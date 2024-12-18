Will California's EV mandate survive Trump, SCOTUS challenge?

The Golden State's climate goal faces big obstacles

Motorists drive cars and other vehicles during the late afternoon commute with downtown Los Angeles in the distance
"California's electric vehicle ambitions are facing a reality check"
(Image credit: Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has an ambitious climate goal: Every single vehicle sold in his state in 2035 will be powered by electricity. But the state's EV mandate faces opposition both from President-elect Donald Trump and in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Congress allows the federal Environmental Protection Agency to let California set its own, stricter clean-air standards. That gives the state the authority it needs to ban the sales of gasoline-powered cars and impose its EV mandate. But that authority is now being challenged. The Supreme Court last week agreed to hear a case from oil companies arguing the "federal government exceeded its authority" by allowing California's special rules, said CalMatters. "Congress did not give California special authority to regulate greenhouse gases, mandate electric vehicles or ban new gas car sales," said Chet Thompson, president of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers. That's not the only challenge: Trump's EPA is "expected to deny or try to revoke" California's standards, CalMatters said.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