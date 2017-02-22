President Trump is the proud owner of the domain name TrumpRussia.com

President Trump is the proud owner of 3,643 website domain names. Some, like TrumpEmpire.com, TrumpBuilding.com,and TrumpOrganization.com, make sense for a former real estate mogul to purchase. Others, like TrumpFraud.org, TrumpScam.com, TrumpNetworkPonziScheme.com, I'mBeingSuedByTheDonald.com, and DonaldTrumpSucks.com, are purchases perhaps intended to avoid potentially damaging content being published under embarrassing URLs. But then there some Trump domain purchases that defy explanation, like TrumpArmy.com and TrumpRussia.com.
Visiting those websites doesn't provide any answers either. Like most of Trump's registered domains, all that pops up is a GoDaddy template, indicating the domain name is purchased and paid for, but inactive. In the past, Trump has purchased domain names shortly before they became relevant, like when he purchased VoteAgainstTrump.com in 2012, when he was contemplating a presidential run. Shortly before announcing his presidential campaign in June 2015, he bought the domains MakeAmericaGreatAgain.vote and MakeAmericaGreatAgain.us.
Trump Organization spokeswoman Amanda Miller told CNN that Trump's purchases are a way protect "corporate identity" and "intellectual property," and noted "the use of 'negative' domain names is a serious issue facing all large companies around the world." She did not, however, shed light on why Trump registered the domain TrumpRussia.com despite his repeated claims he owns "nothing in Russia," or why he may have purchased a domain referring to his "Army" long before he became America's commander-in-chief. Becca Stanek
More than 100 women got 'nevertheless, she persisted' tattoos during a 9-hour period at a Twin Cities tattoo parlor
More than 100 women flocked to the Twin Cities tattoo shop Brass Knuckle on Tuesday to get the words "nevertheless, she persisted" inked permanently on their bodies, Star Tribune reports. The quote has become something of a rallying cry for liberal women after it was used by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) earlier this month.
"Did I ever think I would get a Mitch McConnell quote tattooed on my body? No, I did not," said organizer Nora McInerny. "But those are three words that any woman would be able to see themselves in, regardless of politics."
McInerny had originally planned for a few friends to get the tattoos together for charity, but she accidentally set her Facebook event to public, not private. Because of McInerny's following as a blogger and social media star, nearly 2,000 people expressed interest in the event after just a few days.
Some people waited more than six hours to get the tattoo, and anyone who couldn't get in was told they could make an appointment through March, with $55 of the $75 tattoo going to a local pro-choice nonprofit.
"Those words remind me of every woman I know who has kept going even though it's difficult or it might make you unpopular. I just thought it was a perfectly beautiful sentiment,” McInerny said. "Also, I'm incredibly impulsive.” Jeva Lange
Almost two-thirds of Americans have at least some concerns about the U.S. getting into a "major war" during the next four years under President Trump, an NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll released Wednesday revealed. A plurality, 36 percent, reported being "very worried," while 30 percent were "somewhat worried." Twenty-five percent said they are "not too worried" about the threat of war. Only 8 percent said they are "not at all worried."
Levels of concerned varied widely between Republicans and Democrats. A striking 88 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters said they were worried about the possibility of war, while 60 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters said they weren't at all concerned.
The poll was conducted online from Feb. 13-19 among 11,512 adults. Its overall margin of error is plus or minus 1.4 percentage points. Becca Stanek
Martin Luther King Jr.'s niece, Alveda King, claims she heard what might seem to be two rather understated reactions from President Trump during his Tuesday visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports:
The first came when [Trump's] gaze fell on a stone auction block from Hagerstown, Maryland, on which slaves would stand before being sold.
King, part of a small delegation to tour the new Smithsonian with the president, overheard Trump say: "Boy, that is just not good. That is not good."
Later, they came upon a set of shackles that were used to restrain children.
"That is really bad," King quoted the president as saying. "That is really bad." [The Atlanta Journal-Constitution]
While King described Trump as being "visibly moved," others were less sure about what Trump might have learned from the exhibit. "History is always instructive and the museum tells a powerful story, so it is unlikely that he wouldn't be moved by his visit," said Janice Mathis, the executive director of the National Council of Negro Women. "Now it is my hope that the visit will move beyond a celebration of Black History Month and that he will now consider public policy that is appropriate for a culturally and racially diverse nation today."
For his part, Trump said: "This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance, and hatred in all of its very ugly forms." Jeva Lange
When Albuquerque police found Bryelle Marshall, 23, asleep behind the wheel of her parked car after reports of reckless driving, they decided to administer a field sobriety test. But instead of counting backwards from 100 or bending and touching her nose, Marshall decided to do her own demonstration of sobriety: cartwheels.
