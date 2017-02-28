President Trump has repeatedly vowed not to cut Medicare. Paul Ryan insists it's still an 'open question.'
During a press conference ahead of President Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) insisted that he thinks Medicare cuts remain an "open question" for Trump. "From all my conversations with the president, he says, 'I don't want to change Medicare benefits for people in or near retirement,' and we agree with that," said Ryan, who like many congressional Republicans is an ardent proponent of reforming entitlement programs to slash federal spending.
Ryan's interpretation of Trump's point of view seems at odds with the clear message Trump repeated on the campaign trail. Last year Trump tweeted, "I was the first and only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid."
But Ryan insists Trump understands entitlement reform will be necessary, especially in light of Trump's budget proposal released Monday that suggests big cuts to domestic spending to offset a $54 billion increase in military spending. It's not yet clear whether those cuts will end up targeting agency budgets or entitlement programs. "I've been a big-time entitlement reformer for a long time because if you don't start bending the curve in the out years, we are hosed," Ryan said.
Trump is expected to elaborate on his budgetary plans Tuesday night. Becca Stanek
On the final day of Black History Month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared "black history is American history." "During Black History Month, we honor the experience and the achievements of black Americans throughout our history," Sessions said in his remarks Tuesday at the Justice Department's National African American History Month Observance event. "But this month is not only a celebration for African Americans. It's a celebration for America. Black history is American history, a key thread in the fabric of our country."
Sessions, whose confirmation faced intense pushback because of his record on civil rights and voting rights, praised the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act as historical "pivot points" and lauded the Justice Department for playing a "huge part" in ensuring "equal justice must prevail in every corner of this nation." He also praised Martin Luther King Jr., whose wife Coretta Scott King wrote the scathing letter opposing Sessions that was brought to the Senate floor by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during Sessions' confirmation hearing.
Sessions' call for the Justice Department to "fulfill [its] duty" in protecting citizens' rights came just one day after the Justice Department was widely criticized by civil rights activists for reversing the federal government's opposition to Texas' voter ID legislation, which makes it disproportionately more difficult for minority citizens to register to vote. The Obama administration disapproved of the legislation on the grounds it violated voting rights. Becca Stanek
President Trump gave a warm welcome to the nation's governors and their families Monday night when he hosted them at the White House. But The Huffington Post noted there was one big problem with Trump's greeting: It didn't seem to include the nation's four female governors. "He welcomed all the governors, their wives, and their daughters last night. It was weird," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D), one of the four women governors, told The Huffington Post. Brown said she'd "been there before" and thinks people just "forget there are female governors in the world."
Brown wasn't clear on why Trump only greeted the governors' daughters though. The best reason she could think of: "I did not meet any sons there?" Becca Stanek
Fox News' Tucker Carlson and Bill Nye got into a heated debate about humans' contribution to climate change
On his show Monday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused Bill Nye the Science Guy of "doing a grave disservice to science" by shutting down skepticism over climate change, thus restricting debate. Nye, who recently got his own Netflix show, suggested during a Facebook live event Monday that climate change skeptics "suffer from the psychological delusion of cognitive dissonance" because they refuse to accept the evidence.
Carlson argued the "essence of science is extreme skepticism," and he claimed the degree to which human activity has contributed to climate change remains "an open question." Nye tried to explain it was actually a settled matter, only for Carlson to continuously cut in. "This is how long it takes you to interrupt me," Nye said, holding up his phone. "It takes you quite a bit less than six seconds."
Finally, Nye managed to tell Carlson the climate would be "like it was in 1750" were it not for human activity. Nye noted if humans had not accelerated the rate of climate change, "you could not grow wine-worthy grapes in Britain as you can today" and the "use of pesticides in the Midwest would not be increasing."
“So much of this you don't know. You pretend that you know, but you don’t know, and you bully people who ask question ... I'm open-minded, you are not," Carlson said, declaring the interview over.
