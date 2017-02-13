National Security Council staff reportedly dreads Trump's morning tweets, crafts policy to match
The National Security Council, nominally headed by embattled National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, is the White House's central nervous system for foreign challenges and relationships, with staff drawn from the State Department, Pentagon, and other agencies. President Trump's NSC is "so far a very dysfunctional NSC," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, tells The New York Times, and "more than two dozen current and former council staff members and others throughout the government" corroborate his judgment. The Times draws from those accounts to explain how the day starts for many NCS staffers:
Three weeks into the Trump administration, council staff members get up in the morning, read President Trump's Twitter posts, and struggle to make policy to fit them. Most are kept in the dark about what Mr. Trump tells foreign leaders in his phone calls. Some staff members have turned to encrypted communications to talk with their colleagues, after hearing that Mr. Trump's top advisers are considering an "insider threat" program that could result in monitoring cellphones and emails for leaks. [The New York Times]
Many of The Times' anonymous anecdotes involve Flynn — he was reportedly "surprised to learn that the State Department and Congress play a pivotal role in foreign arms sales and technology transfers," and "was not familiar with how to call up the National Guard in an emergency." But there are also stylistic differences in presenting intelligence to Trump, who reportedly likes policy options presented on a single sheet of paper with lots of graphics and maps.
Partly because of Flynn's unexplained ties to Russia, the NSA and other agencies are "beginning to withhold intelligence from a White House which our spies do not trust," former NSA analysts John R. Schindler writes in the New York Observer. "What's going on was explained lucidly by a senior Pentagon intelligence official, who stated that 'since Jan. 20, we've assumed that the Kremlin has ears inside the SITROOM,' meaning the White House Situation Room," Schindler writes, quoting the unidentified official as warning: "There's not much the Russians don't know at this point."
Still, Flynn feels safe in his job for now, "people close to Flynn" tell The Washington Post, and "people in Trump's orbit" agree that Trump won't fire him because, at The Post paraphrases, "doing so would amount to an admission of guilt and misjudgment in the face of media scrutiny and would also demonstrate chaos early in his presidency." Peter Weber
A lawmaker in the Philippines who believes that youth offenders are "pampered" because they "commit crimes knowing they can get away with it" is proposing a bill that lowers the age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 9.
"Apart from the fact that it's against human rights, it's very unfair to a child, to punish them in such a harsh way as the criminal system would be, for something that they never understood was that serious," Lotta Sylwander, the head of UNICEF in the Philippines, told The Guardian. Kids who spend their teens in prison "most probably will be damaged for life," she added, and statistics from the national police show that less than two percent of all crimes in the Philippines are conducted by children under the age of 15.
At the same time, a draft bill is making the rounds that calls for the restoration of the death penalty in the Philippines, which worries politicians who say if both bills pass, it could lead to a nine-year-old being sentenced to death. Supporters of the bills are allies of President Rodrigo Duterte, who before taking office last year pledged to launch a war on drugs. Since he became president, thousands of alleged drug dealers and addicts have been killed, and Sylwander said Duterte "rarely listens to facts, or doesn't find out the facts before he talks." Catherine Garcia
In an attempt to entice ardent talkers, texters, and data users to sign up or stay with Verizon, the company will start offering on Monday an unlimited data plan for $80 a month.
Under the plan, customers will pay for unlimited data, talking, and texting, and must agree to AutoPay and paper-free billing. Families can also participate, paying $45 per line for four lines. Verizon is the largest wireless provider in the United States, and it was "inevitable" that the company would set up a plan similar to what T-Mobile and Sprint offer, Roger Entner, a telecom analyst with Recon Analytics, told USA Today. "[It] forces AT&T also to follow suit," he added.
Verizon last offered unlimited data plans in 2012, then shifted to plans that allowed users to share data with other members of their family. On the unlimited data plan, the company will let customers stream using high definition video and use their smartphones as wireless hotspots for up to 10 GB with no extra fees. Catherine Garcia
A group at the University of California, Los Angeles, hopes that by running a shelter for their classmates who don't have a place to live, they will bring attention to the plight of homeless students.
Since October, the Bruin Shelter organization has paid rent for two rooms inside the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Santa Monica. The shelter has nine beds and a lounge, and offers toiletries, breakfast, and dinner, with a student supervisor spending the night to ensure safety. Student Imesh Samarakoon told SCPR the group picks residents "who are in the most dire circumstances," and more than 36 students from UCLA and Santa Monica College have applied to live in the Bruin Shelter.
