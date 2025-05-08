Fed leaves rates unchanged as Powell warns on tariffs

The Federal Reserve says the risks of higher inflation and unemployment are increasing under Trump's tariffs

New York Stock Exchange as Fed Chair Jerome Powell talks about interest rates
Trump's tariffs are 'likely to generate a rise in inflation, a slowdown in economic growth and a rise in unemployment,' said Fed Chair Jerome Powell
What happened

The Federal Reserve voted unanimously Wednesday to keep interest rates unchanged, disregarding President Donald Trump's demands for lower borrowing costs as his global trade war roils the U.S. and global economies.

