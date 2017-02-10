Trump is reportedly extremely annoyed at how hard it is being president

President Trump is finding it difficult to transition from running a business to running the United States of America, Politico reports. Drawing on interviews with almost two dozen people in Trump's orbit, the president is described as both frustrated and surprised by the way government works, be it the limits to his power or the leaks and infighting that come with heading the White House:
Trump often asks simple questions about policies, proposals, and personnel. And, when discussions get bogged down in details, the president has been known to quickly change the subject — to "seem in control at all times," one senior government official said — or direct questions about details to his chief strategist Steve Bannon, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, or House Speaker Paul Ryan. Trump has privately expressed disbelief over the ability of judges, bureaucrats, or lawmakers to delay — or even stop — him from filling positions and implementing policies. [Politico]
Trump's administration is also considering limiting the aides who have access to phone calls and transcripts, and is investigating staffers in order to try to root out leakers. Trump reportedly told an associate he was annoyed at the plentiful court gossip "because it reflects on me."
In addition to the leaks, the biggest public concern for Trump is reportedly his press secretary Sean Spicer, whose combative daily briefings earned ridicule on Saturday Night Live and angered the image-sensitive president. Spicer reportedly "proposed cracking a joke about the send-up during his next briefing, or even firing a squirt gun, as [Melissa] McCarthy had done in the sketch," but a person briefed on the matter told Politico that Trump shot down the idea. Jeva Lange
The Trump administration's staffers are settling into their new homes in the nation's capitol, and Washington, D.C. bars are taking note. The change from Democratic staffers to Republican ones has brought with it a change in the choice of after-work booze:
In the three weeks since the Trump administration moved into town, business at Bullfeathers, a Capitol Hill watering hole popular among Republican staffers, has climbed 55 percent. Old Ebbitt Grill, across from the White House, has reported an uptick in sales of Fireball whisky shots. [The Washington Post]
The change is nothing notable for longtime local bar owners, with Moran and Clyde's president, Tom Meyer, recalling the same shift from Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush to Bill Clinton. "It's a cliche: you went from martinis to draft beer — like that. It was like a switch," he told The Washingtonian.
At Capitol Lounge, co-owner James Silk reported noticing Bud Light and Tito's vodka becoming more popular. “A lot of new, young, eager faces” are coming around, Silk observed to The Washington Post. At the same time, the difference in drink choice has narrowed somewhat between the parties in recent years: Old Ebbitt told The Washingtonian that they sold 56 shots of Fireball on Inauguration Day, and 27 during the subsequent Women's March protest, while the average on a Friday or Saturday is 10.
Learn more about how the new administration's staffers are expected to change the D.C. scene, below. Jeva Lange
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has commissioned a study on the costs to build President Trump's border wall with Mexico, Reuters reports, and the group has already come up with a ballpark figure for building fences and walls along the entire border: $21.6 billion. That's significantly higher than the $12 billion Trump estimated in his campaign, and the approximately $15 billion touted by House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Trump says U.S. taxpayers will foot the bill and Mexico will reimburse America; Mexico has no plans to do so.
The report, which Reuters saw on Thursday, has not yet been presented to Kelly, and the Trump administration may not follow its recommendations. Its price tag is closer to the $25 billion cost estimate from investment research group Bernstein Research.
The Trump White House has already started planning to build the wall, with the expectation that Congress will approve funding in April or May. DHS has reportedly begun seeking environmental waivers to build in some sensitive parts of the border, worked up steel orders, and reached out to existing contractors. The report envisions three phases, starting with a $360 million section near San Diego, El Paso, and in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. The next phase would tackle 151 miles around the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Big Bend National Park, and Tucson; and the final phase would cover the last 1,080 miles of border. The wall would be finished by 2020, according to the plan.
Along with the costs of materials, road building, and labor, the government would have to expend millions using eminent domain to acquire private land along the border, and some areas would present costly geographical challenges. Peter Weber
The Kushner family is in negotiations to buy the Miami Marlins, The New York Times reports. While the family's most prominent member — and President Trump's son-in-law — Jared Kushner is not directly participating in the effort to acquire the team, the acquisition is still raising thorny questions for Major League Baseball:
The deal has already prompted questions within Major League Baseball, according to the people briefed on the conversations, about what kind of relationship Mr. Trump would have to the team and whether that would be a benefit or a disadvantage. Would fans or sponsors boycott or embrace the team or league based on a comment or Twitter post by Mr. Trump? And would Mr. Trump attend games? [The New York Times]
Marlins Park is about an hour and a half drive south of the so-called "Winter White House," Mar-a-Lago.
Kushner's brother, Joshua Kushner, is heading the efforts to purchase the team. Jared and Joshua Kushner previously bid together to try to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, only to withdraw. That team eventually sold for $2 billion.
Forbes reports that the current owner of the Marlins, art dealer Jeffrey Loria, has a $1.6 billion "handshake agreement" to sell the Marlins, a price The New York Times says is too high for the Kushners. Joshua Kushner is working on "devising a complicated financial arrangement that would include bringing in partners later," people familiar with the negotiations said.
The Miami Marlins won the 2003 World Series, but the team has not returned to the playoffs since. Jeva Lange
On Thursday morning, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway sat in the White House briefing room and urged Americans to buy Ivanka Trump clothes on Fox News, explicitly calling it a "free commercial." House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and top Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings (Md.), as promised, sent a joint letter to the head of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, seeking advice on "appropriate disciplinary action (such as reprimand, suspension, demotion, or dismissal)" over Conway's comments.
