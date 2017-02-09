The White House is reportedly having a really hard time hiring a communications director

When Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller abruptly bowed out of being President Trump's White House communications director on Christmas Eve, Trump gave the job to Sean Spicer, adding to role to his job as press secretary. That was apparently a temporary promotion. White House chief of staff Reince Priebus has been actively trying to hire a communications director for weeks, but "his overtures to several Republican communications professionals have been met with disinterest," Politico's Eliana Johnson reports, citing "a half-dozen sources with knowledge of the situation."
At least two people have turned down the job — "a position normally coveted by Washington political operatives," Johnson notes — according to one source. "There is a list of candidates, but I can see why people aren't interested," a senior administration official tells Politico. "It's a tough job."
Steve Schmidt, John McCain's presidential campaign manager and an aide in George W. Bush's White House, explains the particular challenges in Trump's: "The communications director job in the White House has always functioned as the strategic planning job, understanding the necessity of building and maintaining public approval for the president's policies, and when you look at the complete and total chaos emanating from the White House on a number of issues, it's clear they have no strategic planning function."
Crafting a political message is also made difficult by a president who prefers to set his own message via Twitter, and not always with a clear strategy in mind. Chief strategist Stephen Bannon also has sent an aide, Julia Hahn, to try and get stories in print, creating a sort of alternative press office, Politico says. The White House did not respond to Johnson's request for comment. You can read more at Politico. Peter Weber
More than 60 million people are waking up to blizzard conditions across the Northeastern United States on Thursday, with winter storm warnings in effect from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and throughout New England. Winds up to 30 mph are expected to create whiteout conditions, with eight to 12 inches of snow expected to blanket New York City, and 12 to 15 inches expected in Boston.
More than 2,700 flights have been canceled out of New York and Boston area airports, with schools closures effecting millions of students. Meteorologists say the storm could be the biggest of the year.
New Yorkers in particular could experience what CNN calls "weather whiplash" as Wednesday set a record seasonal high of 65 degree: "It's going to be a big shock to people, no doubt," Michael Palmer, lead meteorologist at The Weather Channel, told NBC News. "It's quite unusual to have such a change in the space of one day." Jeva Lange
One of President Trump's overshadowed executive orders vows to withhold federal funding from "sanctuary cities," or municipalities and counties that decline as policy to arrest and hand over undocumented immigrants simply for being in the U.S. illegally. "If that sounds reasonable and compassionate to you, congratulations," Samantha Bee said on Wednesday's Full Frontal: "You haven't been watching Fox News for the past five years."
Bee played a highlight reel of Bill O'Reilly and other Fox personalities and guests warning about the horrors of sanctuary cities, over the ominous strains of Mozart's Requiem. "For the attentive Fox News viewer, sanctuary cities dystopian hell pits of lawlessness, where hoards of non-English-speaking illegal immigrants roam the streets at night, eating stolen tacos and murdering as many people as they want with no consequences whatsoever, because crime-loving liberals swoop in to save them from punishment," Bee explained. But in reality, sanctuary counties in the U.S. actually have slightly lower crime rates — and that includes New York County, home to President Trump and Fox News.
"Sanctuary cities aren't just a hippy, kumbaya global-music CD of an idea," either, Bee said. "Police say having hundreds of thousands of immigrants too scared to say something when the see something kind of makes their job harder." And stripping sanctuary cities and states of federal grants is not only legally questionable, she noted, but nonsensical, since big cities generate 85 percent of U.S. GDP and the lion's share of federal tax revenue. "Threatening to withhold money from sanctuary cities makes as much sense as Macaulay Culkin's parents threatening to dock his allowance."
Bee had a reality check for liberals, too: "Look, we need comprehensive immigration reform. Some of this country's 1,300 gun deaths a year are caused by undocumented immigrants, and that is a real problem. But it won't be solved by deporting someone's mom for littering." Watch below — and be warned, there is NSFW language. Peter Weber
On Wednesday, Intel CEO Brain Krzanich unveiled plans to complete an advanced semiconductor factory in Chandler, Arizona, from the Oval Office, standing next to President Trump. Intel, the world's largest computer chip maker, broke ground on the plant in 2011 (former President Barack Obama visited in 2012), but Intel suspended the project when the PC market hit a slump. Krzanich said the company decided to make this $7 billion investment now because of "the tax and regulatory policies we see the administration pushing forward."
In a note to employees, Krzanich said Intel had coordinated the unveiling with the White House starting a few weeks ago to signal support for the parts of Trump's agenda that benefit Intel, like the push to make U.S. manufacturing more globally competitive. But "when we disagree, we don't walk away," he added.
