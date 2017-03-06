Reince Priebus is quickly becoming the Trump administration's scapegoat

President Trump is clearly upset about the headwinds his young administration has faced, especially with the good-news-quashing revelation that Attorney General Jeff Sessions misled the Senate about meeting Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential campaign. But Trump's advisers and friends have found a place to put the blame for Trump's rocky start, Politico reports, citing interviews with "over a dozen Trump aides, allies, and others close to the White House": Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Politico summarizes the beefs with Priebus:
They described a micro-manager who sprints from one West Wing meeting to another, inserting himself into conversations big and small and leaving many staffers feeling as if he's trying to block their access to Trump. They vented about his determination to fill the administration with his political allies. And they expressed alarm at what they say are directionless morning staff meetings Priebus oversees that could otherwise be used to rigorously set the day's agenda and counterbalance the president's own unpredictability.... They point to his habit of sprinting into meetings — “He literally runs,” said one senior administration official — which has led top aides to believe that he is trying to edge his way into their conversations or monitor their discussions with the president. [Politico]
One White House official accused Priebus, 44, of "sheer incompetence," telling Politico: "There's a lack of management, and a lack of strategy." Strategy, of course, is the wheelhouse of chief strategist Stephen Bannon, who puts in a good word for Priebus to Politico. The anonymous officials, though, are pretty clear that Trump and his inner circle are frustrated. "Things aren't going as smoothly as one had hoped," said one senior administration official, and "Reince, fairly or not, is likely to take the blame and take the fault for that."
Politico notes that "it is unfair to solely finger Priebus for the administration's missteps," since "much of the fault can be assigned to the president himself — a notoriously unpredictable figure who relishes drama." Priebus gets caught up in that drama just like everyone else. And he has his defenders in the White House, too, Politico reports: "He has engendered particular loyalty among those staffers he brought aboard, many of whom work in the press office. Some advisers joke the communications office is more protective of Priebus than the president." You can read more about Priebus' prospects at Politico. Peter Weber
Russian hackers are reportedly trying to blackmail liberal groups like the Center for American Progress
Russian hackers are reportedly threatening to expose embarrassing information about liberal groups if they aren't paid as much as $150,000 to keep quiet, Bloomberg reports. At least a dozen such organizations, including the Trump-critical Center for American Progress, have been targeted by the hackers and at least a few of the groups have paid the hush money, people familiar with FBI and private security firm probes revealed.
Some of the hacks look similar to the work of Cozy Bear, a top Russian government group that hacked the Democratic National Committee last year. "Cozy Bear has not been accused of using extortion in the past, though separating government and criminal actors in Russia can be murky as security experts say some people have a foot in both worlds," Bloomberg writes.
The hackers reportedly threatened to expose details such as one non-profit having considered the use grant money to cover costs for anti-Trump protesters, although evidence that the protesters were ultimately paid is lacking. The Russian hackers have sought their payments in untraceable bitcoins.
"I would be cautious concluding that this has any sort of Russian government backing," said FireEye Inc.'s director of cyber espionage analysis John Hultquist. "Russian government hackers have aggressively targeted think tanks, and even masqueraded as ransomware operations, but it's always possible it is just another shakedown." Jeva Lange
Most Republican lawmakers have been mum or openly skeptical of President Trump's claim, tweeted on Saturday, that former President Barack Obama ordered his Trump Tower phones wiretapped during the presidential campaign. On Saturday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) demanded that Trump reveal his sources, rumored to be a Breitbart News article based on a right-wing talk radio theory, arguing that Trump's accusations have put America "in the midst of a civilization-warping crisis of public trust."
On Sunday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said he has seen "no evidence" to support Trump's wiretapping claim, adding, "The president put that out there, and now the White House will have to answer as to exactly what he was referring to." Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), like Rubio a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said rather than Trump tweeting, "it would be more helpful if he turned over to the intelligence committee any evidence that he has." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), like other Democrats on the Sunday shows, was only slightly more blunt, stating that "the president is in trouble," and he "makes it worse with these tweets."