"Conway's statements clearly violate the ethical principles for federal employees and are unacceptable," Chaffetz and Cummings wrote, as well as appearing "to violate federal ethics regulations." They asked Shaub to "act promptly" and get back to them, even while noting a crucial "additional challenge, which is that the president, as the ultimate disciplinary authority for White House employees, has an inherent conflict of interest since Conway's statements relate to his daughter's private business."
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Thursday that Conway had been "counseled," and on Fox News Thursday afternoon, Conway described that counseling as "a very heartening moment," because Trump "supports me 100 percent." Trump, Conway, and Spicer all accused Nordstrom of dumping the Ivanka Trump brand for political reasons, but a new report from Slice Intelligence backs up Nordstrom's contention that it was purely a business decision. According to Slice, online sales of Ivanka Trump goods fell 26 percent last quarter versus a year previously, and 63 percent at Nordstrom online alone.
On CNN Thursday night, Cristina Alesci explained that Ivanka Trump executives told her a few months ago the brand was targeting millennial women in urban areas — the demographic perhaps most opposed to President Trump's policies. Still, she added, the blowback over Conway's comments "may not amount to much, because enforcement falls within the White House."
That's not to say nothing will come of l'affaire Nordstrom. The nonpartisan watchdog group the Project on Government Oversight (POGO) is asking for a Justice Department investigation of Conway and White House social media chief Dan Scavino, who retweeted Trump's Nordstrom tweet from the official POTUS account. On Wednesday, Obama administration ethics lawyer Norm Eisen offered to help Nordstrom sue Trump under unfair competition laws. "I do believe Nordstrom has a colorful claim," Eisen told MSNBC. "This will be another place where the courts will remind him he's not above the law." Peter Weber
On the first business day after President Trump's inauguration, a group of high-profile lawyers sued him in federal court, arguing that every time a foreign government pays for Trump Organization business services or hotel rooms, Trump violates the hitherto-obscure Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Now the lawyers have their first test case, Politico reports. When a U.S. veteran stayed at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., from Jan. 23-26, a communications group lobbying for the Saudi government paid the bill.
The lobbying firm, Qorvis MSLGroup, has been flying vets and other activists to Washington to urge Congress to overturn a law it passed last year, over former President Barack Obama's veto, allowing the families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia. The Emoluments Clause prohibits U.S. officials from accepting gifts and payments from foreign governments, and it doesn't matter that Saudi Arabia didn't pay for the hotel room directly, since they will ultimately pick up the tab, says Norm Eisen, an Obama White House ethics lawyer and party to the lawsuit. "If that funneling could launder the emolument, the clause would become a dead letter," explained Harvard Law constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe, another member of the legal team.
Trump pledged on Jan. 11 to work around potential conflicts by giving the profits from foreign government hotel stays to the U.S. Treasury, but has laid out no mechanism to do so. And that doesn't solve the problem anyway, ethics lawyers say, since the payment itself is the problem. The White House and the Trump Organization's ethics adviser, Bobby Burchfield, offered no comments to Politico. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert laughs at Kellyanne Conway's big shill, takes President Trump's 3 a.m. phone call
New York City was blanketed in snow on Thursday, and Stephen Colbert found the political humor in Winter Storm Niko on Thursday's Late Show. "New York's not alone — schools all over the Northeast have been shut down," he said. "I think they should have named it Winter Storm Betsy DeVos, but you know, Niko's good too." Further south, "Washington, D.C., also got a little dusting today," he added. "Donald Trump was out on the White House lawn anyway, making a snowman earlier today. And because it was white, he appointed it to his Cabinet."
Colbert then reminded everyone that on Wednesday, Trump had slapped at Nordstrom for dropping daughter Ivanka Trump's clothes, and updated them on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway going on Fox & Friends to literally hawk the clothes on national TV. "Watching her do that on a TV show is weird," he said. "Don't you think it should be against the rules for a White House employee to shill products? Funny story: It is." Law broken, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer assured reporters that Conway had been "counseled." Colbert had some questions: "What kind of counseling are we talking about, Sean? Is it like a camp counselor? Is she working on her merit badge in ethics?"
You know who else had questions? Donald Trump. Colbert recounted the Huffington Post anecdote about Trump calling national security adviser Michael Flynn at 3 a.m. to ask if a weak dollar or strong dollar is better for the U.S. "I find it hard to believe that the president of the United States is up late at night, calling the wrong people for answers to basic questions," Colbert said — and then his phone rang. Watch him answer questions from "President Trump" — and weigh in on Trump's war on the judiciary — below. Peter Weber
The game "Box of Lies" on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show is basically just an elaborate guessing game: Fallon and a guest take turns grabbing a box and telling the other person what is (or isn't) inside, and the other person guesses if that's true or false. Fallon's staff gets pretty creative with the contents of the boxes, and that was true on Thursday night's show, but guest Alec Baldwin provided most of the entertainment. Fallon and Baldwin both do well-known impersonations of President Trump, and Fallon brought his out first during the game. Baldwin followed suit when — coincidentally, of course — he decided to lie about the contests of his box. Watch below and see who you think wears Trump better. Peter Weber