UCLA offers emergency student housing for two weeks, while Santa Monica College doesn't offer any, but does have a food program for homeless students. The shelter will remain open until April, and the Bruin Shelter students will then discuss what worked and what didn't work; the goal is to then open in the fall for an entire academic year. "We really want to start a discussion, we really want to get everyone else thinking about how can we help these students," Samarakoon said. Catherine Garcia
On Friday, Washingtonian magazine reported that Carl Higbie, a former Navy SEAL and early backer of President Trump, had interviewed for the White House press secretary job currently held by Sean Spicer, citing "two senior administration officials familiar with the matter." Higbie told Washingtonian that he had "offered my services" to the White House and was "honored to be even considered for this," later clarifying on Twitter:
FOR THE RECORD: in last few weeks I spoke to some in admin regarding communications or spox positions, NO formal interviews.
— Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) February 11, 2017
On Saturday night — a short while before Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as "Spicey" Spicer on Saturday Night Live — Spicer slapped back with what he probably thought, with some justification, was a pithy retort:
Getting government updates from @Washingtonian is like getting stock tips from @usweekly https://t.co/Fi9NVbvKHI
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 12, 2017
He probably should have either left Us Weekly out of it or subtweeted the celebrity gossip magazine, though.
.@seanspicer Thanks, Spicey! @usweekly does not recommend investing in individual stocks. Stick with a broad mix of low-cost index funds.
— Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 13, 2017
So now you know: Whoever is running social media at Us Weekly is better at giving investment advice than the White House press secretary is at picking fights on Twitter. You can pick your own GIF to encapsulate the burn. Peter Weber
When President Trump learned that North Korea had fired a midrange ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Sunday morning, Saturday night's dinner was being served on the terrace at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida. This is how he dealt with the first national security emergency of his administration, according to CNN:
Sitting alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom he'd spent most of the day golfing, Trump took the call on a mobile phone at his table, which was set squarely in the middle of the private club's dining area. As Mar-a-Lago's wealthy members looked on from their tables, and with a keyboard player crooning in the background, Trump and Abe's evening meal quickly morphed into a strategy session, the decision-making on full view to fellow diners, who described it in detail to CNN.
Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and chief strategist Steve Bannon left their seats to huddle closer to Trump as documents were produced and phone calls were placed to officials in Washington and Tokyo. The patio was lit only with candles and moonlight, so aides used the camera lights on their phones to help the stone-faced Trump and Abe read through the documents.... Waiters cleared the wedge salads and brought along the main course as Trump and Abe continued consulting with aides. [CNN]
When the candle-lit national security meeting eventually adjourned, Trump and Abe gave brief statements in front of a black curtain. Abe called the missile launch "absolutely intolerable" and demanded Pyongyang adhere to United Nations Security Council resolutions, while Trump ignored a joint communiqué seen sitting on his lectern and did not mention the missile test at all, instead assuring Japan and the world that the U.S. "stands behind Japan" 100 percent. Leaving the stage, Trump dropped in at a wedding reception at the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, CNN reports, and picked up a mic to address the guests. "I saw them out on the lawn today," Trump said of nearby newlyweds. "I said to the prime minister of Japan, I said, 'C'mon Shinzo, let's go over and say hello.'... They've been members of this club for a long time," he added, referring to the bride and groom. "They've paid me a fortune." Read more at CNN. Peter Weber
Adele took home the top honors Sunday night at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, winning Album of the Year for 25 and Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Hello."
The ceremony, hosted by The Late Late Show's James Corden, featured performances by Beyoncé, Lady Gaga with Metallica, Adele, The Weeknd, and Bruno Mars, with tributes to Prince and George Michael. Chance the Rapper was named Best New Artist and also won the Best Rap Performance award for "No Problem," featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, and Best Rap Album for Coloring Book, while Beyoncé won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade and her sister, Solange, won Best R&B Performance for "Cranes in the Sky." The late David Bowie's Blackstar won Best Alternative Music Album, while his song of the same name received the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song awards. Other winners include Drake, Maren Morris, Twenty One Pilots, and Sturgill Simpson. Catherine Garcia
Michael Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser, has been going around the White House apologizing for the drama surrounding his contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States before the inauguration, an administration official told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
Flynn had said he and Sergey Kislyak never discussed the sanctions imposed on Russia by former President Barack Obama in response to alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, and Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials backed him up. The administration official said that Flynn now admits he did speak with the ambassador about sanctions, multiple times, as reflected in transcripts of his phone calls. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is leading the White House's review of the matter, and some insiders are hopeful that Flynn will resign on his own accord.
Trump has told some people in confidence Flynn is no longer welcome in the White House, while others say he has expressed confidence in him, WSJ reports. Legal experts have said if Flynn promised to ease sanctions once Trump was in office, he may have violated a law that bars private citizens from engaging in foreign policy. Catherine Garcia