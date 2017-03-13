Fired U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara cryptically suggests he was investigating Trump or his allies
President Trump can (and did) make Preet Bharara vacate his office as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York — firing him on Saturday after Bharara refused to resign. But he can't make him go quietly.
By the way, now I know what the Moreland Commission must have felt like.
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 12, 2017
The Moreland Commission was set up by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in July 2013 to investigate corruption in state politics — then abruptly disbanded by Cuomo in March 2014 after, The New York Times reports, "Cuomo had hobbled its work, intervening when it focused on groups with ties to the governor or on issues that might reflect poorly on him." Bharara — who successfully prosecuted more than two dozen New York politicians of both parties for corruption, including the leaders of the State Assembly and State Senate — looked into Cuomo's handling of the Moreland Commission but ultimately concluded there was not enough evidence to prove a federal crime.
So Bharara's tweet on Sunday suggests that he was fired while he was investigating either Trump or his allies. On Sunday's This Week, House Government Oversight Committee ranking Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings (Md.) touched on that possibility:
WATCH: Ranking Oversight Committee Dem @RepCummings says investigations into Trump could have led to @PreetBharara firing. pic.twitter.com/g1VUZkDH4y
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 12, 2017
Without clarification from Bharara, there's only speculation as to what he meant. Bharara had a lot of enemies and critics: on Wall Street, in government, abroad — the leaders of Russia and Turkey had targeted him — and at Fox News, which Bharara was reportedly investigating, along with its former chief, Roger Ailes. The top name floated to replace Bharara is Marc Mukasey, a white-collar defense lawyer who once worked as a prosecutor in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office; he's also the son of former Attorney General Michael Mukasey and a member of Ailes' legal team.
CNN's Jeffrey Toobin also noted on Saturday night that Bharara "has been involved in a lot of investigations that are at least peripherally related to Donald Trump," apparently including "some investigations that involve the Trump Organization and Russia." The ongoing investigations in Bharara's office are expected to continue with minimal interruption under career prosecutors, at least for now.
A White House aide criticized Bharara's refusal to resign, telling The Wall Street Journal that all 46 sacked U.S. attorneys were treated in the same way and "45 of the 46 behaved in a manner befitting the office," while "Preet wants everything to be about Preet." Reached for comment, Bharara responded: "It was my understanding that the president himself has said anonymous sources are not to be believed." Peter Weber
For the first time, hockey fan Olivia Lettich, 11, was able to see in person the colors of the Calgary Flames jerseys, the blocks, and the smashing in the boards.
We had a special guest on the bench today! Olivia is watching her #Flames for the 1st time thanks to specialized glasses for the blind! pic.twitter.com/OAkS5dlcxg
— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 5, 2017
Lettich is legally blind, and has 20/400 vision. She watches Flames games on television, but often needs people to describe to her what is happening. When she was four months old, Lettich was diagnosed with a rare pediatric cancer, and she had to undergo nine rounds of chemotherapy, 50 radiation treatments, and surgery to remove her right eye. Now in remission, Lettich sometimes wears special eSight glasses, made for the blind. Using high-definition camera technology, the glasses improve vision in her left eye to 20/40.
Last week, eSight surprised Lettich with tickets to a game between the Flames and the New York Islanders. Lettich was able to watch the Flames warm up, meet a few players, and make a lot of memories. "It was all so amazing," she told The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia
House Intelligence Committee, John McCain, ask Trump to prove or retract Obama wiretapping claim
A week after President Trump accused his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, of tapping his phones at Trump Tower during the campaign, then asked Congress to investigate, Congress appears to be getting a bit impatient with the lack of evidence. The heads of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Ca.) and Rep. Adam Schiff (R-Calif.), sent the Justice Department a letter last week giving the Trump administration until Monday to turn over any evidence it has to support the explosive claim, congressional aides told The Associated Press and NBC News over the weekend. FBI Director James Comey, who reportedly asked unsuccessfully that the Justice Department refute Trump's claim, was sent a copy of the letter as well.
Nunes suggested last week that Trump was either just asking questions about wiretapping or being taken too "literally" by the media, saying Trump is a "neophyte in politics." On Sunday, Schiff said he doesn't expect to see any evidence but plans to ask Comey about Trump's claims at a March 20 hearing. "I don't think anyone has any question about this, George," he told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "The only question is why the president would make up such a thing." House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who receives high-level intelligence briefings, also said on CBS Sunday that he has not seen any evidence to support Trump's wiretapping claim.
