A Dominican newspaper printed a picture of SNL's Alec Baldwin instead of the real President Trump

Hot on the heels of January's annual March for Life demonstration in Washington, more than 200 protests in 45 states were held Saturday to oppose federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

"The time has come to defund America's abortion giant," said a statement from #ProtestPP, the organization that planned the events. "Join us at the Planned Parenthood facility in your community as we protest and pray for an end to Planned Parenthood's massive government subsidy, and an end to abortion in our country."

About 150 counter-demonstrations were scheduled as well, with the size of the combined protests ranging from dozens to thousands of people. "Saturday, and every day, Planned Parenthood advocates and activists show that they refuse to be intimidated and they won't back down," said Kelley Robinson of Planned Parenthood Action Fund Support.

Government funding is Planned Parenthood's single largest largest source of revenue, mostly via Medicaid, though it also receives corporate and individual donations, as well as clinic revenue. Planned Parenthood supporters note that federal money can fund abortions only in a few circumstances, while critics argue those limits are meaningless because money is fungible. Bonnie Kristian