Trump labor secretary Andy Puzder to withdraw from consideration

Andy Puzder, the CEO of CKE Restaurants and President Trump's nominee to lead the Labor Department, is expected to withdraw his name from consideration, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday.

CNN reported earlier Wednesday that top Republicans in the Senate were urging Trump to withdraw Puzder's nomination because as many as 12 senators from the party may not vote to confirm him, dooming his chances. Four GOP senators — Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine), Tim Scott (S.C.), and Johnny Isakson (Ga.) — had already announced they were "withholding support" from Puzder earlier this week. The Republicans hold a 52-seat majority in the upper chamber, so should more than two senators break the party line, they'd need Democratic support to confirm Puzder.

Puzder has been criticized by labor rights activists and dogged by allegations of abuse by his ex-wife, which she later said she regretted, and his admission earlier this month that he and his current wife once employed an undocumented immigrant as a part-time housekeeper. Kimberly Alters