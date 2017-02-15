Top GOP senators reportedly advise the White House to withdraw Andy Puzder's labor secretary nomination
Republican leaders in the Senate have reportedly asked the White House to withdraw the nomination of Andy Puzder, President Trump's pick for labor secretary, CNN's Manu Raju reported being told by a top GOP official Wednesday. On Monday, four Republican senators — Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine), Tim Scott (S.C.), and Johnny Isakson (Ga.) — announced that they are "withholding support" for Puzder's nomination. Raju reported Wednesday that the number of Republicans prepared to vote "no" could now be as high as 12, dooming Puzder.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was reportedly hell-bent on avoiding what CNN called "the unwelcome task of advising the White House to pull the nomination instead of facing an embarrassing Senate floor defeat," but Raju said it appears the Republicans simply do not have the numbers. Puzder's Senate confirmation hearing is slated for Thursday.
Puzder's ex-wife, Lisa Fierstein, alleged in disguise on Oprah in 1990 that Puzder abused her and threatened to "see you in the gutter," a tape of which was published by Politico on Wednesday. Fierstein has said she regrets appearing on the show, but in addition to the spousal abuse accusations, Puzder faces trouble due to pushback from labor rights activists and his admission that he and his wife once employed an undocumented immigrant as a part-time housekeeper. Jeva Lange
The original cast of the classic Christmas romantic comedy Love Actually is getting back together for a short second film. On Wednesday, Richard Curtis, writer and director of the 2003 film, announced that a sequel of sorts will be released March 24 in Britain and May 25 in the U.S. The 10-minute-long film is being made for Comic Relief's Red Nose Day, a fundraising event in the U.K. that raises money to fight poverty.
The movie will revisit the original film's interconnected cast of characters, checking in on what they're up to 14 years later in 2017. Actor Hugh Grant, who played the British prime minister in the original film, is set to return, as is Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, and Rowan Atkinson. Emma Thompson is not listed among the returning actors, and Alan Rickman, who played Thompson's wandering-eyed husband, died last year. "I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," Mr. Curtis said in a statement. "Who has aged best? — I guess that's the big question … or is it so obviously Liam?"
The short film will air on BBC One in Britain and on NBC in the U.S., and will hopefully hold the answers to whether the prime minister and his catering manager stayed together and whether Sam, the adorable drummer boy, ever lands the girl of his childhood dreams after chasing her through the airport. Becca Stanek
Since before he was elected, President Donald Trump faced criticism over energizing anti-Semites as well as some of his own staff's questionable comments about the Jewish people. During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, Trump was asked directly about the "sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents across the United States" as a result of his campaign and election.
"I wonder what you say to those among the Jewish community in the States and in Israel and maybe around the world, who believe and feel that your administration is playing with xenophobia and maybe racist tones," the reporter asked.
"Well, I just want to say that we are, you know, very honored by the victory that we had," Trump began in response. "Three hundred and six electoral college votes. We were not supposed to crack 220. You know that, right?" Trump asked, turning to Netanyahu. Read the rest of Trump's answer below. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump vowed to make a "really great peace deal" in the Middle East when addressing the press alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. "It is the parties themselves who must directly negotiate the agreement," Trump said, adding to Netanyahu: "Both sides will have to make compromises. You know that?"
When asked about his solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, Trump added, "I'm looking at two state and one state. And I like the one that both parties like."
As for Israeli settlements, Trump looked at Netanyahu and said: "I'd like to see you hold off on settlements for a little bit ... We'll work something out ... It might be a bigger and better deal than people in this room even understand." Netanyahu replied, "Let's try," and Trump noted "that [Netanyahu] doesn't sound too optimistic."
"That's the art of the deal," Netanyahu quipped, quoting the title of Trump's most famous book.
But, Trump assured, "I really believe they want to make a deal." Jeva Lange
On Wednesday, the Senate voted 57-43 to block a rule preventing people with mental disorders from buying guns. The rule was crafted under the Obama administration after 26 were killed by a mentally-impaired man at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012. The rule requires the Social Security Administration to report to the FBI background check database people who both receive disability benefits and have a third-party managing their benefits, as a measure of determining who is ineligible to purchase firearms.