If Trump "falsely spread this kind of misinformation, that is so wrong — it's beneath the dignity of the presidency," Schumer said on NBC's Meet the Press. "If it's true, it's even worse for the president. Because that means that a federal judge, independently elected, has found probable cause that the president, or people on his staff... have probable cause to have broken the law or to have interacted with a foreign agent." You can watch Schumer's entire interview below. Peter Weber
Second targeted shooting of an Indian-American, outside Seattle, sparks concern in India and America
Police in Kent, Washington, are searching for the man who shot a 39-year-old Sikh man in his driveway on Friday night, after reportedly shouting "Go back to your own country." The victim, identified as Deep Rai — an American citizen, born in India — was released from the hospital on Saturday and is recovering from the bullet wound to his arm, but the Indian-American community is rattled by the attack and a strikingly similar one at a bar outside Kansas City a week earlier.
In the Kansas attack, a 51-year-old white man named Adam Purinton is accused of yelling at two Indian-born engineers, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, about their immigration status, then after he was kicked out of the bar, coming back and shooting them, killing Kuchibhotla and wounding Madasani and a bar patron who intervened to stop him. Purinton reportedly yelled "get out of my country." President Trump touched on that murder in a speech last week, saying America "stands united in condemning hate and evil in all of its very ugly forms."
Indian-Americans aren't so sure, and neither is India, which sends hundreds of thousands of immigrants to the U.S. each year on legal work visas (a popular one, the H1-B, is being curtailed by the Trump administration). The Seattle-area attack was front-page news in India, and India's foreign ministry has weighed in, as has America's top diplomat in India, Chargé d'Affaires MaryKay Carlson:
Saddened by shooting in WA. Wishes for quick and full recovery. As @POTUS said we condemn "hate and evil in all its forms"
— MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) March 5, 2017
The suspect is described as a stocky 6-foot-tall white man whose lower face was covered by a mask. The Kent Police Department said it is treating the shooting as a possible hate crime, and the FBI is involved in the investigation as well. "We're all kind of at a loss in terms of what's going on right now, this is just bringing it home," Jasmit Singh, a leader of the local Sikh community, told The Seattle Times. "The climate of hate that has been created doesn't distinguish between anyone." Sikhs were targeted after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, mistaken for Muslims, he added, "but at that time, it felt like the [presidential] administration was actively working to allay those fears.... Now, it's a very different dimension." You can learn more in the CNN report below. Peter Weber
John Oliver began Sunday's Last Week Tonight with the big news of the week — and, increasingly, the big news every week: President Trump. And more specifically, the unfolding tale of Trump and the Trump campaign's odd relationship with Russia. This week, Trump's best news day was immediately quashed by news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and apparently lied to the Senate under oath about it — followed by revelations or new scrutiny of other meetings between top Trump advisers and Kislyak, and their squirrelly responses when confronted.
"There is nothing inherently wrong" with meeting the Russian ambassador, Oliver said, "but it doesn't look great that every time Trump associates are asked about Russia, they respond like they're trying to hide something." He played some clips, then laid out his thesis: "Look, it is not clear what is really going on here yet, although one possibility is that this all amounts to what I'm going to call 'Stupid Watergate' — a potential scandal with all the intrigue of Watergate, except everyone involved is really bad at everything, and the relevant question isn't so much of 'What did the president know and when did he know it' as it is 'Is the president physically capable of knowing things at all?'"