On CNN's State of the Nation, Jake Tapper reminded Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) that nobody in government has really backed up Trump's accusation. "President Trump has to provide the American people, not just the intelligence committee but the American people, with evidence that his predecessor, the former president of the United States, was guilty of breaking the law," McCain said. "The president has one of two choices: Either retract, or provide the information that the American people deserve," he added, noting that this shouldn't be hard for Trump to prove: "All he has to do is pick up the phone, call the director of the CIA, director of national intelligence, and say, 'OK, what happened?'" Peter Weber
As alarmed passengers watched, a Carnival cruise ship nearly mowed down two people on a jet ski Saturday in Port Canaveral, Florida.
The Canaveral Pilots Association says that the Carnival Magic's Capt. Doug Brown noticed the ship was looming over the jet ski, and notified Brevard County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit Deputy Taner Primmer, on patrol in the harbor. As Primmer responded, one of the two people on the jet ski fell into the water, and when they tried to climb back on, the watercraft flipped over. Now both jet skiers were in the water, and the Magic was coming closer and closer.
As Brown steered the ship away, Primmer was able to pull both of the jet skiers into his boat, and despite the close call, no one was hurt. Watch the video shot by a worried Magic passenger below. Catherine Garcia
Speaking to a packed house Sunday at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, former Vice President Joe Biden called the fight against cancer "the only bipartisan thing left in America," and outlined how his nonprofit Biden Foundation will lead the way to stop the disease.
The audience included several people working in the tech field, and Biden implored them to use their "ingenuity" to come up with innovative programs related to cancer, like an app that makes it easier for patients to send test results from hospital to hospital. "Many of you are developing technologies and innovations for purposes large and small, fun and serious, entertaining and lifesaving, that have nothing to do with cancer — but you could make a gigantic impact," he said. "We need you to help us reach people who need to change their behavior and avoid cancer."
Biden was tasked with heading a program to speed up cancer research in the United States by former President Barack Obama; Biden said Obama put him in charge of the initiative after the former vice president mentioned he would have "loved to have been the president who presides over the end of cancer as we know it." Biden's son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015, and Biden said he wants to "spare other families what our family, and so many other families, have gone through." Catherine Garcia
Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) spent part of his Sunday praising a far-right Dutch politician on Twitter and declaring that "we can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies."
Geert Wilders is the leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom, has been accused of inciting hatred against Muslims, and apparently has a fan in King. "Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny," King tweeted. "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies." King's comment appeared with a cartoon showing Wilders standing in front of a wall that reads "Western Civilization" and using his finger to plug a hole in it, with protesters behind him holding signs that say "Infidels, know your limits."
King quickly heard about the tweet from Democrats, Republicans, journalists, and white supremacists. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.), the son of Cuban immigrants, responded directly to King, asking him, "What exactly do you mean? Do I qualify as 'somebody else's baby?' #concernedGOPcolleague." Democrat Howard Dean, the former governor of Vermont, called King a "total ignoramus," and said "no one takes him seriously." Even NBC's Tom Brokaw joined the conversation, pointing out that "somebody else's babies" are wearing U.S. military uniforms and volunteering to protect the country. "Cong. King, please!" he added. King did get two thumbs up from former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who tweeted, "GOD BLESS STEVE KING!!!"
King often makes statements that cause people to question if their hearing is going — he has claimed to be as "Hispanic and Latino" as former HUD secretary Julian Castro, wondered on national television what contributions have been made by non-whites over the course of history, and once asked a black journalist if she had the "right" to call him a "racist" because she has "more melanin." Catherine Garcia
Fire officials in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, are blaming a fire that killed one girl and left two others in critical condition on a rechargeable hoverboard.
On Friday night, the family heard "sizzling and cracking" coming from the hoverboard and the outlet it was plugged into, Fire Chief Brian Enterline told PennLive. Five people were rushed to the hospital, and the 4-year-old girl died on Saturday. The girl's father and a teenager were treated and released for smoke inhalation, while two other girls remain hospitalized.
Enterline said the fire was accidental, and one of several tragedies to hit his department that night — several firefighters were attending the funeral of a former colleague who died of cancer when they received the call for the fire. Lt. Dennis DeVoe left the funeral to respond, and his car was struck by a stolen vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman under the influence of a controlled substance, the Harrisburg Police Department said. DeVoe is in critical condition, and the woman was arrested after she went to the hospital for treatment. Catherine Garcia
Villanova, the defending NCAA basketball national champion, is the No. 1 overall seed in the 2017 NCAA men's tournament. The other No. 1 seeds are Kansas in the Midwest, Gonzaga in the West, and North Carolina in the South. The Villanova Wildcats are in the top spot for the third time in school history, and they will play Thursday in Buffalo against the winner of the Mount St. Mary's and New Orleans game. The Final Four will be held April 1 and 3 in Phoenix. Catherine Garcia