Michael Flynn was reportedly already persona non grata by Trump's last Mar-a-Lago visit

When White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Monday afternoon that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had President Trump's "full confidence" — hours before Flynn stepped down — she was apparently "out of the loop," The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday night. The newspaper's look at Flynn as canary in the Trump coal mine, by reporters Michael C. Bender and Rebecca Ballhaus, begins like this:
Dining at his oceanside resort in Florida on Friday, President Donald Trump was surprised to learn that National Security Adviser Mike Flynn was sitting at a nearby table, a person familiar with the event said. "What is he doing here?" the president said, describing the man who was once at the center of his political orbit as "very controversial." [The Wall Street Journal]
Flynn, despite his loyalty to Trump and simpatico worldview, was always viewed warily by some White House officials, The Journal reports, giving as an example a red-eye flight senior advisers Stephen Bannon and Jared Kushner took to Washington before Trump's inauguration to reassure future Cabinet members about Flynn. "We tried to help him succeed," a senior administration official told the newspaper. "It was absolute dysfunction." And Flynn isn't likely to be the last casualty of Trump's chaotic, power-jockeying White House, WSJ suggests. The conservative-media circle of the Trump orbit is apparently gunning for Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.
"Reince Priebus walked Mike Flynn to the gallows," political operative Roger Stone said Tuesday, calling his departure a "Pearl Harbor moment" for Trump supporters. "Trump loyalists are fed up with Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer whose loyalties are to the Republican National Committee, and not to the president." Priebus is also reportedly in a power struggle over ambassador nominations with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, while Conway is facing ethics inquiries and Press Secretary Sean Spicer is being ridiculed on Saturday Night Live. You can read more at The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber
Move over, Molly, and step aside, Samantha — there's a new American Girl doll, and his name is Logan.
Meet Logan Everett: the first male American Girl Doll https://t.co/QVDWLpMG8a pic.twitter.com/mdeuhzatFu
— Chris Norman (@4everabundance) February 15, 2017
The company will release Logan Everett, its first boy character, on Thursday, with the doll and his accompanying book costing $115. He lives in Nashville, plays the drums in a band with his friend Tenney Grant (a blond, brown-eyed doll), and comes with his own set. "We do an enormous amount of research with girls and their parents, and the one thing we've heard loud and clear is a desire for more — specifically more characters and stories from today," spokeswoman Julie Parks told CBS News. The company will also introduce two other new characters on Thursday: Korean-American Z Yang and Nanea from Hawaii. Catherine Garcia
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday night, after a record 24 days serving in President Trump's White House. "Twenty-four days — I use disposable razors for longer than that," Seth Meyers marveled on Tuesday's Late Night. "He didn't even last as long as a David Blaine stunt." Meyers played a cheeky highlight reel of Flynn's short tenure, then went to the video library. "To be fair to Flynn, he may have broken the law and then lied about it, but it's not like he accused any other public official of breaking the law and called for them to be thrown in jail," he said, setting up a clip from last July's Republican National Convention. He calls the excerpt from Flynn's "lock her up!" speech "really ironic to watch now," but you can judge for yourself.
Meyers briefly recapped why Flynn stepped down, then walked through the rapidly shifting White House response to the Flynn revelations, up to Trump's tweet about it on Tuesday. "Apparently the problem for him is not that Flynn lied, but that we found out about it," he said. Other Republicans didn't seem that concerned with the resignation of a top White House official just three weeks in, either, Meyers said, ending with a movie reference and some skepticism about lawmakers having Valentine's Day breakfast with their wives. Peter Weber
Rumor, a 5-year-old German shepherd who came out of retirement to compete, was named Best in Show Tuesday night at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.
Rumor is only the second German shepherd to win the event, with the trailblazer, Manhattan, taking home the title in 1987. Nearly 2,800 dogs entered the competition, covering 202 eligible breeds and varieties, The Associated Press reports. An Irish setter named Adrian came in second place, and Rumor also beat out a Pekingese, miniature poodle, boxer, Norwich terrier, and a Norwegian elkhound in the finals. "The German shepherd standard talks about quality and nobility," judge Thomas Bradley III said. "When you recognize it, it hits you at home, and that's what it really is. She is just magnificent."