Intel and other big Silicon Valley companies have signed on to a legal brief opposing Trump's executive order banning travel and immigration from seven majority-Muslim nations, but many of them are in favor of Trump's proposed corporate tax breaks and seek incentives for research and development. Intel also wants the federal government to scale back restrictions on exporting certain types of advanced chip technology, The New York Times notes, specifically regulations that "forbid the company from making its high-end processors in China." About half of Intel's 106,000 employees are in the U.S. Peter Weber
A decade before Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, he bought some land in Scotland for a golf course. Not everyone embraced his business venture — including a very cranky neighbor, Michael Forbes, who colorfully refused to sell Trump his land. Full Frontal's Amy Hoggart returned to her native U.K. to talk to Forbes and other Scottish critics of Trump, seeking advice drawn from their experience battling and thwarting the man who is now America's president. A lot of the advice, and the clip, involves very NSFW language, maybe softened a bit because it is delivered in a Scottish brogue.
"What advice would you give to Americans?" Hoggart asked Forbes. "Just keep pissing him off," the farmer replied. "Just keep him busy by annoying him, and then he can't do all the stuff we're worried about?" she translated. Forbes nodded: "Keep pissing him off, and he'll crack up, and he'll end up in a padded cell." Watch below (with a reminder: NSFW). Peter Weber
The big news of the day was the Senate confirming Jeff Sessions as attorney general, Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show, but all the real drama happened Tuesday night, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made Sen. Elizabeth Warren sit down and be quiet, using the Senate's arcane Rule 19. "They kept her from reading a letter from Coretta Scott King," Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow, criticizing Sessions on black voting rights, he explained. "It's all part of the GOP's February message: Happy Black History Month, now shut up about the bad stuff."
"So, to recap: These days, a black person can't get their message heard even when a white person is saying it — unless that white person is a guy," Colbert said, "because this morning a bunch of white male senators were allowed to read excerpts from King's letter on the Senate floor. Of course, the men weren't silenced; that would violate Senate Rule 18: Bros before hos."
Colbert turned to the kerfuffle over Nordstrom deciding to dump Ivanka Trump's clothes and accessories. "Apparently the clothes weren't selling well, and dropping an underperforming brand is a decision any businessman would understand — except one," he said, reading Trump's Nordstrom tweet and Press Secretary Sean Spicer's defense of said tweet. "This is crazy — this is insane! You can't use the power of the office of the president to protect a family business, all right?" Colbert said. "That would be like Jimmy Carter making all of us drink Billy Beer, or that would be like George Bush invading a country that had oil — you can't do it." He ended trying to decipher another Trump tweet — "EASY D, which I think used to be Trump's rapper name back in the '80s" — and patting CNN's Jake Tapper on the back for a job well done. Watch below. Peter Weber
Democrats face lots of challenges in opposing President Trump's agenda, not least because "every day there's some new, absurd controversy" that draws everyone's attention, Seth Meyers said on Wednesday's Late Night, pointing to the hullaballoo over whether Trump really wanders the East Wing in a bathrobe. "While the media is obsessing over bathrobes" — that's clearly late-night comedy territory — "Trump and Republicans are quietly rolling back Obama-era on everything from the environment to Wall Street," Meyers said, including a rule that "literally says you can't try to rip people off." Meyers clearly thinks this rule rollback is a bad idea.
"So the question is, can Democrats do anything to stop Trump's slash-and-burn agenda?" Meyers asked. He said they've come close, citing the 51-50 confirmation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. "DeVos was nearly stopped in part as a result of the grassroots energy building on the left right now," he said. "But Democrats have to do more than just be against things — they also have to have something to offer to Americans who are so desperate for change that they voted for Donald Trump."
He played a clip of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaking over the weekend. "'The excuses end now' — Elizabeth Warren is like a high school football coach giving a halftime speech," Meyers said, "but the Democratic Party is like the Atlanta Falcons drifting off during a halftime speech and forgetting there's more football to play." Quarterbacking the Democrats, as Meyers explains it, is House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and that just won't do, he said. "Democrats, you're the Pussycat Dolls of Capitol Hill — it's been a while since you've had a hit." Republicans obviously don't care what Democrats have to say, he added, noting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's move to silence Warren on Tuesday night, and his reasoning. "Nevertheless, she persisted?" Meyers repeated. "McConnell tried to slam Warren and instead he gave her the tagline for an action movie." Watch below. Peter Weber
Late Wednesday, a federal judge blocked health insurer Anthem's $54 billion bid to buy rival Cigna, arguing the merger would reduce competition and likely lead to higher prices for customers. The Justice Department had sued to block the deal last summer, and U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson's ruling follows a different federal judge's decision two weeks ago to block the proposed merger of Aetna and Humana on similar antitrust grounds. If the two deals had gone through, the five biggest U.S. health insurers would have been consolidated into three giant companies.
Anthem and Cigna are trying different business models to reduce costs and improve care, and "eliminating this competition from the marketplace would diminish the opportunity for the firms' ideas to be tested and refined, when this is just the sort of innovation the antitrust rules are supposed to foster," Judge Jackson wrote in her 12-page ruling. "The evidence has also shown that the merger is likely to result in higher prices, and that it will have other anticompetitive effects: It will eliminate the two firms' vigorous competition against each other for national accounts, reduce the number of national carriers available to respond to solicitations in the future, and diminish the prospects for innovation in the market."
Anthem did not say if it will appeal the ruling. The American Medical Association cheered the decision as a victory in the "David vs. Goliath battle between consumers and mega insurers." Peter Weber