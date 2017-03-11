Where does Stephen Bannon live?

Where does President Trump's chief strategist Stephen Bannon live? Or rather, where did he live during his rise to the White House?

That's the question asked in a lengthy new Washington Post profile of the president's close confidant which attempts to trace Bannon's complicated tax and residency records across multiple states:

He owned a house and condo in Southern California, where he had entertainment and consulting businesses, a driver’s license and a checking account. He claimed Florida as his residence, registering to vote in Miami and telling authorities he lived at the same address as his third ex-wife. At the same time, he routinely stayed in Washington and New York as he engineered the expansion of Breitbart News and hosted a live Breitbart radio program. By 2015, Bannon stayed so often at Breitbart’s townhouse headquarters on Capitol Hill that he kept a picture of a daughter on a mantle piece, beneath a portrait of Abraham Lincoln. Bannon told a friend that year he was living in multiple cities, including Washington, New York, London and Miami ... and, in January 2015, bought a townhouse as a second home in Pinehurst, N.C. [The Washington Post]

One particularly odd passage describes a house Bannon leased in Miami with his third ex-wife, Diane Clohesy, in 2013. By the time he shut off water and sewer service to the property in 2015, the landlord reported finding padlocks on interior doors and a "destroyed" hot tub. The "entire Jacuzzi bathtub seems to have been covered in acid," the landlord said in an email to Bannon. "I'm out of town, is there any way u can talk with Diane and sort things out ???" Bannon replied.

Read the entire Post piece here. Bonnie Kristian