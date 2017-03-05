Pro-Trump rallies organized nationwide: 'He's doing a good job, I think'

"Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally," President Trump tweeted last weekend in response to demonstrations against his administration. "It would be the biggest of them all!" On Saturday, his supporters met that challenge, organizing "Spirit of America" rallies drawing hundreds in 28 states and Washington, D.C.
#March4Trump leaves Washington Monument, en route to White House. pic.twitter.com/RVS560C2Ix
— Josh Fatzick (@JoshFatzick) March 4, 2017
Counter-protesters showed up in many locations, with taunts and fist fights breaking out between the two groups at least in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Berkeley, California. Most events, however, were peaceful, and organizers in Austin asked attendees to bring "donations for the homeless and veterans." Online, critics pointed out that pro-Trump crowds were typically smaller than January's women's march events in the same locations.
Yuge turnout in Des Moines on a gorgeous March day #March4Trump #womensmarchiowa pic.twitter.com/Ki1dGbIKOp
— GrifterIvanka (@notimeforthis24) March 4, 2017
"We came out today because Trump deserves to see he still has people for him," said an Ohioan Trump supporter named Margaret Howe, who marched because she is worried political division will devolve into civil war. "It's just all sad." "He's doing a good job, I think," said marcher Trent Herbert in Michigan, though he added, "I think a lot of times he should stay off Twitter." Bonnie Kristian
SNL's Jeff Sessions is Forrest Gump at the bus stop, and The Help's Minny Jackson baked him a pie
Saturday Night Live's cold open saw Kate McKinnon as embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions as Forrest Gump at the bus stop. "I'm the attorney general of the United States," Sessions explains to his first conversation partner, Leslie Jones. "I got to meet the president and everything."
"Being in the government is so fun," Sessions continues, stuffing his mouth with Gump's signature chocolates. "You get to meet so many nice people. Like this, this is my best, good friend Kellyanne," he adds, holding up the controversial photo of White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office. "She ain't got no legs," Sessions adds, but she's "the best talker you ever heard. They say she could sell stink to a skunk."
Sessions has a few more conversation partners before closing out the sketch with this week's host, Octavia Spencer, who arrives in her role as maid Minny Jackson from The Help. And yes, she baked Sessions a pie. Watch the skit below. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's tweeted allegation that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the election is not true, Obama representative Kevin Lewis said Saturday.
"A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice," Lewis said. "As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."
Trump's comments came under widespread scrutiny after his Twitter announcement, with critics arguing that what Trump described is impossible or else indicative of suspect behavior on the president's behalf. Horror author Stephen King took a more creative approach, tweeting a short story of the wiretap in which Obama also "stole the strawberry ice cream" and is still lurking in a Trump Tower closet. "HE HAS SCISSORS!" King warned. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's Saturday claim that former President Obama wiretapped his phones in Trump Tower during the election received widespread pushback on Saturday, predominantly from Trump's Democratic critics and former members of the Obama administration.
"No President can order a wiretap," tweeted Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes. "Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you." Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) tweeted along similar lines. "The President can't 'order' a wiretap," he wrote. "So @realDonaldTrump is either lying, or he declassifed a judicial warrant possibly targeting him. I think we need to know which it is." Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) was less explicitly critical but indicated he'd like "to get to the bottom of this."
Trump did not cite any specific proof in his tweets, but he appeared to be inspired by talk radio host Mark Levin, who argued Thursday Obama orchestrated a "silent coup" on Trump using "police state" tactics. Breitbart on Friday published a timeline to support Levin's allegation, emphasizing a Heat Street report of an October FISA court request "focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks."
In October, The Guardian reported the FISA Court rejected an FBI application for a warrant "to monitor four members of the Trump team suspected of irregular contacts with Russian officials." The Guardian piece referenced the Heat Street account that "the FBI was finally granted a warrant in October" but noted it did not have independent confirmation of that story.
