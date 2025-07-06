July 6 editorial cartoons

Sunday’s political cartoons include paying for school lunch by enlisting, and the banality of evil

By
published

This political cartoon shows Donald Trump speaking to a group of five schoolchildren. Trump says, “I’m cutting your school lunch program to pay for tax cuts and bombs. If you’re hungry, join the army.”

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is set outside in a suburban neighborhood as a husband and wife walk together with their baby in a stroller. The man says, “The Nazis made people wear arm bands. How awful.” The woman responds, “I know, but what could they do? The Jews were also white.”

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