Before asking Congress to substantiate his wiretapping claims, Trump reportedly mulled hiring a P.I.
When President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning and accused his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, of ordering a wiretap of his Trump Tower phones during the presidential campaign — which would almost certainly be against the law — his White House staff was among the most surprised, according to multiple reports. Over the weekend, after "a succession of frantic staff conference calls, including one consultation with the White House counsel," The New York Times reported Tuesday evening, aides "decided the only real solution to the presidential Twitter posts was to kick the allegations to Congress."
On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to explain the decision to ask Congress to investigate something Trump had already stated as fact, arguing there was a "separation of powers aspect" to the request and suggesting it would be improper for the White House to order the Justice Department to look into Trump's explosive accusation, especially when Trump can ask Congress "as a separate body to look into something and add credibility to the look."
If Trump has proof of bugging, why not just hand it over?
The Washington Post's Chris Cillizza translates that: "This isn't about a separation of powers — as Spicer claimed Tuesday — or anything else. It's about Trump tweeting first and thinking second. And a White House scrambling to make lemonade — or at least lemon water — from lemons." Trump was originally pleased with his tweets on Saturday, The New York Times reports:
But by midafternoon, after returning from golf, he appeared to realize he had gone too far, although he still believed Mr. Obama had wiretapped him, according to two people in Mr. Trump's orbit. He sounded defiant in conversations at Mar-a-Lago with his friend Christopher Ruddy, the chief executive of Newsmax Media, Mr. Ruddy said. In other conversations that afternoon, the president sounded uncertain of the procedure for obtaining a warrant for secret wiretaps on an American citizen. Mr. Trump also canvassed some aides and associates about whether an investigator, even one outside the government, could substantiate his charge. [The New York Times]
Trump's aides have seen this pattern before, The Times noted, mentioning Trump's spirited embrace of a National Enquirer conspiracy theory about Sen. Ted Cruz's father helping assassinate JFK. In a hopeful sign for Trump, perhaps, Cruz and his wife, Heidi, are dining with him at the White House on Wednesday. Peter Weber
Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) is calling Attorney General Jeff Sessions' letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the testimony he gave during his January confirmation hearing "a ridiculous response."
Sessions was asked by Franken what he would do if he found out that Donald Trump's campaign was communicating with Russian officials, and he offered up that he was "called a surrogate a time or two in that campaign" and "did not have communications with the Russians." It later came out that during the campaign, when he was a senator and foreign policy adviser to Trump, Sessions met twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak. "It's hard to come to any other conclusion than he just perjured himself," Franken told CNN Tuesday.
In his letter sent Monday to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sessions said his testimony was "correct" and he did not mislead the senators because he was never specifically asked about meetings with the ambassador. Franken told CNN he waited until he read the letter from Sessions to publicly accuse him of not telling the truth, adding that he thinks Sessions should come before the Senate Judiciary Committee again to explain himself. Catherine Garcia
The House Intelligence Committee will hold its first public hearing into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election on March 20, committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday. FBI Director James Comey, National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates have been asked to testify.
The hearing will examine questions of Russian government-sponsored hacking ahead of the 2016 presidential election that may have helped President Trump by revealing unflattering information about his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. Nunes indicated Tuesday he doesn't "believe that to be the case" that Russia helped elect Trump. "The president has said he has no ties to Russia," Nunes said. "I assume that is true."
Asked about Trump's recent allegation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower, Nunes said no evidence had yet been found to support the claim. "A lot of things he says, you guys take literally," Nunes said about Trump's claims, though he noted the committee would investigate the matter. Becca Stanek
Spicer dodges questions on wiretapping accusations: 'It's not a question of more proof or less proof or whatever'
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked Tuesday whether the White House has dug up any evidence whatsoever to back President Trump's baseless claim from over the weekend that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower. Spicer responded by arguing the real question isn't really about evidence. "It's not a question of new proof or less proof or whatever," Spicer said, still not pointing to any specific evidence to support Trump's allegation.
Spicer insisted what needs to happen now is for the House and Senate Intelligence Committees to "look at this in a way that's objective," and then "report back to the American people" their findings. As for whether Trump should withdraw his Twitter accusation since the matter has yet to be formally investigated by Congress, Spicer scoffed. "Why would he withdraw it until it's adjudicated?" Spicer said.
Watch Spicer's defense below. Becca Stanek
Q: Any proof of Trump's claim Obama spied on him?
