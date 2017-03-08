If Democrats want to beat Trump in 2020, this study shows they should not focus on his personality
Nearly halfway through President Trump's first 100 days in office, political sleuths are still trying to pin down exactly how Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election last year. A new study by the Wesleyan Media Project might offer some insight by looking at what Clinton and Trump focused on in their TV advertisements, Vox reports — and if Democrats want to win in 2020, they might do well to pay attention.
Clinton spent just 25 percent of her advertising going after Trump on policy, the study found. Trump, on the other hand, spent over 70 percent of his TV ads discussing policy. Clinton spent about 90 percent of her attack ads slamming Trump's personality as opposed to focusing on why his policies were worse than hers. Her decision was unusual: Every political candidate since at least 2000 dedicated more than 40 percent of his advertising to policy attacks.
In fact, talking about Trump's personality likely backfired for Clinton: "Evidence suggests that … personally-focused, trait-based negative messages (especially those that are uncivil) tend to be seen as less fair, less informative, and less important than more substantive, policy-based messaging," the researchers wrote. "Trump, on the other hand, provided explicit policy-based contrasts, highlighting his strengths and Clinton’s weaknesses, a strategy that research suggests voters find helpful in decision-making."
When you picture a Neanderthal, you probably think of a hairy caveman swinging around a woolly mammoth femur as a club. But researchers studying the eating habits of the ancient primates have found that there wasn't a one-size-fits-all diet for the species — and some individuals were even, it seems, vegetarians.
The scientists reached their conclusions by collecting the DNA of petrified colonies of microbes that once nestled in Neanderthals' teeth:
By harvesting and sequencing that DNA, [the University of Adelaide's Laura] Weyrich has shown that there was no such thing as a typical Neanderthal diet. One individual from Spy cave in Belgium mostly ate meat like woolly rhinoceros and wild sheep, as well as some edible mushrooms. But two individuals who lived in El Sidrón cave in Spain seemed to be entirely vegetarian. The team couldn't find any traces of meat in their diet, which consisted of mushrooms, pine nuts, tree bark, and moss. The Belgian Neanderthals hunted; the Spanish ones foraged.
"When people talk about the Paleo diet, that's not paleo, that's just non-carb," Weyrich says. "The true paleo diet is eating whatever's out there in the environment." [The Atlantic]
The researchers also found that some Neanderthals even seemed to know how to use healing herbs and plants to treat their ailments. The teeth of one individual contained a parasite that causes diarrhea, but it also contained a mold that produces penicillin and a bark that works as a painkiller.
"We need to revamp the view of Neanderthals as these meat-eating, club-toting cavemen," said Weyrich. "They had a very good understanding of what foods were available to them."
A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday revealed 52 percent of voters think Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath during his Senate confirmation hearing, when he said he "did not have communications with the Russians" during the presidential campaign. Forty percent said they did not think Sessions lied.
Last week, it was revealed Sessions, who sometimes served as a campaign surrogate for President Trump, had met twice with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak ahead of the election. Sessions has maintained his answer before the Senate was "correct," and he insisted he didn't mention communications with Kislyak because "the question did not ask about them." At the January hearing, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) asked for Sessions' insight as to whether there was "any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government."
The Quinnipiac poll also found 51 percent of voters believe Sessions should resign. "The gavel comes down hard on Attorney General Jeff Sessions," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "He lied and he should quit because of it, say Americans, who are clearly very concerned about the Russian affair and all the administration personnel involved with it."
A poll released earlier Wednesday by Politico/Morning Consult found 38 percent of voters think Sessions lied under oath, while 29 percent think he did not. Another 32 percent were unsure.
The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,323 voters by phone from March 2 to 6. Its margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points. Becca Stanek
A Brazilian soccer team is using jersey numbers to highlight challenges faced by women in the country
In honor of International Women's Day, a Brazilian soccer team is using players' jerseys to highlight statistics concerning the challenges faced by women in the country, soccer writer Jack Lang reports. For example, Alisson Euler, who wears #11 for Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, will wear a jersey tonight that states that a rape occurs every 11 minutes in Brazil:
Other jerseys emphasize that women in Brazil do three times more housework than their male counterparts, that 7 in 10 unemployed people in the nation are female, and that Brazil has the 5th highest rate of femicide in the world.
"A woman killed every 2 hours"
"Salaries 30% lower"
Still others list that 3 in 10 women have been forcibly kissed, 33 percent have suffered from street harassment, and 27 percent stay with an abuser.