Named after the Adele song "Rumor Has It," this is the dog's 104th career win. She's going out on a high note — handler and co-owner Kent Boyles, who called her win "unbelievable," said Rumor is going back into retirement from dog shows, and will spend time relaxing before having puppies. Catherine Garcia
His early life wasn't easy — as a child, Ralph Burns, now 64, was abandoned, and he had to drop out of school in the third grade — but he found his calling in music, playing the guitar at parties and bars and becoming a pastor.
Burns never learned how to read during his youth, and while it "embarrassed me sometimes, I got over that," he told Local 8 News in Knoxville. He wanted to learn and people tried to teach him over the years, but things didn't click until Burns met Sydney Osborne, a volunteer with the Friends of Literacy group. The pair have spent the last 18 months working together for two hours a week, with Osborne teaching Burns the letters and sounds of the alphabet. Burns can now read at a first grade level, and is looking forward to improving his skills. "This opens up a whole word," he said. "I can go into a restaurant and almost read the menu." Catherine Garcia
Second report says the Trump campaign was in 'constant' contact with Russia, and Trump was informed
High-level advisers to presidential candidate Donald Trump were "in constant communication during the campaign with Russians known to U.S. intelligence," CNN reported Tuesday night, citing "multiple current and former intelligence, law enforcement, and administration officials." Like a similar anonymously sourced report in The New York Times from Tuesday evening, CNN says that investigators have not yet determined the motive for the frequent contact. If collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to damage Hillary Clinton's rival campaign is uncovered, one official tells CNN, "that would escalate things."
Investigators were not targeting Trump associates when they picked up on the contacts, merely conducting routine intelligence gathering on suspect Russian officials and nationals, but the "frequency of the communications during early summer and the proximity to Trump of those involved 'raised a red flag,'" CNN reports, naming two of the officials "regularly communicating with Russian nationals" as Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, and Michael Flynn, who just resigned as Trump's national security adviser. Manafort denied any improper contact with Russian officials to The New York Times.
President Trump was briefed on the frequent and extensive contacts between suspected Russian operatives and people in his campaign and business, as was former President Barack Obama, CNN reports. As CNN's Pamela Brown notes in the video below, investigators' concerns were heightened when, after the election, U.S. agencies intercepted communications between Russian officials celebrating their special access to Trump, according to two law enforcement officials, though the Russians may have been exaggerating their access to the incoming U.S. president. The investigations are ongoing. Peter Weber
Gunmen entered a radio station in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday morning and opened fire, killing two people, including a journalist reporting on Facebook Live.
Luis Manuel Medina, the host of FM 103.5's news program Milenio Caliente, was broadcasting live when he was shot dead, and producer and director Leo Martinez was killed in an adjacent room. Viewers watching Medina's livestream could hear shots and a woman screaming, before the video abruptly stopped, The Guardian reports. The station's secretary was also shot, and rushed to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. Police say three men have been arrested, but no charges have been filed and there is no motive.
Medina, who was also the announcer for the Estrellas Orientales baseball team, had a well-known show in San Pedro de Macoris that covered politics and social issues, and in recent weeks, he repeatedly spoke out against pollution in the Laguna Mallen lake. Experts say that while it's rare for journalists to be murdered in the Dominican Republic, those who report on organized crime and corruption are often harassed and intimidated. Catherine Garcia
Report: Intercepted calls show Trump campaign aides had repeated contact with Russian intelligence
Prior to the 2016 presidential election, members of Donald Trump's campaign team and other close associates were repeatedly in contact with senior Russian intelligence officials, four current and former U.S. officials told The New York Times.
Their phone calls were intercepted at around the same time U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies found evidence that Russia, in an attempt to disrupt the election, had hacked the Democratic National Committee. The officials told The Times they have so far not seen any evidence of collusion, but the discovery was worrying because Trump often praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and during a press conference in the summer called on Russia to steal Hillary Clinton's emails.
The officials identified only one person picked up on the phone calls, Paul Manafort, who served for several months as Trump's campaign chairman and had worked as a political consultant in Russia and Ukraine. Manafort told The Times the report was "absurd" and he had "no idea what this is referring to," adding, "It's not like these people wear badges that say, 'I'm a Russian intelligence officer.'" The officials would not reveal to The Times the other Trump associates and aides who made calls, the Russians they spoke with, or the topics of discussion, but did say this is not connected to December calls between Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, in which they discussed sanctions imposed by outgoing President Barack Obama. These conversations led to Flynn's resignation on Monday. Catherine Garcia