The week's best photos
A flooded town, snakes on parade, and more
Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.
-
More home sales trigger capital gains tax. Here's how it works and how to avoid it.
The Explainer As a result of rising home values, Americans are increasingly facing this tax when they sell their homes
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Congress is angry over flights at a Washington, DC, airport
Under the Radar Ronald Reagan National Airport is taking on more planes than it can handle — and causing a congressional feud
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Welcome to summer without El Niño
The Explainer Temperatures may be cooler. But not by much.
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A bicycle race, a destroyed building, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A well-dressed bicycle ride, a reservoir of dead fish, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A flooded island, a ballistic missile, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Playful goslings, an exploding snowman, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures The solar eclipse, a Parisian climb, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures Flooded trees, an underwater wedding, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A collapsed bridge, a colorful spring festival and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A colorful celebration, an albino water buffalo, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published