," he said. "I'm painting the walls and they let me get away with it." Catherine Garcia
President Trump spoke at U.S. Central Command in Florida on Monday, and "surprisingly, he did not order them to nuke the judicial branch," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "But he did make a very bold claim about the media's coverage of terror attacks." He played the clip than paraphrased: "The president is accusing the media of refusing to cover major terrorist attacks. Why? Reasons." Trump's argument "makes perfect sense," Colbert added dryly. "You know the old news adage: If it bleeds, don't talk about it."
But Trump was right about one terrorist attack the press really did not talk about, Colbert said, and when he named it — "the Bowling Green Massacre" — the audience started laughing immediately. That "massacre" was trotted out by Kellyanne Conway last Thursday to justify Trump's immigration ban, and she was right that it was ignored by the media, "on the flimsy excuse that there was no Bowling Green Massacre," Colbert said. "But I think we all remember where we weren't were when we didn't hear that nothing had happened." Conway later said she just made an honest mistake, though she'd made the same mistake at least twice before to two separate publications.
Then, Colbert didn't go all Alex Jones, and it won't make your head spin. "Now I don't want to jump to any conclusions," he said. "Just because it didn't happen doesn't mean that it wasn't an inside job. Think about it: If America isn't going to be attacked, who's most likely not to do it? Us. That's why I'm a Bowling Green truther. I demand that the media not release the reports they did not do on the attacks that did not occur. And I will not rest until they don't." Watch below. Peter Weber
In lawsuit, Melania Trump suggests being first lady is a 'once-in-a-lifetime' business opportunity
On Monday, first lady Melania Trump filed a defamation suit against Mail Media, the owner of Britain's Daily Mail, arguing that a since-retracted article in which the newspaper suggested without evidence that she might have been a high-end "escort" before marrying President Trump has "impugned her fitness to perform her duties as first lady of the United States" and harmed her "commercial brand and her business opportunities," depriving her of a "unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to forge "multimillion dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during during which [she] is one of the most photographed women in the world."
The new lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan and seeking at least $150 million in damages, expands on an earlier one Trump filed in Maryland in September, before her husband was elected; a judge recently threw out that case over questions of jurisdiction. In Monday's suit, filed by California lawyer Charles Harder, the first lady said her higher profile could have led to a "broad-based commercial brand" selling "apparel accessories, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics, hair care, skin care, and fragrance." Trump, a model and former brand spokeswoman, has sold her own line of jewelry and skin products before. Harder is the lawyer who sued Gawker Media, winning $140 million and forcing its sale.
This is an unusual argument. "There has never been a first lady of the United States who insinuated that she intended to make a lot of money because of the 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity of being first lady," former White House ethics counsel Richard Painter tells The Washington Post. Painter, who has also criticized President Trump's refusal to substantively distance himself from his own business operations, is part of a lawsuit arguing that Trump's ties to his business violate the Constitution.
The Trump brand also seems to be a mixed bag post-inauguration. The Trump Organization has recently revealed plans to vastly expand its hotels and sharply raise fees at Mar-a-Lago and other Trump clubs, but first daughter Ivanka Trump's apparel and jewelry brands were just dropped by Nordstrom and perhaps Neiman Marcus. Peter Weber
It only lasted about as long as an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and now, Kanye West has scrubbed his Twitter account of all evidence pointing to his brief bromance with President Trump.
In December, West — who at one point said if he had voted, it would have been for Trump — met with the then-president-elect in New York City, gamely posing for pictures in the Trump Tower lobby and later tweeting that he felt it was "important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change." He also shared that he thought he could influence Trump on "bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago."
TMZ reports that West wasn't happy about several of Trump's recent actions, including his executive order that banned travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, and he swiftly deleted his pro-Trump tweets. RIP, Trump/West's unlikely friendship, 2016-2017. Catherine Garcia
The leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) was the main target of a U.S. raid in Yemen last week, military and intelligence officials tell NBC News, but he survived and has recorded a message heckling President Trump.