Watch the heated exchange below. Becca Stanek
The outrage over President Trump's immigration executive order went exactly according to chief strategist Stephen Bannon's plan. While the pushback from the courts on Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries entering the U.S. might have been unexpected, Bloomberg reported Tuesday that the massive protests were not:
In fact, it was no accident that the order was sprung without warning on a Friday afternoon. Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon arranged the timing in the expectation that opponents, freed from work on the weekend, would stage huge protests — drawing maximum attention and galvanizing Trump supporters as the president followed through on a controversial campaign promise, says a senior administration official. [Bloomberg]
That's far from the only plan Bannon and senior policy adviser Stephen Miller have cooked up. Both Trump advisers are pushing the president to "undertake a radical recasting of U.S. policies, from immigration to trade to taxation, that would invert this frame by making the interests of U.S. citizens (or what Miller and Bannon perceive to be their interests) predominant, almost to the point of exclusivity." Bloomberg noted Miller and Bannon apparently have no qualms making tough choices about refugees, so long as Americans can hang onto American jobs.
Read more on Miller and Bannon's plans for Trump at Bloomberg. Becca Stanek
Former President George W. Bush appears to be having a harder time biting his tongue about President Trump than he did former President Barack Obama. Though Bush has made a point not to critique his successors, in an interview with People published late Monday, Bush opened up about his issues with Trump's America. "I don't like the racism and I don't like the name-calling and I don't like the people feeling alienated," Bush said. "Nobody likes that."
Though Bush admitted Trump's Washington is "pretty ugly," he said he's still "optimistic about where we'll end up." "We've been through these periods before and we've always had a way to come out of it," Bush said. "I'm more optimistic than some."
That's the second time this week Bush has talked about Trump. In an interview Monday morning on NBC's Today, Bush defended the media against Trump's label of "enemy of the American people," insisting the media is necessary to hold "people like me to account" because "power can be very addictive."
To find out what action Bush plans to take under Trump, head over to People. Becca Stanek
President Trump hosted the Fox & Friends gang at the White House on Monday, in an interview that aired Tuesday morning, and Brian Kilmeade noted that Trump has said he thinks his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, actually likes him, despite their political differences and the hard-fought presidential campaign. Kilmeade alleged that the Obama-linked Organizing for America group is organizing a lot of the protests that are spooking Republicans, then asked, "Do you think President Obama is behind it, and if he is, is that a violation of the so-called unsaid president's code?"
"I think he is behind it. I also think it's politics — that's the way it is," Trump said. "I think that President Obama's behind it, because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, you know — some of the leaks, which are really very serious leaks, because they're bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that's politics, and in terms of him being behind things, that's politics, and it will probably continue."
Anderson Cooper played that clip on CNN Monday night, and senior political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson said this blaming of Obama "in some ways borders on paranoia." Peter Weber
A poll released on the morning of President Trump's highly anticipated first address to Congress on Tuesday night revealed a majority of Americans think he's stayed true to his campaign promises so far, including border security, jobs, and an ObamaCare repeal. A new Politico/Morning Consult poll found 56 percent said Trump is "staying true to his 2016 campaign message," and 66 percent said he's "accomplished what was expected of him — or more," Politico reported. "While Americans are divided on President Trump's policy agenda, most say he is making headway on it," said Morning Consult's co-founder and chief research officer Kyle Dropp. "An overwhelming majority of Trump's supporters, and even many of his critics, see a president who is delivering on his promises."
Trump agrees. When asked to grade himself during an interview aired Tuesday on Fox & Friends, Trump gave himself an A+ for effort, an A for achievement, and a C or C+ on messaging. "Because I've done great things, but I don't think ... we've explained it well enough to the American public," Trump said.
How would @POTUS grade himself?
Effort: A+
Messaging: C or C+
Achievement: A pic.twitter.com/2Pm0SxY71h
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 28, 2017
The poll was conducted among 2,000 registered voters between Feb. 24-46, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Trump's margin of error is TBD. Becca Stanek