Historians rank Obama the 12th best president ever

Former President Barack Obama is ranked as the 12th best U.S. president in C-Span's new survey of presidential historians, The Washington Examiner reports. It is Obama's first time appearing in the rankings, which do not include presidents who are currently serving.
"Although 12th is a respectable overall ranking, one would have thought that former President Obama's favorable rating when he left office would have translated into a higher ranking in this presidential survey," historian Edna Greene Medford said in a statement.
Another historian, Douglas Brinkley, called Obama's appearance at number 12 "impressive." As Medford noted, his relatively "low" number could be because "historians prefer to view the past from a distance, and only time will reveal his legacy."
The presidents were also ranked on their individual skills. Regarding Obama, Medford wrote: "I am especially surprised that he was ranked at 7th in moral authority (despite heading a scandal-free administration); 19th in administrative skills; and 8th in economic management (despite having helped to save the auto industry and significantly reducing unemployment)."
The top five presidents are Abraham Lincoln in the first spot, followed by George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, with "the golden age of the American presidency, according to this survey, [being] 1933-1969," historian Richard Norton Smith wrote.
As for the worst president? That goes to James Buchanan, who saw seven states secede from the Union under his watch. See the full rankings at C-Span, here. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump's tendency to repeat falsehoods and brag about his own election weeks after the inauguration has left both friends and enemies expressing concern about his wellbeing.
Worries came to a head on Thursday when Trump delivered a wild press conference, bashing news about the White House as being "fake" even though he conceded the "leaks are real" and bragging he had the biggest Electoral College win since Ronald Reagan, despite such an assertion being demonstrably false. "Judging by his Thursday press conference, President Trump's mental state is like a train that long ago left freewheeling and iconoclastic, has raced through indulgent, chaotic and unnerving, and is now careening past unhinged, unmoored and unglued," David Brooks wrote for The New York Times.
Democrats have not been shy about expressing their concerns. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) fretted in a floor speech that the 25th Amendment of the Constitution does not adequately cover mental or emotional fitness when discussing methods for removing the president, while Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) is working on legislation that would require a psychiatrist or psychologist in the White House, The Hill reports.
Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) even confirmed to CNN that "a few" Republicans have confided in him concerns about Trump's "mental health."
For Brian Stelter's Reliable Sources, CNN's Brian Lowry revisited Howard Stern's prediction that the presidency would deteriorate Trump. "I actually think this is something that is gonna be detrimental to his mental health too, because, he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved. He wants people to cheer for him," Stern once said.
Mental health professionals warned The Hill against the "politicization" of claims that an opponent is suffering from mental illnesses: "We certainly wouldn't want individuals to use mental illness as a weapon to harm others," said University of Georgia psychologist Joshua Miller. But even mental health professionals are paying attention to Trump's behavior, with 35 psychologists and psychiatrists recently authoring a letter to The New York Times warning of "the grave emotional instability indicated by Mr. Trump's speech and actions makes him incapable of serving safely as president." Jeva Lange
On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence will lead a delegation of Trump administration officials to Germany for the annual Munich Security Conference, and his first trip abroad as vice president is expected to focus on reassuring allies nervous about President Trump's comments and actions. Trump's shifting position on NATO, support for Britain's EU exit, perceived closeness to Russia, and "America First" mantra have raised "an unbelievable number of questions," says Wolfgang Ischinger, a conference organizer. "We're all hoping the American vice president will give a statement on... all of these questions that we in the past weeks have wondered: 'What does America under Trump really want?'"
Pence will speak at the Munich conference on Saturday, along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, then meet with EU and NATO officials on Sunday and Monday. European leaders will be trying to gain insight into what Trump wants, and how much influence Pence has over the unpredictable U.S. president. The firing of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn showed Pence "he remains very much a junior partner in the still-forming White House power structure, The Wall Street Journal reports, and that was "a startling revelation for a vice president who has shown only loyalty and deference to a boss who has no experience in governing and a flashy style that cuts against the former Indiana governor's religious beliefs."
Other members of Pence's entourage include Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and there is a separate U.S. congressional delegation. At a meeting of NATO defense ministers on Wednesday, Mattis said that Trump has "strong support for NATO" but wants other member nations to spend more on defense. Pence will be the main attraction, however, and the Europeans are "willing to give him a chance," Julianne Smith, a deputy national security adviser to Pence's predecessor, Joe Biden, tells The Associated Press. "This is the opportunity for the administration to reassure very skittish allies across the European continent and beyond." Peter Weber
The White House is expected to name Crossroads Media founder Mike Dubke as communications director, CNN reports. The appointment will lift a load off White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who has been covering the job's responsibilities parallel to his own.
Crossroads Media, founded in 2001, serves as the media arm of the conservative American Crossroads super PAC. The decision to appoint Dubke has surprised some of President Trump's close allies, with one anonymously marveling to CNN that "Dubke and his Crossroads friends did everything they could to kill the Trump movement and failed."
While the announcement is not yet official, people with knowledge of the appointment say it is expected to be formalized as soon as Friday. Jeva Lange
Gay couple in Washington state wins legal battle against florist who cited religion to refuse doing their wedding
On Thursday, the nine-member Washington state Supreme Court ruled unanimously that a florist in Richland had violated the state's anti-discrimination and consumer-protection laws when she refused to provide the flowers for a gay couple's 2013 wedding, citing her religious belief that marriage can only be between a man and a woman. The florist, Barronelle Stutzman, can stop selling flowers to any wedding or sell to all weddings, but not discriminate on sexual orientation, the court ruled.
