84-year-old artist uses a California middle school as his canvas

President Trump spoke at U.S. Central Command in Florida on Monday, and "surprisingly, he did not order them to nuke the judicial branch," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "But he did make a very bold claim about the media's coverage of terror attacks." He played the clip than paraphrased: "The president is accusing the media of refusing to cover major terrorist attacks. Why? Reasons." Trump's argument "makes perfect sense," Colbert added dryly. "You know the old news adage: If it bleeds, don't talk about it."

But Trump was right about one terrorist attack the press really did not talk about, Colbert said, and when he named it — "the Bowling Green Massacre" — the audience started laughing immediately. That "massacre" was trotted out by Kellyanne Conway last Thursday to justify Trump's immigration ban, and she was right that it was ignored by the media, "on the flimsy excuse that there was no Bowling Green Massacre," Colbert said. "But I think we all remember where we weren't were when we didn't hear that nothing had happened." Conway later said she just made an honest mistake, though she'd made the same mistake at least twice before to two separate publications.