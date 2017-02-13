Trump and Japan's Abe plotted their North Korea missile response on a crowded dining terrace

When President Trump learned that North Korea had fired a midrange ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Sunday morning, Saturday night's dinner was being served on the terrace at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida. This is how he dealt with the first national security emergency of his administration, according to CNN:
Sitting alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom he'd spent most of the day golfing, Trump took the call on a mobile phone at his table, which was set squarely in the middle of the private club's dining area. As Mar-a-Lago's wealthy members looked on from their tables, and with a keyboard player crooning in the background, Trump and Abe's evening meal quickly morphed into a strategy session, the decision-making on full view to fellow diners, who described it in detail to CNN.
Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and chief strategist Steve Bannon left their seats to huddle closer to Trump as documents were produced and phone calls were placed to officials in Washington and Tokyo. The patio was lit only with candles and moonlight, so aides used the camera lights on their phones to help the stone-faced Trump and Abe read through the documents.... Waiters cleared the wedge salads and brought along the main course as Trump and Abe continued consulting with aides. [CNN]
When the candle-lit national security meeting eventually adjourned, Trump and Abe gave brief statements in front of a black curtain. Abe called the missile launch "absolutely intolerable" and demanded Pyongyang adhere to United Nations Security Council resolutions, while Trump ignored a joint communiqué seen sitting on his lectern and did not mention the missile test at all, instead assuring Japan and the world that the U.S. "stands behind Japan" 100 percent. Leaving the stage, Trump dropped in at a wedding reception at the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, CNN reports, and picked up a mic to address the guests. "I saw them out on the lawn today," Trump said of nearby newlyweds. "I said to the prime minister of Japan, I said, 'C'mon Shinzo, let's go over and say hello.'... They've been members of this club for a long time," he added, referring to the bride and groom. "They've paid me a fortune." Read more at CNN. Peter Weber
A group at the University of California, Los Angeles, hopes that by running a shelter for their classmates who don't have a place to live, they will bring attention to the plight of homeless students.
Since October, the Bruin Shelter organization has paid rent for two rooms inside the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Santa Monica. The shelter has nine beds and a lounge, and offers toiletries, breakfast, and dinner, with a student supervisor spending the night to ensure safety. Student Imesh Samarakoon told SCPR the group picks residents "who are in the most dire circumstances," and more than 36 students from UCLA and Santa Monica College have applied to live in the Bruin Shelter.
UCLA offers emergency student housing for two weeks, while Santa Monica College doesn't offer any, but does have a food program for homeless students. The shelter will remain open until April, and the Bruin Shelter students will then discuss what worked and what didn't work; the goal is to then open in the fall for an entire academic year. "We really want to start a discussion, we really want to get everyone else thinking about how can we help these students," Samarakoon said. Catherine Garcia
On Friday, Washingtonian magazine reported that Carl Higbie, a former Navy SEAL and early backer of President Trump, had interviewed for the White House press secretary job currently held by Sean Spicer, citing "two senior administration officials familiar with the matter." Higbie told Washingtonian that he had "offered my services" to the White House and was "honored to be even considered for this," later clarifying on Twitter:
FOR THE RECORD: in last few weeks I spoke to some in admin regarding communications or spox positions, NO formal interviews.
— Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) February 11, 2017
On Saturday night — a short while before Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as "Spicey" Spicer on Saturday Night Live — Spicer slapped back with what he probably thought, with some justification, was a pithy retort:
Getting government updates from @Washingtonian is like getting stock tips from @usweekly https://t.co/Fi9NVbvKHI
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 12, 2017
He probably should have either left Us Weekly out of it or subtweeted the celebrity gossip magazine, though.
.@seanspicer Thanks, Spicey! @usweekly does not recommend investing in individual stocks. Stick with a broad mix of low-cost index funds.
— Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 13, 2017
So now you know: Whoever is running social media at Us Weekly is better at giving investment advice than the White House press secretary is at picking fights on Twitter. You can pick your own GIF to encapsulate the burn. Peter Weber
Adele took home the top honors Sunday night at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, winning Album of the Year for 25 and Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Hello."
