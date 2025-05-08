Fed leaves rates unchanged as Powell warns on tariffs
The Federal Reserve says the risks of higher inflation and unemployment are increasing under Trump's tariffs
What happened
The Federal Reserve voted unanimously Wednesday to keep interest rates unchanged, disregarding President Donald Trump's demands for lower borrowing costs as his global trade war roils the U.S. and global economies.
Who said what
Trump's "large increases in tariffs," if "sustained," are "likely to generate a rise in inflation, a slowdown in economic growth and a rise in unemployment," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at an afternoon press conference. But "the scope, the scale, the persistence of those effects are very, very uncertain." The "unusual" combination of "higher prices and more unemployment" is "often referred to as 'stagflation,'" The Associated Press said, and it "strikes fear in the hearts of central bankers."
If unemployment rises, the Fed can cut rates, while rising inflation is usually countered by raising borrowing costs. Powell's comments were his "subtle way of saying the U.S. central bank" was "effectively sidelined until Trump's sweeping policy agenda takes full effect," Reuters said. He "used some version of the word 'wait' 22 times to underscore how the Fed isn't in a rush" to "cushion economic weakness" from Trump's tariffs, The Wall Street Journal said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
"We're all kind of waiting around expecting a slowdown in the economy," William English, a Yale business professor and former Fed adviser, told the Journal, but the "hard data" is not showing it yet. "We're in a good position to wait and see," Powell said, and "respond in a timely way" when the data arrives.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
'The program long ago ceased to be temporary help'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Denmark to grill US envoy on Greenland spying report
speed read The Trump administration ramped up spying on Greenland, says reporting by The Wall Street Journal
-
Rust: Alec Baldwin's 'ghoulish' western haunted by real-life death
Talking Point The film's only saving grace is the late Halyna Hutchins's 'gorgeous' cinematography
-
Denmark to grill US envoy on Greenland spying report
speed read The Trump administration ramped up spying on Greenland, says reporting by The Wall Street Journal
-
Carney and Trump come face-to-face as bilateral tensions mount
IN THE SPOTLIGHT For his first sit-down with an unpredictable frenemy, the Canadian prime minister elected on a wave of anti-Trump sentiment tried for an awkward detente
-
Supreme Court allows transgender troop ban
speed read The US Supreme Court will let the Trump administration begin executing its ban on transgender military service members
-
Hollywood confounded by Trump's film tariff idea
speed read President Trump proposed a '100% tariff' on movies 'produced in foreign lands'
-
Trump offers migrants $1,000 to 'self-deport'
speed read The Department of Homeland Security says undocumented immigrants can leave the US in a more 'dignified way'
-
Trump shrugs off warnings over trade war costs
Feature Trump's tariffs are spiraling the U.S. toward an economic crisis as shipments slow down—and China doesn't plan to back down
-
Trump is not sure he must follow the Constitution
speed read When asked about due process for migrants in a TV interview, President Trump said he didn't know whether he had to uphold the Fifth Amendment
-
Trump's first 100 days: the reshaping of America
Talking Point The second Trump White House is 'less a new administration', and more a 'vengeful monarchy'