"We're not doing yoga, I don't know what you're doing. Put your hands down," a puzzled police officer instructs Marshall moments before she careens into acrobatics:
Police said Marshall appeared "extremely intoxicated and was having a hard time listening to officers' commands," NBC News reports. Marshall eventually ended up kicking an officer in the back mid-cartwheel and "at that point, Marshall's opportunities to complete the tests were over and she was arrested." Jeva Lange
Rather than investigate ethics in the White House, Jason Chaffetz is probing a national park's Twitter account
With questions swirling over President Trump campaign aides' alleged contact with Russia, Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway's shameless plug for first daughter Ivanka Trump's products from the White House press briefing room, and the president's potential conflicts of interest, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) is zeroing in on the issue that really matters: a tweet from Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park. Back in December, the national park's official Twitter account welcomed the new Bears Ears National Monument to the National Park Service Family:
Welcome to the family Bears Ears (& Gold Butte) NM! A hopeful slot in our front desk maps has long been held for you pic.twitter.com/r1vCLO7Uts
— Bryce Canyon NP (@BryceCanyonNPS) December 29, 2016
The tweet's mention of a "hopeful" empty map slot that has "long been held" for Bears Ears caught Chaffetz's attention. He quickly sent a letter to the superintendent at Bryce Canyon asking if they'd gotten advance notice from the Obama administration about the monument designation, which he has called a "slap in the face to the people of Utah." "The White House is telling the governor as well as the congressional offices that no decisions had been made — that it was still an open question — so how is it [Bryce Canyon National Park officials] were already ready to go with that information?" Chaffetz said Tuesday. "The timing is serious."
Bryce Canyon interim superintendent Sue Fritzke denied the park received advanced notice, and said the welcome tweet was just that. "When we have another piece of land in the park service that is close by, we will reach out and welcome them to the federal family, and let them know we are here and interested in connecting," Fritzke said. The tweet was sent one day after former President Barack Obama designated the land.
Chaffetz has claimed the Bears Ears investigation is at the "very bottom of the list" of investigations, but he has apparently decided the question it's raised won't be "taking care of itself" — unlike questions raised by former national security adviser Michael Flynn's contact with Russia's U.S. ambassador during Trump's transition. Becca Stanek
There's a CPAC panel called 'If Heaven has a gate, a wall, and extreme vetting, why can't America?'
On Saturday morning, the final day of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., a group of Republican congressmen and conservative media figures will sit down to suss out why Heaven has a better vetting system than the United States does. The pressing question of the 35-minute discussion: "If Heaven has a gate, a wall, and extreme vetting, why can't America?" Former Rep. Bob Beauprez (R-Colo.) will moderate, and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), the Heritage Foundation's Mike Gonzales, and the Vernon K. Krieble Foundation's Helen Krieble will weigh in.
In addition to this discussion equating a border wall blocking immigrants from entering the U.S. with Heaven's pearly gates, CPAC will feature a talk later Saturday titled "Facts, not feelings: Snowflakes, safe spaces, and trigger warnings." Rounding out the CPAC agenda are a Thursday talk entitled "Black Lives Matter, so why does the Left not support Law Enforcement?" as well as scheduled appearances throughout the weekend from President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, and counselor Kellyanne Conway.
The four-day conference marks the largest annual gathering of conservatives, drawing thousands from across the country. Becca Stanek
Facing evacuation order, Dakota Access pipeline protesters split on leaving, standing their ground
Dakota Access pipeline activists are just hours away from a Wednesday afternoon deadline to leave the camp they have held since last summer, The New York Times reports. "We prefer to handle this in a more diplomatic, understanding way," Morton County sheriff's spokeswoman Maxine Herr told ABC, not ruling out the possibility of massive arrests.
"Some of them are definitely going to stay," protester Chase Iron Eyes told The New York Times on Tuesday. "Some people are going to stand in prayer. Others may try to engage others in civil disobedience, but nobody's armed and nobody's going to aggress the cops or do anything that would cause harm." Iron Eyes added that he would leave at the imposed deadline.
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters conduct ceremonial burning of camp structures ahead of deadline to vacate site. https://t.co/s7eiD7cAjN pic.twitter.com/E75aPXHmUL
— ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2017
The protesters have spent months fighting back against the construction of the pipeline, which passes through sacred Standing Rock Sioux lands as well as beneath the tribe's water supply. The protesters tasted brief victory late last year when the Army Corps, under former President Barack Obama, said it would review the environmental impact of the pipeline, but President Trump ordered the study to be dropped and construction to resume.
"There's obviously despair," protester Ellie Davis told CNN affiliate KFYR-TV in Bismarck. "There is like a deep sadness. ... This was beautiful what was built here." Jeva Lange