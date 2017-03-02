Top Republicans urge Sessions to recuse himself after Russia revelations

In a tweet Thursday morning, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to "recuse himself" from investigations of the Trump administration's ties to Russia:
AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself
— Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) March 2, 2017
Chaffetz also urged Sessions to "clarify his testimony" in light of recent reports that Sessions twice spoke to Sergey Kislyak, Russian ambassador to the United States, during President Trump's campaign, despite testifying under oath during his Senate confirmation hearing that he "did not have communications with the Russians."
Right before Chaffetz weighed in, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also said Sessions should recuse himself to maintain "the trust of the American people." "I don't have all the information in front of me, I don't want to pre-judge, but I just think for any investigation going forward, you want to make sure everybody trusts the investigation," McCarthy said on MSNBC's Morning Joe.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has said Sessions should resign for "lying under oath to Congress," a call echoed by House Oversight Committee ranking Democrat Elijah Cummings (Md.). "When Senator Sessions testified under oath that 'I did not have communications with the Russians,' his statement was demonstrably false, yet he let it stand for weeks," Cummings said. "Attorney General Sessions should resign immediately, and there is no longer any question that we need a truly independent commission to investigate this issue."
Sessions vowed Thursday to recuse himself "whenever it's appropriate," and insisted that he has "not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign." Becca Stanek
Snap raised $3.4 billion in its better-than-expected initial public offering of stock on Wednesday. The company, which is the parent of the popular messaging app Snapchat, sold 200 million shares at $17 each, above the projected range of $14 to $16. The pricing values the company at $24 billion. Snap's stock makes its market debut on Thursday. Snap's IPO is among the most anticipated tech debuts since Twitter's in 2013 and Facebook's in 2012. Snapchat had 158 million daily active users at the start of the year, most of them young people, from teens to those in their early 30s. The app's growth slowed last year as it faced competition from Facebook's Instagram photo-sharing app. Harold Maass
Not just anyone can see Republicans' newest plan for repealing and replacing ObamaCare. When the details of the plan are finally released Thursday morning, it will be available only to Republican members and their staffers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and even they can only view it in "a dedicated reading room," Bloomberg reported. "No one is getting a copy. We can go and read it," said Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.), who indicated to the Washington Examiner the draft will be hidden away "in a basement room of an office building that adjoins the Capitol."
Bloomberg noted the high levels of secrecy surrounding this new draft are likely meant to "avoid a repeat of what happened last time," when an "outdated draft" leaked prematurely and was "quickly panned by conservatives." But House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) insisted earlier this week the bill was following the usual legislative process. “We're not hatching some bill in a backroom and plopping it on the American people's front door," Ryan said.
Apparently a "basement room" is different. Becca Stanek
President Trump's transition team apparently passed on having its senior staffers and Cabinet nominees take a training course in ethics, Politico reported Thursday. The course, which both the Obama and Bush transition teams took, was offered by an outside contractor and would have "provided training on leadership, ethics, and management":
The documents suggest the program could have better prepared officials for working within existing laws and executive orders, and provided guidance on how to navigate Senate confirmation for nominees and political appointees, how to deal with congressional and media scrutiny, and how to work with Congress and collaborate with agencies — some of the same issues that have become major stumbling blocks in the early days of the administration. [Politico]
A letter sent to bidders by the General Services Administration said the course's requirements did "not accurately reflect the current needs of the Presidential Transition Team"; Trump's team has also said it wanted to avoid spending all of its transition funds, and the course was expected to cost $1 million.
It's not entirely clear if the transition team offered any training alternatives. Politico reported "several political appointees at agencies said they received very little training, and the time between the election and Inauguration Day was hectic."
Read more about the Trump team's ethics training — or lack thereof — at Politico. Becca Stanek
Ali Sonko started the day as a dishwasher at Copenhagen's Noma restaurant, and ended it as co-owner.
Longtime dishwasher Ali Sonko named partner of Noma #kitchenconfidential #SXSW #sunshine #summer #streetfood #NoRes… pic.twitter.com/QsYYKYK4Vi
— Scarlet Richardson (@cookingscarlet) February 27, 2017
Sonko, a 62-year-old father of 12 who moved to Denmark from Gambia 34 years ago, has been with Noma — named the best in the world four times by Restaurant magazine — since it opened in 2003. Noma is moving to a new location and opening as an urban farm, and during a party to celebrate the occasion, chef René Redzepi announced Sonko's new role. He was rewarded for his hard work and dedication, and Redzepi said it was "one of the happiest moments of my time at Noma" when he told Sonko the news.
It came as a major shock. "I cannot describe how happy I am to work here," Sonko told the Danish website BT. "These are the best people to work with and I am good friends with everyone. They show enormous respect towards me and no matter what I say or ask them, they are there for me." Redzepi also made two other employees partners in the business — the restaurant's service director and its manager. Catherine Garcia
President Trump's plan to build a southern border wall has hit a snag, with the Department of Homeland Security only able to come up with enough money to cover two miles of fencing, Reuters reports.
Looking at a document prepared by the DHS and given to congressional budget staff last week, Reuters found that the agency has identified just $20 million that can be re-directed to the project — $5 million from a fence project that came in under budget in Naco, Arizona, and $15 million from a stalled project to install cameras on top of trucks along the border. The White House has said the wall would be financed using "existing funds and resources" from DHS, but so far, there's just enough to pay for a few contracts for wall prototypes; as Reuters previously reported, it's estimated the entire project would cost $21.6 billion, at $9.3 million per mile of fence and $17.8 million per mile of wall.
In order to move forward, Trump will need to convince Congress to appropriate funds. He pledged during his campaign that he would make Mexico pay for a wall along the southern border, then announced the U.S. would foot the bill, with Mexico reimbursing taxpayers later. Catherine Garcia
Saying that he "lied under oath during his confirmation hearing before the Senate," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday night called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign.
The Washington Post published an article earlier in the evening that detailed two meetings Sessions had last year with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during Donald Trump's presidential campaign. At the time, Sessions was a Republican senator from Alabama and one of Trump's top foreign policy advisers; during his attorney general confirmation hearing in January, Sessions said he was "called a surrogate a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians." Pelosi said "we now know that statement is false," and Sessions "has never had the credibility to oversee the FBI investigation of senior Trump officials' ties to the Russians. That is why Democrats have consistently called for Sessions to recuse himself from any oversight of the investigation."
In light of the Post's report and the Justice Department confirming Sessions did meet with Sergey Kislyak twice, Pelosi said he "is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign. There must be an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the Trump political, personal, and financial connections to the Russians." Catherine Garcia