Now, as ThinkProgress comments, if Trump's allegations are correct, they could bring to light an investigation he would prefer not be public. However, a FISA warrant grant is not by itself damning: It is extremely unusual for the FISA Court, often labeled a "rubber stamp" for federal spies, to turn down warrant requests. Bonnie Kristian
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday announced the suspension of expedited processing for the H-1B visa, a temporary residency option for graduate-level workers in STEM fields including mathematics, medicine, and computer science. The agency regularly suspends quick processing for a few weeks to deal with application backlogs, but the length of this suspension is unusual.
The visa program is particularly popular among tech firms in the San Francisco Bay Area, where foreign workers often stay three to six years in computer engineering positions. The fast processing suspension will begin April 3 and last for up to six months, affecting applications for 2018 visas.
A USCIS statement said the suspension is basically routine, designed to allow the agency to "process long-pending petitions, which we have currently been unable to process due to the high volume of incoming petitions and the significant surge in premium processing requests over the past few years; and prioritize adjudication of H-1B extension of status cases that are nearing the 240-day mark." Bonnie Kristian
Severe drought has killed 110 people in Somalia in the past 48 hours, Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said Saturday at a meeting of the Somali National Drought Committee. The death toll is specific to the Bay region of the country, but the United Nations estimates that as many as 5 million Somalis — roughly half the country's population — are in need of relief aid as ongoing drought conditions threaten widespread famine.
One in three Somali children are at risk of dropping out of school, the U.N. reports. "I'd love to go back to school, but I've been forced to leave because I'm the eldest child in my family and I need to work at home," said Sadia Omar, who has already dropped out. "I fetch water and grass for the animals, but now because of the drought there is more work."
Cholera also "broke out in Goof-guduud, Awdiinle, and Berdale locations in Bay region," said Mohamed Fiqi, a state agriculture minister. "Children, women, and old people are among the dead, the death toll increases." Bonnie Kristian
A Snapchat image showing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reading a headline about Vice President Mike Pence's use of a private email address for government business has gone viral. The photo was taken by a passenger on Clinton's Boston to New York flight Friday; she can be seen glancing at a newspaper that reads, "Pence used personal email in office" as governor of Indiana.
Hillary Clinton, who had email scandal herself, seen reading about Mike Pence's use of personal email while governor https://t.co/sLImNjFUwg pic.twitter.com/0OPmgVmMlH
— ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2017
This is all newsworthy, of course, because Pence was elected as part of a campaign that repeatedly and emphatically condemned Clinton's use of a private email server while at State. Donald Trump "and I commend the FBI for reopening an investigation into Clinton's personal email server because no one is above the law," Pence tweeted in October.
The circumstances surrounding each politician's private email use are not identical. ABC News enumerates five key differences, including Pence's lack of access to classified materials and the apparent greater ease with which his records have been retrieved. One point in Clinton's favor is that there is no evidence her server was hacked, though a Washington Post report Friday evening called into question the charge that Pence's AOL account was compromised, noting that a spam email apparently using his address could have been sent without any breach of Pence's email. Bonnie Kristian
Irish authorities on Friday reported the discovery of "significant quantities of human remains" in 17 "underground chambers" in a structure that appears to have been originally constructed for wastewater treatment. The remains analyzed so far belong to infants and toddlers ranging in age from apparent premature births to 3 years.
Carbon dating has placed the remains between 1925 and 1961, the time period during which the property where the mass grave was found was operated as a home for unwed mothers, the Mother and Baby Home, by the Congregation of the Sisters of Bon Secours.
Allegations that a mass grave might exist were first raised in 2014 by Catherine Corless, a historian in the town of Tuam, where the grave was discovered. Corless' research indicates as many as 800 bodies may be present. "If you look at the records, babies were dying two a week," Corless said when she presented her findings. A Tuam local recalled that the children in the home were "usually gone by school age — either adopted or dead."
After authorities' announcement of the discovery, The Irish Times reported the account of a woman named Mary Moriarty who said she visited the site in 1975 and saw a child who "had a skull on a stick, shaking it." Moriarty also said she was walking on the property when part of the ground collapsed. Underneath, she saw what she then believed to be bottles "rolled up in a cloth and they were all piled on top of each other like sausages." A woman working nearby said she had actually observed "little baby graves." Bonnie Kristian