Will California's EV mandate survive Trump, SCOTUS challenge?
The Golden State's climate goal faces big obstacles
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has an ambitious climate goal: Every single vehicle sold in his state in 2035 will be powered by electricity. But the state's EV mandate faces opposition both from President-elect Donald Trump and in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Congress allows the federal Environmental Protection Agency to let California set its own, stricter clean-air standards. That gives the state the authority it needs to ban the sales of gasoline-powered cars and impose its EV mandate. But that authority is now being challenged. The Supreme Court last week agreed to hear a case from oil companies arguing the "federal government exceeded its authority" by allowing California's special rules, said CalMatters. "Congress did not give California special authority to regulate greenhouse gases, mandate electric vehicles or ban new gas car sales," said Chet Thompson, president of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers. That's not the only challenge: Trump's EPA is "expected to deny or try to revoke" California's standards, CalMatters said.
"California's electric vehicle ambitions are facing a reality check," said the Los Angeles Times. Even with a state-powered push, "sales growth has stalled" for EVs. The momentum could slow even further if, as also expected, Trump pulls the federal government's tax credit for electric-powered cars. "The headwinds are fueling fresh doubts" that California can meet its goal of all-EV sales a decade from now, said the Times.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
California's EV mandate is "on trial," The Wall Street Journal said in an editorial. Congress originally agreed to give California a carve-out on clean-air standards "because its geography and climate can exacerbate smog" in California-specific ways. That logic doesn't apply to the greenhouse gases the Golden State is trying to curb with its EV mandate: The effects of climate change "are global." That means California has "no more compelling reason" to impose standards on what kind of cars can be sold than any other state, the Journal said. "Courts may have to decide the issue."
With Trump returning to the White House, "California can cement its reputation for consistently committing to its climate policies," said the Los Angeles Times in an editorial. Indeed, the state has little choice: "Trump can do real damage by going after the states trying to deal with climate change." But the new administration's anti-climate agenda is "at odds with economic realities" — American EV sales are eight times larger than they were at the beginning of Trump's first term. California officials need to know that "environmentally responsible policy is still possible if they fight for it."
What next?
Some automakers are pushing back against California's goals, which require a third of all 2026 vehicle sales to be "zero-emission vehicles," said CNBC. That goal "looks impossible," Jack Hollis, chief operating officer of Toyota Motor North America, said in November. "Demand isn't there."
The EV push continues for now, said The Washington Post. The California Energy Commission this month approved a $1.4 billion plan to install 17,000 new EV charging stations across the state over the next four years. Electric vehicles, said Commissioner Patty Monahan, "are here to stay in the Golden State."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
'Underneath the noise, however, there’s an existential crisis'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
2024: the year of distrust in science
In the Spotlight Science and politics do not seem to mix
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The Nutcracker: English National Ballet's reboot restores 'festive sparkle'
The Week Recommends Long-overdue revamp of Tchaikovsky's ballet is 'fun, cohesive and astoundingly pretty'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
'Underneath the noise, however, there's an existential crisis'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is the United States becoming an oligarchy?
Talking Points How much power do billionaires like Elon Musk really have?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why are lawmakers ringing the alarms about New Jersey's mysterious drones?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Unexplained lights in the night sky have residents of the Garden State on edge, and elected officials demanding answers
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'It's easier to break something than to build it'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Biden sets new clemency record, hints at more
Speed Read President Joe Biden commuted a record 1,499 sentences and pardoned 39 others convicted of nonviolent crimes
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Kari Lake: the election denier picked to lead Voice of America
In the Spotlight A staunch Trump ally with a history of incendiary rhetoric and spreading conspiracy theories is Donald Trump's pick to lead the country's premier state media outlet
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Will Biden clear out death row before leaving office?
Today's Big Question Trump could oversee a 'wave of executions' otherwise
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
FBI Director Christopher Wray to step down for Trump
speed read The president-elect had vowed to fire Wray so he could install loyalist Kash Patel
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published