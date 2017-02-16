Trump will hold a campaign-style rally in Florida this weekend

Stephen Colbert said he had not planned on talking about Andrew Puzder on Wednesday's Late Show, but then President Trump's labor secretary nominee abruptly pulled his name from consideration. "Just to be clear, this is not a scandal — he says he just wants to spend more time with Michael Flynn," Colbert said, before getting to the real story.

"The CEO of Hardee's and Carl's Jr. was controversial for many reasons: He had an undocumented housekeeper, made ads that famously objectified women, and called his own fast-food employees 'the worst of the worst,'" Colbert said. "But even with all that, Republicans were still on board with Puzder — until a tape surfaced of Puzder's wife in 1990 appearing on a talk show describing domestic abuse. That took him down. So who brought that tape to light? I mean, who is powerful enough to topple a Cabinet secretary? You guessed it: Oprah! Thank you, Oprah." (Actually, "Oprah Winfrey fought efforts to obtain" the tape, Politico reported last Wednesday.)

"Hey, quick follow-up question — no particular reason, Oprah: Did you ever do any shows in Russia?" Colbert asked, switching to reports from Tuesday night alleging that Trump campaign officials were in constant contact with Russian intelligence during the election. "Now, this Russian revelation obviously raises questions, like 'Are you f—ing kidding me?' and 'What?'" Colbert said. "Because this is Russia, America's greatest foe since World War II — I mean, worse than gluten."