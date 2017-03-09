President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, apparently failed to disclose more than just his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak when he accepted the White House position. On Tuesday, Flynn filed paperwork with the Justice Department to retroactively register as a foreign agent for $530,000 worth of lobbying that might have helped the Turkish government prior to Election Day, The Associated Press reports.
U.S. citizens who lobby on the behalf of foreign governments or political entities are required under the Foreign Agent Registration Act to disclose their work with the Justice Department; not doing so is a felony. The Justice Apartment does not often pursue criminal charges in such cases, though.
The paperwork filed with the Justice Department said Flynn and his firm did work in August through November of last year that "could be construed to have principally benefitted the Republic of Turkey." The Turkish businessman who hired Flynn's firm disputed the filing, claiming "it would be different if I was working for the government of Turkey, but I am not taking directions from anyone in the government." But Flynn disclosed that he met with two officials at the businessman's direction who, "to the best of Flynn Intel Group's current understanding," worked for the Turkish government. The officials were reportedly Turkey's ministers of foreign affairs and energy. At the time of the meeting, in August, Flynn was also a top Trump surrogate.
Flynn also published an op-ed in The Hill in November that stressed the importance of backing Turkey's political affairs. Flynn's filings say that the op-ed relied on research he did for his contract.
Following his work with the Turkish company, Flynn agreed to honor President Trump's lifetime ban on representing foreign governments after leaving the government. Flynn ultimately resigned last month from his White House position after he allegedly lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Kislyak in December. Jeva Lange
Polls show that a solid majority of Americans and registered voters support appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russian intelligence — even many Republicans who do not think the Kremlin interfered in the U.S. election to help President Trump, as every U.S. intelligence agency has determined to be a near certainty. Now that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused him self from any investigation involving the Trump campaign and Russia, it would be up to his deputy to appoint a special prosecutor — and Trump's nominee for the position, Rod J. Rosenstein, declined to commit to naming one in his tense Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.
There's some precedent for the move, should Rosenstein decide to act. In 2003, when Attorney General John Ashcroft had recused himself, his deputy named U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald as a special counsel to investigate the leaking of the identity of a covert CIA agent. That deputy? James Comey, now FBI director. That was the last special prosecutor, and the last independent counsel was Kennth Starr, who prosecuted the Clintons in the 1990s (before that, there were independent counsels appointed to investigate Attorney General Edwin Meese and President Ronald Reagan's Iran-Contra scandal). Given the interest in special prosecutors, Yahoo has put together a short, helpful primer on what they are, their history, and what they can do. Watch below. Peter Weber
At about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, the House Ways and Means Committee approved the American Health Care Act, the GOP's replacement plan for the Affordable Health Act, on a 23-16 party-line vote. The markup session began Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., and the other House committee with jurisdiction over the legislation, the Energy and Commerce Committee, is still debating the bill. Once both committees approve the bill, it will go to debate before the full House.
GOP leaders unveiled the bill on Monday night, and Democrats objected to marking up the bill without a score of how much it would cost and how many people it would insure from the Congressional Budget Office. They also criticize its large tax benefits for insurance companies, their top executives, and other high-income Americans, plus its major modifications to Medicaid. Unable to stop the bill, Democrats used parliamentary tactics to draw the proceeding out, including making the Energy and Commerce Committee clerk read the entire bill out loud, a process that took an hour.
The bill also faces opposition from major medical groups, AARP, and conservative lawmakers, who argue that it is too similar to ObamaCare and are demanding a full repeal. President Trump strongly backs the bill and has vowed to push it through. Peter Weber
The FBI has launched an investigation into who leaked thousands of purported CIA documents released by WikiLeaks on Tuesday, but the FBI and CIA weren't the only ones scrambling to respond to the trove of sensitive documents detailing surveillance technologies. Major tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung also issued statements assuring customers that any vulnerabilities that might allow the CIA to use phones, tables, TVs, and other consumer electronics as surveillance tools had either been patched or are urgently being looked into.
"Protecting consumers' privacy and the security of our devices is a top priority at Samsung," the Korean company said, responding to one of the most eye-catching tidbits, about the CIA being able to secretly listen in on conversations through Samsung smart TVs. "We are aware of the report in question and are urgently looking into the matter." So, can the CIA really eavesdrop on you though your TV? BBC News took a look and said that yes, it probably could — at least in theory.
But there are a lot caveats, even if you discard the legal obstacles — the CIA is prohibited from spying on people in the U.S. and "does not do so," spokesman Ryan Trapani said Wednesday. First, the leaked documents — which the CIA hasn't officially confirmed as real — only implicate Samsung smart TVs from 2012 and 2013 running older versions of Samsung firmware (1111, 1112, 1116). Also, "the WikiLeaks document describes the hacking of individual, targeted devices," The Washington Post notes, and "the CIA needed to plug a USB drive into a television to get the hack to work." Maybe the CIA came up with a way to infect smart TVs remotely, but there's no proof in the documents, which date from 2013 to 2016.
Second, if you are concerned about eavesdropping via your smart TV, you can just turn off the voice recording capabilities in the TV's settings menu — it is under "Smart Features," "Voice Recognition" on Samsung TVs. That's not a bad idea, anyway, since TV manufactures have had to settle charges that they invaded customers' privacy themselves through TV sets. Still, "for the vast majority of us, this does not apply to us at all," Jan Dawson, an industry analyst at Jackdaw Research, tells The Washington Post. "There's no need to worry for any normal law-abiding citizen, based on what I've seen." Peter Weber
Republicans finally unveiled their ObamaCare replacement bill late Monday, and the reception hasn't exactly been warm. "It took the GOP forever to release this thing," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "They are like the George R.R. Martins of health care — and just like in Game of Thrones, a lot of your favorite characters are going to die without warning."