Cruzeiro's players will wear the jerseys for Wednesday's match against Murici in the third round of the Copa do Brasil. Jeva Lange
On International Women's Day on Wednesday, Iceland announced a new law that will require public and private companies to pay employees equally "regardless of gender, ethnicity, sexuality, or nationality," The Associated Press reported. AP noted Iceland seems to be the first country to ever mandate equal pay for even private firms, though it pointed out other countries and U.S. states have "equal-salary certificate policies."
To ensure companies are obeying the mandate, the Icelandic government will require companies with 25 or more employees on staff to get certification proving compliance. The legislation is expected to gain approval from lawmakers, despite some criticism that it's "a burden to put on companies." The Icelandic government is aiming to enact the law by 2020.
Icelandic Equality and Social Affairs Minister Thorsteinn Viglundsson said Wednesday that "the time is right to do something radical about this issue." "Equal rights are human rights. We need to make sure that men and women enjoy equal opportunity in the workplace," Viglundsson said.
Already, Iceland ranks first in the world for gender equality, per the World Economic Forum's measurement, but the new policy is intended to help the Nordic country reach its goal of putting an end to the pay gap by 2022. Becca Stanek
This GOP health care proposal is titled 'World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017.' Yes, really.
If House Republicans' recently introduced American Health Care Act doesn't work out, Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) has another proposal in the works that he seems pretty darn confident about. The bill, introduced March 1, is modestly titled, "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017."
They didn't.
They didn't.
In case there was any confusion over whether Sessions, who introduced the bill, actually wanted such a braggadocious formal name, the bill's text clarifies that yes, "this Act may be cited as the 'World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017.'" Sessions noted he's been working on this plan with health care providers and business owners for the last 18 months, and promised on his website that it isn't "full of onerous regulations, unnecessary mandates, or discriminatory policies," and that it "empowers all Americans to make their own health care choices."
The bill would have to to pass through the House, the Senate, and President Trump before getting a chance to live up to its lofty title. Read the full text of the "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017" here. Becca Stanek
House Democratic women decided to work through International Women's Day because there's 'so much mischief going on'
Democratic women in the House of Representatives have decided to work through Wednesday, despite the women's strike taking place around the globe, The Hill reports. "We considered a lot of different options, but our feeling is that there is so much mischief going on in this Congress that we cannot turn our backs," said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.). "We think it would actually be sort of the opposite of what we're trying to accomplish."
The women lawmakers still plan to show their support of the strike with a symbolic walkout when the chamber convenes at noon as well as by giving speeches on the House floor. The women will also wear red as a signifier of "revolutionary love and sacrifice." Previously, Frankel organized Democratic women to wear white to President Trump's address to Congress as a symbol of the women's suffrage movement — a gesture Hillary Clinton also frequently made during her campaign.
On Wednesday, the House will vote on a spending bill for the Defense Department that The Hill writes is "expected to pass with bipartisan support." Jeva Lange
White House official Boris Epshteyn reportedly recently lost his cool with President Trump's favored network, Fox News. Politico reported Tuesday that after an unexpected question last month on Fox anchor Bill Hemmer's show about Trump's immigration executive order, Epshteyn — who is in charge of "plugging Trump's message on television" — got into "a yelling match" with a Fox News booker and threatened to "pull all West Wing officials from appearing on Fox News":
"Am I someone you want to make angry?" Epshteyn told the booker, the sources said. When he threatened to pull White House officials from the network, the fed-up booker had had enough.
"Go right ahead," the booker fired back, the sources said, aware that Epshteyn had no power to follow through on a threat that would have upended the administration's relationship with a sympathetic news network. [Politico]
Epshteyn's outburst wasn't a relationship-ender, and Trump officials have continued to appear on Fox News.
However, the incident was far from the first time Epshteyn has ruffled feathers. Though he's widely respected in the Trump sphere for his loyalty, his reputation among TV networks isn't so solid, with many network contributors recalling encounters that have left a bad taste in their mouths. "He calls women 'girls,' and he has no decorum about how he speaks to people. He's somebody that just makes the room uncomfortable," national MSNBC correspondent Joy-Ann Reid told Politico. "When he leaves the room, the conversation is, 'I hope he never comes back.'"
Read more on the man who reportedly "terrorizes network green rooms" at Politico. Becca Stanek