The intent of the mission to either capture or kill Qissam al-Rimi was kept a close secret, the officials said, and it's unclear if al-Rimi was tipped off ahead of the raid, was never at the compound, or escaped during an exchange of gunfire. Al-Rimi, who took over AQAP in 2015, is considered the third most dangerous terrorist in the world, and several military officials told NBC News he is still in Yemen. They say the recording that surfaced after the raid is authentic, and features al-Rimi mocking Trump, saying, "The fool of the White House got slapped at the beginning of his road in your lands."
The officials say the mission was deemed worth the risk because of the prospect of killing or capturing al-Rimi, and Trump was told by Defense Secretary James Mattis and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff "they doubted that the Obama administration would have been bold enough to try it," NBC News reported, paraphrasing "a senior White House official with direct knowledge of the discussions." The raid involved SEAL Team 6 and dozens of other Americans, Yemeni soldiers, and commandos from the United Arab Emirates. A senior U.S. intelligence official told NBC News "almost everything went wrong" once the raid started, with the occupants of the home being targeted almost immediately alerted that the operation was taking place. Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens of SEAL Team 6 was killed in the raid; so were 14 al Qaeda members and civilians, including the 8-year-old daughter of the U.S.-born radical cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, who himself had been killed in a 2011 airstrike in Yemen.
After the raid, the White House declared it a "successful operation by all standards," and the Pentagon said in a statement that U.S. forces found "materials and information that is yielding valuable intelligence." Catherine Garcia
Trump's big problem with SNL's Sean Spicer spoof was apparently that Spicer was played by a woman
Saturday Night Live is, it seems, relevant again. Alec Baldwin's impersonation of President Trump can spark a mean tweet from Trump himself, but Melissa McCarthy's tour de force as press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday's show has really rattled the White House, Politico reports. Spicer has tried to play it off, joking about how McCarthy has his gum-chewing wrong, and on Monday afternoon he told Politico he'd rather talk about work and "it doesn't really matter what I think." But it does matter what his boss thinks, and Trump reportedly wasn't happy with the skit. From Politico:
More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer's portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president's eyes, according to sources close to him. And the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer's longevity in the grueling, high-profile job in which he has struggled to strike the right balance between representing an administration that considers the media the "opposition party," and developing a functional relationship with the press. "Trump doesn't like his people to look weak," added a top Trump donor. [Politico]
Spicer has been working really hard to repair media bridges he burned on his first outing, the day after Trump's inauguration, and he's playing the dual roles of press secretary and communications director — because, The New York Times reported Sunday, Trump "is used to quarterbacking his own media strategy, and did not see the value of hiring an outsider." Still, inside the White House, Trump people are quick to tell the reporters that Spicer wasn't the president's first choice for the job, and just the fact that he was lampooned by a female instead of male comedian has reportedly made his nearly impossible job of impressing his boss and maintaining credibility with the press that much harder.
On Monday night, Rosie O'Donnell volunteer to play Stephen Bannon on SNL.
In case you aren't one of the 14 million people who have viewed the SNL skit already, or want to watch again to marvel at the power of satire, here you go. Peter Weber
On Monday, Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX joined a legal brief filed by Apple, Google, and nearly 100 other tech companies in opposition to President Trump's executive order that restricts immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The brief was filed over the weekend, arguing that the order "inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth." Musk is a member of Trump's business advisory council, and he has said he thinks it's best to discuss matters directly with Trump, Reuters reports. Catherine Garcia
President Trump's pick for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, admitted in a statement on Monday that he once hired an undocumented immigrant to work for his family.
"My wife and I employed a housekeeper for a few years, during which I was unaware that she was not legally permitted to work in the U.S.," acknowledged Puzder, the chief executive of CKE Restaurants, confirming a report in The Huffington Post. "When I learned of her status, we immediately ended her employment and offered her assistance in getting legal status. We have fully paid back taxes to the IRS and the state of California and submitted all required paperwork."
Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said that "based upon what I've learned," because Puzder "voluntarily corrected" his error, he should not be disqualified from being a Cabinet secretary. Similar revelations from Zoe Baird and Kimba Wood, former President Bill Clinton's picks for attorney general in 1993, sank their nominations, and former President George W. Bush's labor secretary nominee, Linda Chavez, withdrew her name for a lesser related offense. Catherine Garcia