After just a few days, "the bill already has enemies on all sides," including the American Health Association, AARP, and conservative groups and lawmakers, Colbert noted. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) declared it "dead on arrival," he noted, "and Rand Paul knows 'dead on arrival,' because I believe that was his presidential campaign slogan." President Trump, on the other hand, went all-in on Tuesday, warning Republicans if they don't pass the bill they could face an electoral "bloodbath" in 2018 — "which would be terrible," Colbert said, "because their health care plan does not cover 'bloodbath.'"
After an extended riff on the AARP's objection, Colbert touched on Russia and the strange ubiquity of Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, then turned to Trump's plan to pay for his Mexico border wall and immigration crackdown by drawing from other security agencies, with the Coast Guard taking a notably big hit. "The Coast Guard?" Colbert asked. "Who does Trump think protects the waters around Mar-a-Lago, laser-sighted manatees?"
"Trump's paying for his immigration program by cutting funds to the Coast Guard, airport, and rail security," he said. "Great. So, we're fine as long as nobody tries to get into America by land, sea, or air. Trump's budget also cuts 11 percent in spending from the TSA." That's fine, he added, "because they're going to do more with less — because the TSA has announced they're going to start doing more invasive physical pat-downs" — apparently really intimate ones, too. "They are putting the T&A back in TSA," Colbert said. "But there's a silver lining here," he added, bringing it back home. "For the people about to lose their health care, just go to La Guardia and you can get a free prostate exam." Watch below. Peter Weber
Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show, was the guest on Van Jones' new CNN show Wednesday night, and they discussed President Trump, specifically the moment in his address to Congress where he pointed to the wife of slain Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens — the moment Jones said Trump "became president of the United States."
Noah said that during Trump's speech and earlier moments in the presidential campaign, like the debates, he saw Trump through a very specific filter. "When I see Trump, I see a stand-up comedian," he said. "He connects with audiences in the same way. He makes you laugh in a moment where you didn't think you would, he knows how to broach a topic in a way that no one normally can." During his tribute to Owens and his widow, Carryn Owens, "Trump even told a joke, and people laughed, people connected," Noah said. "And I was like, that is scary, man, that's good."
When Jones called that part of the speech the moment Trump became president, "my first instinct was, 'Come again, Van?'" Noah said. But "the honest truth is he became presidential in that moment. What's not scary is that he became presidential in that moment. I think what's scary is that it is that easy to become presidential." Watch. Peter Weber
President Trump gave a speech to Congress last week that didn't involve shouting or his electoral college victory, and "for this astonishing feat, the pundits rained golden compliments down on him in the warmest shower he's ever had outside of Moscow," Samantha Bee said on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "Sadly, presidential Trump didn't have long to enjoy his victory over his own tongue," Bee said, pointing to the flap over Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Russians and, on Saturday, Trump's tweet-storm accusing former President Barack Obama of tapping his phones during the campaign. "To be fair, there's a good chance Trump fell asleep watching news, rolled over on the remote, and woke up during The Wire," she joked.
Bee broke out the sarcasm. "I mean, I get why you'd think Obama would tap your phone — just look how angry he is and obsessed with you," she told Trump, over photos of Obama's post-presidency. "He can barely stay up on that surfboard from all the rage and hatred for your administration. While Trump is flipping out on a daily basis, every picture of Obama looks like he's about to sip a piña colada, laugh, and paraglide off to a photo shoot for Essence magazine."
The source of Trump's accusation was reportedly a Breitbart article based on right-wing radio host Mark Levin's claim that Obama perpetrated a "silent coup" against Trump. Bee rolled her eyes: "Yeah, just one of those classic coups where a president uses the might of the government to spy on an opponent, and then doesn't release any of the information he found, lets the other guy win, and then isn't president anymore — classic coup, exactly what that word means."
"So, to recap," she recapped: "President Tough-Guy got his feelings hurt because his special Bridezilla moment got stepped on by drama between his two boyfriends, so of course he fished up a victimization narrative from the right-wing propaganda swamp and hysterically ugly-cried it all over the internet, forcing professional journalists to spend the next 72 hours talking to Mike Huckabee's daughter about whether the most scandal-free president in living memory is a bigger criminal than Nixon. It's bananas." But those pundits "so eager to declare Donald Trump presidential" do have a point, she conceded: "Namely, when he spouts nonsense, it has immediate global consequences and makes us less safe, because he's the f—ing president." Watch below — and yes, there is NSFW language. Peter Weber
While $12 does seem steep for a flimsy airline blanket, being able to make it to your destination without diverting an entire flight and having to explain to police why you threatened to take someone out "behind the woodshed" is priceless.
A Hawaiian Airlines passenger learned that valuable lesson, as well as the importance of always traveling with a coat, on Wednesday, Los Angeles Airport Police Department spokesman Rob Pedregon told the Los Angeles Times. Not long after taking off from Las Vegas, a 66-year-old passenger said he was cold and asked for a blanket. After being told it would cost him $12 for a blanket, the passenger said he shouldn't have to pay this, because it wasn't his fault the plane was frigid. He asked to speak with a representative from the corporate office, and during an in-flight phone call, allegedly told the person, "I would like to take someone behind the woodshed for this."
That did it — the flight was diverted to LAX because of an "unruly passenger," Pedregon said, and police and federal authorities greeted the frosty traveler. After interviewing him and the flight crew, police determined there was no criminal threat, and Pedregon said the passenger was able to get a seat on a different, hopefully warmer, flight. Catherine Garcia