Stutzman, the owner of Arlene's Flowers, had sold flowers to Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed, whom she knew were a gay couple, for years. But she drew a line at doing the flowers for their wedding. The couple sued, backed by the state attorney general and the ACLU, and won in lower court. Stutzman's lawyer, Kristen Waggoner, said they will appeal the closely watched case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sturtzman had argued that forcing her to cater to a same-sex wedding would violate her religious freedom and also her First Amendment rights, calling her floral arrangements artist expression. The court rejected both arguments, "emphatically," Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud wrote in her 59-page ruling. "We agree with Ingersoll and Freed that 'this case is no more about access to flowers than civil rights cases were about access to sandwiches.'" The court cited a case from New Mexico where a photographer tried the artistic expression defense for not photographing a same-sex wedding, and lost. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take his case in 2014. The similar case of a baker from Colorado is pending before the court, however.
The Washington ruling is "a kind of case that hasn't come up before," University of Washington constitutional law professor Hugh Spitzer tells The New York Times, explaining that the legal principles are firmly settled for interracial marriage, business law, and creative expression. Fully extending those rights to same-sex couples is notable, he added, "but the principles are not new." Peter Weber
Russian state media has reportedly been ordered to stop fawning over President Trump, after a series of events that include the ouster of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Trump's unprecedented tweet saying something slightly negative about Moscow. Russia's news media "won't pour buckets of criticism on Trump, they just won't talk about him much," Konstantin von Eggert, a political analyst for Russia's only independent TV channel, told Bloomberg Politics. But Friday's newspapers in Russia seem to have at least reached for cups of criticism, says BBC News Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg, who read some of the days headlines.
Pravda, for example, criticized the contradictory remarks Trump has made about NATO, moving from "obsolete and useless" during the campaign to fully supportive today. "'As the saying goes,' the paper says, 'you need to be drunk to understand the true position of the U.S. president," Rosenberg read. Moskovsy Komsomolets asks, "Has Trump changed his mind about improving relations with Russia?" Vedomosti gives Trump the benefit of the doubt, blaming the "pressure that Trump is coming under in America over alleged links with Russia" for his inability to offer any concessions to Moscow right away.
"You need to be drunk to understand the US President's true position." Russian papers change their tone on Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Xl19ragk98
— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) February 17, 2017
If the Russian papers go too negative, of course, Trump can just dismiss them as "fake news" — bookmark the phrase "poddel'nyye novosti," just in case. Peter Weber
President Trump wrapped up his 77-minute freewheeling press conference on Thursday not long before Stephen Colbert taped Thursday's Late Show, and like other late-night hosts, his writers had to scrap everything and start over. Fresh off of ingesting Trump's news conference, Colbert declared it "beefy," in fact, "so beefy you could eat it with a fork, okay? But you're going to want to use a spoon to get every drop of the crazy." Then words failed him.
"It's kind of hard to characterize the press conference — words fail me," he said. So he turned to cable news. "How about CNN?" he asked. Jake Tapper called it "unhinged," which Colbert dismissed as "fake news," but then he played the reaction at Fox News, and it wasn't much more hinged. "With friends like that, who needs Fox & Friends?" he asked. Then Colbert turned to the meat of the news conference, and he let Trump do a lot of the talking.
The president started out blaming everybody but himself for the chaos in his White House, claiming he inherited a mess. "No, you inherited a fortune, we elected a mess," Colbert reminded him, "for the record." He moved on to Trump's assertion that he couldn't be expected to know that his electoral college win was historically meh, not huge, as he just said, because somebody gave him that information. "How presidential," Colbert said. "It really reminds me of Harry Truman, who so famously said: 'Look, I don't know where it's supposed to stop, I was given that buck.'"
Colbert hit some of the other highlights, ending with Trump's sarcastic response to a question from Major Garrett of CBS News about how he plans to deal with Russia's new aggressions. "That was the president unveiling his two new characters," Colbert said: "Military Guy and Dictator Giving a Press Conference." Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump was told exactly what Flynn and the Russian ambassador discussed, Fox News reports
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn appears to have lied to the FBI when they questioned him after President Trump's inauguration about discussing U.S. sanctions with the Russian ambassador to Washington in December, according to a report in The Washington Post. But on Thursday evening, Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts said that Flynn had truthfully recounted his discussions with the White House counsel and other members of the Trump administration. Roberts also confirmed earlier reports that Trump was informed about Flynn's conversation by other sources weeks before he asked for Flynn's resignation on Monday.
"The president was, in fact, fully briefed on the content of those conversations that Gen. Michael Flynn had with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, by people who would know what the content of those phone conversations was," Roberts told Bill O'Reilly, calling it exclusive information. The White House counsel's office also conducted an investigation, and "under repeated questioning," Roberts said, "Gen. Flynn, I'm told, had a full recollection of what he talked about with the Russian ambassador," telling both the White House counsel's office "and other people who talked to him."
.@johnrobertsFox: @POTUS was in fact fully briefed on the content of those conversations that Gen. Flynn had with the Russian ambassador. pic.twitter.com/I70FlxuYCl
— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 17, 2017
Roberts did not say if one of those people was Vice President Mike Pence. Flynn, after denying that he and Kislyak had discussed sanctions, told The Washington Post he couldn't recall if that subject had come up, Roberts reminded Fox News viewers, strongly suggesting that Flynn was not telling the truth. Peter Weber