Supreme Court weighs court limits amid birthright ban

President Trump's bid to abolish birthright citizenship has sparked questions among federal judges about blocking administration policies

Protesters support birthright citizenship outside the Supreme Court
Protesters support birthright citizenship outside the Supreme Court
(Image credit: Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

The Supreme Court Thursday appeared inclined to limit federal judges from issuing nationwide injunctions against presidential orders but was divided on how to do so and seemed uncomfortable with the implications for the order at hand, President Donald Trump's unilateral attempt to end birthright citizenship. Three federal judges have blocked that order. In an emergency appeal, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to eliminate universal injunctions but not consider the merits of Trump's birthright order.

