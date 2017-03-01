Stephen Colbert asks Obama Press Secretary Josh Earnest if he has sympathy for Sean Spicer

Despite soundly mocking President Trump's speech to Congress in his Late Show monologue on Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert told former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest he thought it was "a perfectly good speech." Earnest agreed that it cleared the bar the White House had set, adding "they were clearly aiming that speech at congressional Republicans who, 40 days into the new presidency, are already worried about the president in their own party." He lauded Trump for condemning last week's shooting of two Indian immigrants in St. Louis, belatedly but on "the largest stage in American politics."
Colbert turned to the man now doing the job Earnest did in the Obama White House. "You must have some sympathy for Sean Spicer, because it's a small club of men and women who have been up there on the podium in the piranha pit that is the press pool," Colbert said. "Did you ever feel the way he looks?" "The short answer to your question is yes," Earnest said. "There's supposed to be friction and tension between the White House press corps and the White House. The day that there is not friction and tension between the White House press corps and the White House is the day that the press corps has stopped doing their job."
Colbert pressed, asking him about Spicer's first press conference, where he berated the press for showing that Obama's inaugural crowds were visibly larger that Trump's. "Well, it seemed like a strange way to start," Earnest said. The thing to remember is that, not unlike late-night TV hosts, White House press secretaries have to go out and face the press every day, "and so spending all the credibility that he spent on the very first day, I think, was a little shortsighted." He said it is "absolutely fair" to criticize Spicer for excluding a bunch of news organizations from a press gaggle last Friday, saying that the Obama White House never did that with Fox News while he was press secretary. "That's not what I hear on Fox News," Colbert said.
They ended with a discussion of "fake news," which Earnest argued was nothing new, especially for Trump, and the Trump team's use of "alternative facts," which Earnest found baffling. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Tuesday night, Lady Gaga announced that she will replace a pregnant Beyoncé as the Saturday night headliner at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California.
Beyoncé pulled out last week, citing her doctor's advice to dial back her touring during the rest of her pregnancy, with twins. Co-headlining April's festival with Lady Gaga are Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar; each will perform one night on two consecutive weekends. With Beyoncé out, Gaga will be the first female to headline the music festival since Bjork in 2007. Peter Weber
Jimmy Fallon introduced Alicia Keys to his "Wheel of Musical Impressions" game on Tuesday's Tonight Show, and she got the hang of it pretty quick. Fallon, who's played the game a number of times, did his best with what he had — though it seems whoever generates the singer-song combinations is angry at him for some reason — but Keys clearly outshone him, especially with her version of Adele singing "The Alphabet Song." Fallon's best performance, in fact, was as Keys' backup singer in "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star." They both seemed to be having fun, though, and isn't that the point of games? Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert stayed up late on Tuesday for one reason: so he didn't have to wait a full day to rip on President Trump's address to Congress.
In a live monologue on The Late Show, Colbert covered everything from Trump being caught on camera mouthing the words to his speech while in a limo to Democrats wearing white to the address in honor of women's suffrage "while the Republicans were white in honor of who elected them." Colbert had his fingers crossed that there was a "chance there's a mistake and Moonlight is the president," and he became filled with hope when he heard Trump boast about a hiring freeze of non-military and non-essential federal workers, asking, "So, Kellyanne Conway is out?"
The knocks kept coming. Trump said the U.S. could use $6 trillion to "rebuild the country twice, maybe three times, with people who had the ability to negotiate," and Colbert brought up his own alleged business practices, quipping that the U.S. could "maybe even rebuild it 10 times if we had people who refused to pay their contractors." He also didn't let Trump get away with saying the United States should abide by the "basic principal that those seeking to enter a country ought to be able to support themselves financially," saying it reminded him of what "the Statue of Liberty says: Give us your tired, your poor, but not so poor that they can't afford a two-bedroom apartment and like, a Mitsubishi." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
Trump got high marks in CNN's post-speech snap poll, but one viewer says she'll see the real Trump on Twitter
People who watched President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night were impressed, according to a snap poll from CNN/ORC International. About 7 in 10 viewers said the policies Trump discussed would move the U.S. in the right direction and made them feel more optimistic about the country, while 57 percent of the 509 speech-watchers had a very favorable reaction to Trump's speech, with 21 percent viewing it somewhat favorably and 21 percent viewing it negatively.
GOP pollster Frank Luntz's focus group also had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the speech, but many of the participants were skeptical that this is the "real Donald Trump." "It's not the Donald Trump that I've seen for the past 30 days — where is that guy?" one participant said. "Where's that guy that says what he wants to say, that is loud, that says everything is fake news? Where is that guy? I'm going to look for him on Twitter tomorrow and see what he really thinks. Great job to the speechwriter, but I will see Donald Trump at 12 a.m."
You can watch the rest of Luntz's poll group at CBS News. Peter Weber
Not one to let an opportunity to mock President Trump pass, former Mexican President Vicente Fox tweeted during Trump's address to Congress that there is one wall he is willing to pay for.
Fox has said time and again Mexico will never be forced into paying for a wall along the southern U.S. border, and while this cartoon certainly isn't the nicest thing for Fox to tweet at Trump, it's still not as savage as the time he whacked a piñata with Trump's visage, stuck his hand inside, and declared it "empty, totally empty. He doesn't have a brain." Catherine Garcia
Conan's new leaked Trump-Obama phone chats cover everything from the Oscars to Transformer rights
Conan O'Brien has been occasionally doing his patriotic duty and releasing leaked (fake) phone conversations between President Trump and former President Barack Obama (impersonators), and Tuesday night's batch deals with everything from the Oscars to Trump reversing Obama's boost to transgender K-12 students. "I was just wondering if you saw that I rescinded your bill allowing Transformers to use human bathrooms," the Trump stand-in said in one chat. "Pretty great, right?" "Donald, that's not what you did," Obama's impersonator replied. "The law wasn't about Transformers, it was to protect transgender people from discrimination." "What? No," Trump replied. "Bannon told me it would just keep robot cars from peeing in our bathrooms." The Trump impressionist is a bit over-the-top, but you can almost believe Obama is on the other end of the line. Watch below. Peter Weber
For CNN commentator Van Jones, during a tribute to the wife of a slain Navy SEAL at Tuesday night's address to Congress, Donald Trump "became president of the United States in that moment. Period."
William "Ryan" Owens was killed in January during a raid in Yemen that Trump and his administration have called a success. His widow, Carryn Owens, received a sustained standing ovation after Trump acknowledged both her and her husband, and Jones viewed this as pivotal, saying that "there are a lot of people who have a lot of reason to be frustrated with him, to be fearful of him, to be mad at him, but that was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics, period."
It was a good moment for people who have been "hoping he would become unifying, hoping he might find some way to become presidential," Jones said, while those who want him to remain a "divisive cartoon" should "become a little worried tonight." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia