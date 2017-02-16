Democratic congressman warns on the House floor: 'Like the main characters in Stranger Things, we are now stuck in the Upside Down'

Apparently the only analogy Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) could think of to describe the current state of affairs under President Trump was the alternate universe in the Netflix thriller Stranger Things. "Mr. Speaker, like the main characters in Stranger Things, we are now stuck in the Upside Down," Cicilline said from the House floor Thursday.

For those not familiar with the supernatural series, the Upside Down is a parallel dimension that is dark, cold, and houses a terrifying monster.

To make his point clearer, Cicilline stood next to a poster that read "Trump Things," in the style of Stranger Things' title sequence while he discussed Trump's immigration executive order, his failure to address the Flint water crisis, and the recent resignation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. "Like Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Eleven," Cicilline said, referring to the show's main characters, "we must remain focused on the task at hand and hold this administration accountable so we can escape from our own version of the Upside Down."