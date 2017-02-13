CNN's Jake Tapper is publishing a political thriller featuring Eisenhower, Nixon

When he isn't busy confronting Kellyanne Conway on air (or squirming about the SNL reenactment), CNN's Jake Tapper is apparently writing fiction. His debut novel, called The Hellfire Club, will be out in the summer of 2018, The Associated Press reported Monday.

The novel takes place in 1950s Washington, D.C., with President Dwight Eisenhower, Vice President Richard Nixon, and Sen. Joe McCarthy as the backdrops. "Amid the swirl of glamorous and powerful political leaders and deal makers, a mysterious fatal car accident thrusts Charlie and Margaret into an underworld of secret deals, secret societies, and a plot that could change the course of history," publisher Little, Brown writes.

Tapper, who apparently does not sleep, finished the novel in his "free time" and will not take any time off from CNN for the book. The anchor has previously published nonfiction works, but said "being able to combine Washington intrigue with this fascinating time period and the larger-than-life characters who come with it — the Kennedys, McCarthy, Nixon, Ike — has been a thrill." Jeva Lange