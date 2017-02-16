When Trump is around, Chris Christie's not allowed to order for himself

The Late Night staff had a perfectly good "Closer Look" script about GOP attempts to repeal ObamaCare ready by 1 p.m. on Thursday, "and then Donald Trump held what can only be described as a bats—t crazy press conference," Seth Meyers said on Thursday's show, ostentatiously shredding the old script. He first set the scene, noting the chaos that has engulf the Trump White House — infighting, messy executive orders, legal losses, the forced resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and the revelations that his campaign staff was in contact contact with Russian intelligence — and the new and creative ways Trump has found to avoid answering questions about that chaos.

The difficulty of governing may explain Trump's obvious nostalgia for his campaign days, and in fact he's returning to the trail on Saturday with a campaign-style rally in Florida. But Trump apparently couldn't wait to get in front of the cameras again. As Trump was giving his 75-minute performance in front of the press, there was a joke going around on Twitter that it was the longest cold open in Saturday Night Live history — so Meyers didn't have to say much, just annotate the video clips.

"Did you hear him? He said he's not ranting and raving," Meyers began, laughing. "But again, what president hasn't had to say 'I'm not ranting and raving'? Who could forget Lincoln's Tirade at Gettysburg or FDR's Fireside Meltdowns?" He paraphrased Trump's winding answer to why he fired Flynn, in Trump voice: "He did something I would have told him to do, so he had to go. Clean out your desk, buddy. Why are you cleaning out your desk?" On asking a black reporter, April Ryan, if she's friends with the Congressional Black Caucus: "It's racist to assume all black people know each other. You don't know all orange people. 'Hey Donald, could you set up a meeting with Snooki and the Lorax?'" And Meyers imitated Trump again to recap his berating a Jewish reporter, Jake Turx, for asking about anti-Semitism.