The National Rifle Association and advocacy groups for the disabled argue the rule infringed on the rights of the disabled to bear arms. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa), who led the fight for a repeal, said the mental disorders covered under the rule, which he claimed included eating and sleep disorders, were "vague characteristics that do not fit into the federal mentally defective standard." "If a specific individual is likely to be violent due to the nature of their mental illness, then the government should have to prove it," Grassley said.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) pointed out that anyone who takes issue with the rule can appeal and stands a good chance of winning, and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) argued the rule's standards were not unreasonable. "If you can't manage your own financial affairs, how can we expect that you're going to be a responsible steward of a dangerous, lethal firearm," Murphy said.
The measure now moves to President Trump, who is expected to sign the reversal into law. Becca Stanek
If you're feeling stressed out, you are far from alone. The American Psychological Association has found that Americans are experiencing the highest levels of stress that they've had in the past 10 years, The Washington Post reports. And it doesn't matter if you're liberal or conservative — in total, 66 percent of Americans are worried about the future of the country, with 76 percent of Democrats reporting they're stressed and an entire 59 percent of Republicans saying the same, Bloomberg reports.
Stress is not unfamiliar to Americans, but typically it is focused around work and money. In the APA's most recent survey, politics jumped up on the list: Fifty-seven percent of people experienced stress thinking about the political climate of the country, and 49 percent were stressed out about the election's outcome. The uptick in political stress particularly affected minorities, millennials, people with a college education, and people living in urban areas of the country.
Stress, of course, can have a negative impact on a person's health, in addition to straining relationships or work. Psychologist Vaile Wright told The Washington Post that Americans need to "really prioritize taking care of yourself." In January alone, 80 percent of people experienced tension headaches, depression, or feelings of being overwhelmed.
"The fact that two-thirds of Americans are saying the future of the nation is causing them stress, it is a startling number," Wright added. "It seems to suggest that what people thought would happen, that there would be relief [after the election], did not occur, and instead since the election, stress has increased. And not only did overall stress increase, what we found in January is the highest significant increase in stress in 10 years. That's stunning." Jeva Lange
Defense Secretary Mattis warns NATO the U.S. will 'moderate its commitment' if allies don't increase defense spending
During a closed-door meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, Defense Secretary James Mattis warned NATO allies that America would "moderate its commitment" to the alliance if other member countries did not increase defense spending by the end of the year. "No longer can the American taxpayer carry a disproportionate share of the defense of Western values," Mattis said to the alliance's 27 defense ministers in attendance. "Americans cannot care more for your children's future security than you do."
At this point, only five of the 28 member countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Estonia, and Poland, "meet the alliance's goal of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense," The Hill reported. President Trump has repeatedly said he will push NATO allies to pull their weight, even going so far as to suggest the U.S. would not defend allies that don't pay their fair share.
Mattis did not reiterate Trump's threat, only saying that it's a "government reality" at this point that the U.S. will not tolerate members dragging their feet on reaching their commitment. "Disregard for military readiness demonstrates a lack of respect for ourselves, for the alliance, and for the freedoms we inherited, which are now clearly threatened," Mattis said.
Earlier in public remarks ahead of the NATO meeting, which marks Mattis' first as defense secretary, he called the alliance a "fundamental bedrock for the U.S. and all the transatlantic community" — a far cry from Trump's description of NATO as "obsolete." Becca Stanek
On Wednesday, Ashton Kutcher testified at the Senate Foreign Relations hearing on the topic of ending modern slavery. Yes, that Ashton Kutcher. In addition to starring in That 70's Show, the actor is the co-founder of Thorn, a tech organization that fights child sexual exploitation, The Hill reports.
While Kutcher was present to speak about a pretty concerning issue, it was hard to shake the vision of Kelso sitting in the Dirksen Senate Office Building. Even Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) got tripped up. "You were better looking in the movies," he told Kutcher at the hearing.
Kutcher's response? Watch below. Jeva Lange