The ceremony, hosted by The Late Late Show's James Corden, featured performances by Beyoncé, Lady Gaga with Metallica, Adele, The Weeknd, and Bruno Mars, with tributes to Prince and George Michael. Chance the Rapper was named Best New Artist and also won the Best Rap Performance award for "No Problem," featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, and Best Rap Album for Coloring Book, while Beyoncé won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade and her sister, Solange, won Best R&B Performance for "Cranes in the Sky." The late David Bowie's Blackstar won Best Alternative Music Album, while his song of the same name received the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song awards. Other winners include Drake, Maren Morris, Twenty One Pilots, and Sturgill Simpson. Catherine Garcia
Michael Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser, has been going around the White House apologizing for the drama surrounding his contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States before the inauguration, an administration official told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
Flynn had said he and Sergey Kislyak never discussed the sanctions imposed on Russia by former President Barack Obama in response to alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, and Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials backed him up. The administration official said that Flynn now admits he did speak with the ambassador about sanctions, multiple times, as reflected in transcripts of his phone calls. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is leading the White House's review of the matter, and some insiders are hopeful that Flynn will resign on his own accord.
Trump has told some people in confidence Flynn is no longer welcome in the White House, while others say he has expressed confidence in him, WSJ reports. Legal experts have said if Flynn promised to ease sanctions once Trump was in office, he may have violated a law that bars private citizens from engaging in foreign policy. Catherine Garcia
North Korea's state-run news agency KCNA said Monday that its missile launch on Sunday, supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was a successful test of a new weapon it claims can carry a nuclear warhead.
The South Korean military says the missile, which landed in the Sea of Japan, traveled 340 miles, and an official told NBC News it was "highly likely" the missile was an improved version of the Musudan-type intermediate-range missile. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the launch "absolutely intolerable," and said North Korea "must comply with the relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions." Catherine Garcia
Legendary jazz artist Al Jarreau died Sunday morning in Los Angeles. He was 76. The cause of death has not been released, but he was recently hospitalized for exhaustion.
Jarreau's career spanned five decades, with 20 albums and seven Grammy wins, and he is the only Grammy vocalist to have won in the jazz, pop, and R&B categories. Born in Milwaukee in 1940, Jarreau began singing in the church choir at age 4. After receiving his bachelor's degree in psychology and master's degree in vocational rehabilitation, he moved to San Francisco and briefly worked as a social worker in the 1960s, but soon moved to Los Angeles to become a singer.
"All through his career, he was someone who was daring," jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves told the Los Angeles Times. "He was totally original. Nobody before him sang like that. He was a courageous singer because he had no problem making something new every single night he was on stage. It was extraordinary to watch." He is survived by his wife, Susan, and son, Ryan. Catherine Garcia
President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, on Saturday submitted a completed 68-page questionnaire to the Senate Judiciary Committee which offers a lengthy personal and professional history for senators to review in advance of confirmation hearings.
The questionnaire is available for public perusal online, and it includes a description of the process by which Gorsuch was nominated, from his first contact with the Trump team in early December through the official announcement of his nomination at the end of January. For those seeking insight into how Gorsuch would function at SCOTUS, however, his account of the "10 most significant cases" over which he presided as a judge is perhaps the most useful information.
"Top of his list is a 2016 case in which he wrote for a panel of judges who sided with a Mexican citizen seeking permission to live in the U.S.," notes The Associated Press. The case considered a conflict between judicial and executive branch interpretations of two competing legal provisions, and Gorsuch writes that his opinion "questioned judicial deference to agency legal interpretations," which can raise "due process (fair notice) and separation of powers concerns."
Gorsuch later describes writing a dissent in a Fourth Amendment case to argue police do not have implied consent to enter someone's home without a warrant if "no trespassing" signs are posted. Among other topics, he also lists cases concerning firearms charges, securities fraud, the religious rights of a Native American inmate, and the Hobby Lobby case about employer-provided contraception that would eventually go to the Supreme Court.
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he expects Gorsuch's hearings to occur in March. Bonnie Kristian