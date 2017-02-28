George W. Bush criticizes Trump's America: 'I don't like the racism'

Former President George W. Bush appears to be having a harder time biting his tongue about President Trump than he did former President Barack Obama. Though Bush has made a point not to critique his successors, in an interview with People published late Monday, Bush opened up about his issues with Trump's America. "I don't like the racism and I don't like the name-calling and I don't like the people feeling alienated," Bush said. "Nobody likes that."

Though Bush admitted Trump's Washington is "pretty ugly," he said he's still "optimistic about where we'll end up." "We've been through these periods before and we've always had a way to come out of it," Bush said. "I'm more optimistic than some."

That's the second time this week Bush has talked about Trump. In an interview Monday morning on NBC's Today, Bush defended the media against Trump's label "enemy of the American people," insisting the media is necessary to hold "people like me to account" because "power can be very addictive."

To find out what action Bush plans to take under Trump, head over to People. Becca Stanek