As evidence for his last point, Oliver rolled his eyes over Trump's weekend of tweeting accusations that former President Barack Obama tapped his phones (and fuming that Republicans did not back him up sufficiently). Not only did Trump provide no evidence to back up his claim (and misspell "tapp"), but he apparently got his "intelligence" from a Breitbart News article summarizing a theory from right-wing radio host Mark Levin. "Okay, I think we can now officially declare that Trump has a worse media diet than the Son of Sam killer," Oliver said, "and he got all his news from a talking dog who told him to murder." Watch below — with the warning that there is some NSFW language and imagery. Peter Weber
John Oliver lays out the riveting drama of China and the Dalai Lama's reincarnation, with special guest
When you mention the Dalai Lama's name in the street in America, "you can see how widely he's revered," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. But when you press Americans, nobody seems sure what the Dalai Lama does, or even what religion he represents. The Chinese government knows, but "instead of vaguely loving the Dalai Lama, they specifically hate him," Oliver said. That's because of Tibet, a Chinese-controlled territory that's probably much larger than you think, and also "a gross human rights violation."
"China is unlikely to loosen its grip on the region — Tibet has incredibly rich resources," Oliver said. And so the Dalai Lama is a thorn in its side. Traditionally, the Dalai Lama is both political and spiritual leader of Tibet, though this Dalai Lama ceded control of the Tibetan government-in-exile in 2011. "Here is where this story gets absolutely amazing," Oliver said. "Broadly speaking, when the Dalai Lama dies, he reincarnates as a child somewhere on Earth. And traditionally, a key person in the process of finding him is someone called the Panchen Lama. And when the Panchen Lama dies, the Dalai Lama plays a similar role in finding him," a process Oliver likened to "a Buddhist version of hide-and-seek."
But China kidnapped the 6-year-old Panchen Lama the Dalai Lama found 20 years ago, and nobody has seen him since. And while Beijing swears the real Panchen Lama is doing just fine and doesn't want to be disturbed, "they had another trick up their sleeve," too, Oliver said: "They made their own Panchen Lama — they basically counterfeited a religious leader like a knockoff handbag." The Chinese goal is obvious — control who is named the next Dalai Lama — but the Dalai Lama isn't playing along, saying he either won't reincarnate or will do so outside Chinese-controlled territory.
"That means that when he dies, we could plausibly wind up with two rival Dalai Lamas, and the already fraught situation in Tibet could spiral out of control," Oliver said. "There is really only one person who can fill you in on what is happening inside the Dalai Lama's head, but he lives in India, and that is a 14-hour flight away — and the reason I know that is I went to speak with the Dalai Lama in India." Watch the interview, and cringe at Oliver's parting gift, in the occasionally NSFW video below. Peter Weber
On Sunday, a 21-year-old woman was killed in Yosemite National Park after a tree fell on her tent in Half Dome Village.
A park spokesman said that after the tree fell, the village was closed and visitors were forced to leave the area. It was cold, windy, and rainy in Northern California, and rangers also closed the Upper Pines and Camp 4 sections of the park; they are expected to reopen on Monday. The victim's name has not been released.
In recent months, at least two other people have been killed in California due to falling trees — in December, a woman taking photos as part of a wedding party was killed when a eucalyptus tree struck her, and in January a woman was hit by a falling tree while walking on a golf course. Catherine Garcia
For the past three decades, Johnny Jennings, 86, has raised money however possible to help the kids at Georgia Baptist Children's Home.
Johnny Jennings, 86 has been collecting recycling since 1985, donating over $400,000 to charity. https://t.co/4UIWIOpk3X #LoveWhatMatters pic.twitter.com/Yg2s9Hhong
— Love What Matters (@LoveMattersMore) February 22, 2017
At 18, he visited the home for the first time, and had several children run up to him, begging to be adopted. While Jennings was not ready to adopt a child, he knew he wanted to do something to assist the organization. He eventually started recycling aluminum and paper and saving his pennies, donating every cent to the facility. "84,480 is a mile of pennies," Jennings told Today. "We finished 24 miles. We had most people from church collecting pennies."
Over the past 30 years, Jennings has donated more than $400,000, and looks forward to the annual meeting where he presents his check for the year. "Johnny Jennings is one of the most gracious individuals I have ever met," Georgia Baptist Children's Home President Dr. Kenneth Thompson told Today. "I have always admired his quiet, humble spirit, his commitment to helping others, and most of all, his love for the children in our care." Catherine Garcia